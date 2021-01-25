January 25, 2021 at 3:37 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C., Md., Del. win highest LGBTQ Equality Index score
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
State Equality Index, gay news, Washington Blade
HRC President Alphonso David said the Virginia Values Act makes Virginia the first state in the South to adopt non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people in state law. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

For the second year in a row, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Delaware received the top ranking along with 16 other states for having laws and policies highly supportive of their LGBTQ residents as of 2020 in the annual State Equality Index released on Jan. 25.

The SEI is prepared jointly by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the Equality Federation Institute, two national LGBTQ advocacy organizations. The SEI treats D.C. as a state.

Its rankings place states and D.C. into four categories in the order of the degree of LGBTQ supportive laws and policies that are in place, the lack of such laws and policies, and laws and policies considered hostile to LGBTQ people.

The 2020 SEI places Virginia and one other state, Iowa, in the second highest ranking called “Solidifying Equality.” This represents a boost for Virginia’s ranking from the fourth and lowest category in the 2019 SEI based on the approval by the Virginia General Assembly last year of the landmark Virginia Values Act, a comprehensive LGBTQ civil rights law.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, the organization for which the HRC Foundation is a part, said the Virginia Values Act makes Virginia the first state in the South to adopt non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people in state law.

“The 2020 legislative session was one of the most unusual in recent memory, given the COVID-19 pandemic,” David said in a statement. “However, despite the shortened sessions in many states, we saw multiple states pass pro-equality laws to protect the LGBTQ community,” he said.

In addition to D.C., Maryland, and Delaware, the other states placed in the highest category – called “Working Toward Innovative Equality” – include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

According to an HRC statement announcing the release of the 2020 SEI, 27 states have yet to adopt comprehensive non-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people, and LGBTQ people in those states “remain at risk of facing discrimination due to the lack of statutory protections.”

The HRC statement says LGBTQ people in those states face potential discrimination despite the June 2020 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision of Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga., which declared that LGBTQ people are covered under the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964 under the act’s provision banning employment-related discrimination based on sex.

Some LGBT rights attorneys have said the sweeping high court decision could be interpreted to cover areas beyond just employment discrimination and would likely protect LGBTQ people living in states that have yet to pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws. And in his first week in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing a Trump administration policy seeking to limit the scope of the Bostock ruling. The Biden order requires all federal agencies to fully comply with the ruling.

But HRC and other LGBTQ advocates have said federal law currently lacks sex-based protections in certain key areas such as public spaces and services. They have said it remains imperative that all states pass comprehensive nondiscrimination laws, in part, because it could take more litigation to fully apply the Bostock decision in all areas.

Although D.C. had been placed in the SEI’s highest ranking category in 2019, in 2020 the D.C. Council passed two additional laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.

One of them specifically bans discrimination against LGBTQ seniors in long-term care facilities. The other law bans the use in criminal trials of the so-called gay and transgender “panic” defense. Supporters of the ban say defense attorneys have used this defense to attempt to convince juries during a trial that an LGBTQ person was to blame for a violent attack against them because the perpetrator unintentionally “panicked” upon learning the victim was gay or trans when committing the violent attack.

The full State Equality Index for 2020 can be accessed via State Equality Index 2020 – HRC.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Business owners adapt again as indoor dining returns to D.C.
Mizeur considering a run against anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
Finance director, beloved soccer player Dan White dies at 57
Jill Biden visits Whitman-Walker Health HIV/AIDS clinic
Bruce Savage of Lewes, Del., dies at 70
Inaugural lockdown adds to local business woes
watermark
National
D.C., Md., Del. win highest LGBTQ Equality Index score
Two groups team up to help trans, non-binary Puerto Ricans
Biden to sign EO Monday reversing trans military service ban
Biden immigration directives ‘have given us’ hope
Biden, Pelosi, Schumer speak at HRC virtual inaugural event
Biden, Harris inaugurated
watermark
World
Casa Frida becomes second home for Mexico City’s LGBTQ community
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
watermark
Opinions
The gay white colonizers: NYE circuit parties in Mexico
Reclaiming our queer city in a post-Trump era
You can exhale — Biden and Harris are sworn in
Fox News doesn’t respect its viewers
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
WAPAVA offers living archive of local theater
GLAAD TV report reminds us that representation still matters
‘Mrs. Dalloway’ offers hope for our modern, COVID world
Restaurant Week returns with focus on dining at home
Calendar: Jan. 23-28
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.