January 15, 2021 at 11:12 am EST | by Lisa Wise
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
coup, gay news, Washington Blade
U.S. Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

On January 6th, in the span of ten minutes, I was asked by my 8-year-old son what a gas mask is used for. I intended to give him my full attention but I was distracted by whether and when to pull my property management team from the field as I observed protesters scaling the US Capitol Building live on CNN. This is life, leadership and parenting in a pandemic. During a coup.

Flock DC, our family of companies, tends to thousands of homes in the District. Managing home is an essential service during this time. It always has been and always will be. But operating a District business today offers myriad complexities as the political landscape shifts and very real threats to people and property unfold.

And so, perched in our DC row homes, our leadership teams learned quickly to prepare for just about anything. The pandemic taught us how to pivot. The protests, elections and the recent coup taught us that planning ahead is everything. I was asked on the 7th if the 6th came as a surprise. Certainly not, I thought. Ahead of the presidential elections, we studied the very real possibility of civil war at worst and increased unrest at best. We anticipated the protesters ahead of the 6th and planned our field activities to avoid any work near or around the Capitol Building and White House. We alerted our residents that access to services may be disrupted, and advised them to stay in and stay safe from the anticipated tension the protests would bring.  We’ve trained our teams to act quickly when they feel threatened and to retreat quickly and without hesitation – whether the threat be proximity to the unmasked during a pandemic or a pipe bomb. But even with best-laid plans, and the eyes-wide-open approach to the current realities of the world, my leadership team and I were still in shock when what we’d planned for unfolded before our very eyes. We might all feel better and more prepared with a parachute strapped to our backs, but nobody wants to pull the cord. We’ve had our hands squeezing that cord for a solid 10 months and we’re not letting it go anytime soon.

Crisis management is squarely in our wheelhouse as a company that handles real time escalations all day every day. Problem solving is our business. But the external threats the political and public health landscapes have delivered in the last ten months have tested even the most sophisticated leaders among us. In 2020, it became commonplace to be in almost constant conversation about the pros and cons of boarding up street level properties in response to, or anticipation of, a disruptive and potentially violent event. And one of those “events” was election day. To think, Washington, DC, the host city of democracy, had business leaders scrambling to protect its citizens and streets in anticipation of folks exercising their right to vote. Living and working in Washington comes with baked in low level (at best) anxiety about the threat of terrorism. We’re all keenly aware that the District will always be a target, but logically didn’t assume domestic terrorism would be the actualized threat. But here we are. And doing business in a city that is stateless complicates things for government leaders who lack full agency in governing people and place with the full suite of services afforded any other state.

To live through the reality that calling on national guard wasn’t a right afforded to our own Muriel Bowser as Mayor illustrates a substantial gap in the right to representation for some. That some includes our residents and our business. Yet we’re operating in a city that is more vulnerable than most and as the Capitol Police tuck their tail between their legs, the balance of the city wonders aloud what the solution is while we simultaneously plan for whatever imminent threat lies around the corner. And such is life and leadership in 2020 2.0 in Washington, DC.

Lisa Wise is the founder/CEO of Flock DC. She lives in Washington, DC with her wife and their son Beckett. 

watermark
Local
PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration
Northam cites nondiscrimination law in State of the Commonwealth address
Equality Virginia outlines 2021 legislative agenda
Fake photo falsely shows D.C. trans woman in U.S. Capitol with rioters
Comings & Goings
Northam budget proposal includes Medicaid access to gender-affirming care
watermark
National
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s ‘death to asylum’ rule
Amid coup chaos, Trump quietly erases LGBTQ protections in adoption, health services
‘You’re nothing more than a plague rat’
LGBTQ groups condemn Capitol siege, back Trump removal from office
watermark
World
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
watermark
Opinions
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
Harvard, Stanford, Yale: Denounce sedition of your graduates
Storming of the Capitol should give you nightmares
In spite of it, how to live our best winter
Supreme Court poised to roll back LGBTQ rights
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Queer horror film chokes on surrealist pretensions in ‘The One You Feed’
Raising a child without a gender
Actor Bobby Smith on making a living in a pandemic
Trans actors face casting challenges despite milestones
Calendar: Jan. 15-21
Sen. Booker to speak at MLK breakfast Jan. 15
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.