January 25, 2021 at 6:27 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Senate committee advances Blinken nomination
Anthony Blinken, gay news, Washington Blade
Antony Blinken (Photo public domain)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday advanced Tony Blinken’s nomination to become the next secretary of state.

Blinken last week during his confirmation hearing told U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) he would “repudiate” the Commission for Unalienable Rights.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019 created the commission that sought to stress “natural laws and natural rights.” Mary Ann Glendon, a Harvard Law School professor and former U.S. ambassador to the Vatican who is known for her strong opposition to marriage rights for same-sex couples, chaired it.

Blinken told Markey he would once again allow ambassadors to fly Pride flags at their embassies if confirmed to succeed Pompeo. Blinken also pledged to raise the State Department’s special envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights to an ambassador level position.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Blinken in the coming days.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

