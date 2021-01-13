Report: Biden to tap Rufus Gifford as State Department chief of protocol

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford (Photo public domain)

President-elect Biden will reportedly tap former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford as the State Department’s chief of protocol.

The transition team has not officially confirmed the choice that Axios reported on Tuesday.

Axios notes Gifford would oversee functions at the State Department and Blair House. Gifford would also travel regularly travel abroad with Biden and liaise with the White House and foreign diplomats in D.C.

Gifford is one of six openly gay men who served as ambassadors during the Obama administration.

Gifford and his husband, Stephen DeVincent, married at Copenhagen City Hall in 2015. The two men starred in a reality show on Danish television during Gifford’s ambassadorship.

Gifford supported Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign before he endorsed Biden ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The Biden campaign last April named Gifford deputy campaign manager.

Gifford has not responded to the Washington Blade’s request for comment.