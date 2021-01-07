VIDEOS: Trump supporters lay siege to Capitol

(Photo via Twitter)

Thousands of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers certified the Electoral College results that confirmed the election of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.

The siege took place shortly after Trump spoke at the “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee on Wednesday said four people died during the siege that has been described as domestic terrorism. More than a dozen police officers were injured and 52 people have been arrested.

Congress early Thursday confirmed Biden’s election.