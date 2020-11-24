(Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Donald Trump’s attempted coup will undoubtedly fail. But the damage it is doing to our democracy and to the health of the nation is real. Trump is a sick egomaniac and a wannabe dictator. He detests being labeled what he is, a loser. I have written before one of the reasons he is clinging to office by his fingernails is because he is aware of what awaits him when the cloak of the presidency is lifted. Trump is the head of a failing crime family and he is acting the part.

What he is misreading is that our democracy and our laws are stronger than he is. The battleground states he lost in this election (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin) will have their votes certified and will in the end send Democratic electors to the Electoral College who will vote to name Joe Biden as our 46th president. The drama Trump is creating with his lawsuits and tweets will be over on Dec. 14, when the electors meet to cast their ballots.

What is distressing and dangerous for the nation is each day Trump doesn’t recognize Biden as the president-elect is delaying Biden’s access to information he needs from a formal transition process.

In addition, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, a Trump sycophant, is ending funding agreements with the Federal Reserve, which will hurt not only business owners and stockholders but more crucially employees who will lose their jobs causing more people to go hungry, lose their homes, and even die.

There are a few people in the Republican Party who seem to understand the law and our democracy, such as the secretary of state and governor of Georgia and the legislative leaders in Michigan, while most Republicans are determined to aid Trump in his coup. As I write this, only five Republican senators: Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have recognized Biden as president-elect. A few others have urged he be given national security briefings. The others like Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) have stood with Trump and supported his machinations to overturn the election and the will of the people.

Then there is Rudy Giuliani who has turned into a raving lunatic spreading lies and spouting far-fetched scenarios including one that a long dead President of Venezuela was involved in stealing this election from Trump. He is hoping, and unfortunately is correct, many gullible Republicans will buy them. He has held one press conference in a garden center opposite a porn shop and a crematorium and another in the lobby of the Republican National Committee where dark dye was leaking down his face as he spewed one lie after another. Some who remembered his stint in drag at a New York Gridiron dinner suggested in his dotage he has even forgotten how to apply makeup. In all seriousness, it is astounding how far he has fallen from what once was a stellar, if unearned, reputation as “America’s Mayor.”

If Trump persists in his coup attempt for much longer and doesn’t give the president-elect access to security briefings and to agency contacts it will do potentially grave damage to the country. We are becoming a laughing stock to our enemies and our national security is at stake if the president-elect is not up to speed on day one. As to the damage it will do to individuals, we are looking at the exciting prospect of a vaccine for coronavirus to start being distributed just around the time President Biden will take office. If he isn’t up to speed on the distribution plans it may take extra time to get the vaccine to those most in danger of getting the virus and therefore cause more deaths. Those deaths along with the ones already attributed to Trump’s lack of doing anything will be on his head.

So I plead with the sane Republicans left in Congress and around the nation to tell Trump his time in office is over. The people have spoken and voted him out. His coup attempt has failed.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.