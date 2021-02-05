February 5, 2021 at 11:54 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Va. House approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Connor Climo, gay news, Washington Blade

The Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed a bill that would ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense.

House Bill 2132, which state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) introduced, passed by a 58-42 vote margin. The Manassas Democrat in a tweet noted three Republicans voted for her measure

Judy Shepard is among those who testified in favor of HB 2132 when it was in committee.

Eleven states and D.C. currently ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense. Lawmakers in Maryland are considering a measure that would prohibit the use of the legal strategy in the state.

Roem’s bill will now go before the Virginia Senate.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Va. House approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
D.C. developer donates ‘Secret Garden’ land to Check It
Va. House passes bill to repeal marriage amendment
Va. House committee approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Financial manager, Blade film critic Brian Carney dies at 58
Beloved Univ. of Md. student, LGBTQ activist Jude Maloney dies at 19
watermark
National
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
National LGBTQ Task Force holds first virtual Creating Change conference
Passing the baton, Lorri Jean to exit as LA LGBT Center CEO
US broadcasting agency executive director resigns
Gay ex-liberal leader arrested on Capitol riot charges
D.C., Md., Del. win highest LGBTQ Equality Index score
watermark
World
This is how 300 LGBTQ people in the first Honduran migrant caravan of 2021 live
US calls for release of Venezuelan HIV/AIDS service providers
Two men in Indonesia’s Aceh province caned for having sex
Casa Frida becomes second home for Mexico City’s LGBTQ community
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
watermark
Opinions
Thank you, Kordell Stewart, for thoughtful response to ‘the rumor’
Celebrate first lady’s visit to Whitman-Walker, then act
Marjorie Taylor Greene is delusional, dangerous
Puerto Rico: Number one in hate crimes
A gov’t that represents all Americans gives us hope
Time for GOP to open up to LGBTQ Americans
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: Feb. 5-11
REEL Affirmations celebrates BHM with exclusive screening
DCATS Pal-entine’s Celebration is Feb. 13
DC Queer Flix, Rayceen host Nigerian film discussion
HRC hosts web series for trans, nonbinary job-seekers
Big gay Valentine’s Gift Guide 2021
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.