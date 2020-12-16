Journalist Deb Price asking questions at a White House briefing in 2010. (Screen capture via C-SPAN)

There’s no question that transphobia and homophobia persist, even five years after marriage equality. Yet, today, many people don’t bat an eye when celebs say they’re LGBTQ.

“Who cares now when somebody’s gay,” a member of my family asked recently.

She’s far from being a rainbow flag-waving LGBTQ rights activist. Yet, she wasn’t shocked or judgey when actor Elliot Page came out as trans. “He’s the same person – still a great actor,” she said.

This was far from the prevailing attitude when the first column with a queer perspective by trailblazing lesbian journalist Deb Price debuted in The Detroit News in 1992. When her column premiered, it was the era of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the Defense of Marriage Act. Ellen was still in the closet, AIDS was a death sentence and same-sex marriage wasn’t even remotely on the horizon. As I’ve written before, then, when my partner was hospitalized, I could only visit her when I said I was her sister.

Price’s column was the first nationally syndicated weekly column on gay life to run in the mainstream press.

Price, who wrote 900 columns over 18 years, died on Nov. 20 at age 62 at a Hong Kong hospital from interstitial pneumonitis. Price is survived by her wife Joyce Murdoch. She was allowed to stay by Price’s side at the hospital for the last 11 weeks of her life, Murdoch told The New York Times.

Price’s many columns, as much as any legislation, helped to change attitudes toward LGBTQ rights.

Murdoch and Price became a couple in 1986. Her debut column appeared in 1992 in The Detroit News. In her first column, Price asked her readers what she should call Murdoch. It’s hard to imagine but in those days people rarely, if ever, used the word “partner.”

I remember all too well how awkward it was then when people called my partner “your friend” or “your companion.”

“I found the courage to ask for the column that I’d always wanted to read,” Price told the Association of LGBTQ Journalists. “I wanted to be entertained, not offended. Talked to, not about. Informed, not maligned. Inspired, not demoralized.”

In her first column, Price jolted hetero readers awake. “So tell me, America,” she asked, “how do I introduce Joyce?”

“Maybe we should seize a word, as we did with ‘gay,’” Price added, “and make it ours. Or is it simply part of gay culture to have a love that answers to many names?”

When Price posed this question, queer love, in most circles, still didn’t dare speak its name.

Many more of us queers were closeted then – afraid to come out to our families, employers, even our friends. Though there’s still a long way to go for queer representation in movies and TV, queers on screen were even fewer. Those who were on screen were rarely portrayed as ordinary people who fell in love, had families or held jobs.

Price made being queer less scary for hetero readers. She wrote about how we fight over dishes and she wrote about us gardening, working, and taking vacations.

Price used the language of domesticity to make readers understand how demeaning it was when same-sex couples couldn’t marry.

“We watch our siblings get eight silver trays, 12 pickle forks, a fondue pot and a trip to Hawaii for settling down,” she wrote. “And then our relatives give us a hard time or nothing at all.”

Price must have had a thick hide. She received hate-filled responses. Yet, so many readers, queer and hetero, loved her column.

At a time when few hetero people knew openly LGBTQ people, Price’s column made us seem approachable – maybe even like folks they’d enjoy getting to know.

Thank you, Deb, for your bravery and pioneering work! R.I.P.

Kathi Wolfe, a poet and writer, is a regular contributor to the Blade.