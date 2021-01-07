January 7, 2021 at 10:00 am EST | by Staff reports
VIDEOS: Trump supporters lay siege to Capitol
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
(Photo via Twitter)

Thousands of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers certified the Electoral College results that confirmed the election of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.

The siege took place shortly after Trump spoke at the “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee on Wednesday said four people died during the siege that has been described as domestic terrorism. More than a dozen police officers were injured and 52 people have been arrested.

Congress early Thursday confirmed Biden’s election.

 

watermark
Local
VIDEOS: Trump supporters lay siege to Capitol
2021 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
D.C. budget lacks funds to implement part of LGBTQ bill
D.C.’s King Day Parade to feature 2 gay grand marshals
VP-elect Harris visits D.C. gayborhood Christmas tree decorated with her photos
Mark Levine running for Va. lieutenant governor
watermark
National
Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Top 10 national news stories of 2020
Top 10 Blade stories by web traffic in 2020
Instagram’s anti-LGBTQ trolls use algorithms & zap gay influencers
HUD appears to have given up on anti-transgender homeless shelter rule
Advocacy groups file lawsuit against ‘death to asylum’ rule
watermark
World
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
Gay man who participated in Cuba protest movement arrested
watermark
Opinions
Buttigieg at DOT: the only ‘progress’ we’ll see under Biden?
Trump, Hawley incite ‘Proud Boys’
2021 is the year to dream big
Good riddance 2020, welcome 2021
Surviving a year like no other
Sultry, sexy Department of Transportation
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
5 things social media platforms can do to combat anti-LGBTQ disinformation
2021 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Calendar: Jan. 8-14
VP-elect Harris visits D.C. gayborhood Christmas tree decorated with her photos
Pro rugby player comes out
In memoriam
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.