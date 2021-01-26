January 26, 2021 at 11:06 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Judy Shepard to testify in support of Va. bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Judy Shepard (Image courtesy of Twitter)

The Washington Blade has learned Judy Shepard will testify in support of a bill that would ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense in Virginia.

The measure — House Bill 2132 that state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) introduced — will go before a House of Delegates subcommittee on Wednesday.

Shepard’s son, Matthew, died on Oct. 12, 1998, after two men brutally beat him and left him tied to a fence outside of Laramie, Wyo. One of the men convicted of murdering Matthew Shepard claimed he became after he made a sexual advance towards him.

Eleven states and D.C. currently ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense. Lawmakers in Maryland are considering a measure that would prohibit the use of the legal strategy in the state.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

