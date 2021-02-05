The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Ron L. Goines

Congratulations to Ron L. Goines on his new position as Managing Director of Development with the Victory Fund & Victory Institute. Upon accepting the position he said, “For nearly a decade, I have supported the work of Victory Fund and Victory Institute because of their impact on American politics and the movement for LGBTQ equality. I am thrilled to build upon my history with the organizations at a time when the importance of leadership is so evident. LGBTQ leaders are needed now more than ever and I am ready to ensure these elected officials and candidates have the programs and resources they need to succeed.”

Prior to joining the Victory Fund, Goines was Director of Major Gifts and Corporate Relations with The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights in D.C. Before that he was with Planned Parenthood Southeast, Atlanta, as Vice President of Development and had worked for a number of Planned Parenthood offices in Texas. He also worked with AIDS Foundation, Houston and the Human Rights Campaign in Texas.

Goines has his bachelor’s in politics with a minor in African-American Studies from Oberlin College in Ohio.

Congratulations also to Stephen Belcourt who joined Talis (a SAGE Publishing Company) as Sales Manager, North America. Belcourt said, “We work with over 100 institutions globally, helping them reach strategic goals around teaching & learning, learner analytics and student experience. Our products are Talis Aspire, an online resource list that integrates seamlessly with your Learning Management System and Library Management System; and Talis Elevate, a universal content player that enables collaboration, engagement and insight into resources.” Universities and colleges throughout North America will be Belcourt’s market.

He previously worked for ProQuest and RefWorks-COS as an Account Manager. He has his MSc International Management, University of Liverpool, Laureate International Universities.

Stephen Belcourt

Congratulations also to Bryant Sanders, director and co-founder of the new company Grassroots Analytics Non-Profit (GANP). The company aims to disrupt traditional event-based and high-dollar donor fundraising models to more efficiently generate consistent revenue for mission-focused organizations. Sanders said, “I’m looking forward to using the power of data and analytics to support progressive organizations, which takes the guesswork out of fundraising. We want to help nonprofits meet goals they may have previously found out of reach.”

GANP uses a vetted and prospected proprietary database of more than 17 million donors and can accurately and efficiently identify new prospective donors and the best mission-aligned messaging to cultivate those donors into long-term giving relationships.

Prior to co-founding this company, he worked for The Center for Voter Information and Voter Participation as Deputy Director of Development. Before that he was with Victory Fund & Victory Institute as Corporate and Foundation Gifts Manager. He has also worked as a Donor Relations Manager for the D.C. Central Kitchen and for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand as a staff assistant.

He has his bachelor’s in Public Affairs with a concentration in Ethics and a minor in German from Wells College, Aurora, N.Y.