Va. House approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense

The Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed a bill that would ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense.

House Bill 2132, which state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) introduced, passed by a 58-42 vote margin. The Manassas Democrat in a tweet noted three Republicans voted for her measure

The Virginia House of Delegates just voted 58-42 for my bill HB 2132 to ban the gay/trans panic defense. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ Three of my 45 R colleagues agreed with all 55 of our @VaHouseDems that you shouldn’t be able to get away with assaulting/murdering LGBTQ people simply because we exist. pic.twitter.com/7E67cAw8m4 — Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) February 5, 2021

Judy Shepard is among those who testified in favor of HB 2132 when it was in committee.

Eleven states and D.C. currently ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense. Lawmakers in Maryland are considering a measure that would prohibit the use of the legal strategy in the state.

Roem’s bill will now go before the Virginia Senate.