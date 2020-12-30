Top 10 Blade stories by web traffic in 2020

The No. 1 most read story on washingtonblade.com in 2020 was about gays taking over #ProudBoys on Twitter.

Each year, we take a look back at which stories resonated most with our audience, and each year there are surprises. As 2020 comes to a much-anticipated end, here’s our annual roundup of the top 10 Blade stories of the year by web traffic.

No. 10: “Despite call to donate blood amid coronavirus crisis, FDA firm on gay ban,” by Chris Johnson, March 19.

No. 9: “FDA approves human trial for treatment to cure HIV,” by Lou Chibbaro Jr., Aug. 17.

No. 8: “Trump’s epic fail — a moron is president,” opinion piece by Peter Rosenstein, March 25.

No. 7: “New military ban on Confederate flags also bans LGBTQ Pride flags,” by Chris Johnson, July 17.

No. 6: “Fauci: Gay people lifted stigma with ‘incredible courage’ in HIV/AIDS epidemic,” by Chris Johnson, April 7.

No. 5: “Biden opposes same-sex marriage in 2006 clip blasted out by Trump campaign,” by Chris Johnson, June 19.

No. 4: “Bad Bunny talks sexual fluidity in new interview,” by John Paul King, March 3.

No. 3: “The sad, closeted hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham,” opinion piece by Kevin Naff, Oct. 16.

No. 2: “Trump admin to Supreme Court: Let adoption agencies reject LGBTQ families,” by Chris Johnson, June 3.

No. 1: “Gays take over #ProudBoys on Twitter,” from staff reports, Oct. 4.