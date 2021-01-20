January 20, 2021 at 11:49 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Biden, Harris inaugurated
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

President Biden and Vice President Harris were inaugurated at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday amid unprecedented security and the coronavirus pandemic.

The inauguration took place two weeks after supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol.

“Democracy has prevailed,” said Biden in his inaugural speech.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

