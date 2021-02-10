February 10, 2021 at 8:42 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Biden name-checks LGBTQ service members in Pentagon speech
Biden thanks LGBTQ service members in Pentagon speech. (Screen capture via CSPAN)

President Biden name-checked LGBTQ service members in a speech at the Pentagon geared toward expressing gratitude at the start of a new administration civilians and troops who for the Defense Department.

Biden also referenced the end to the transgender military ban, which he ordered within his first week in office, saying the new leadership is “dedicated to ensuring that every single person is treated with dignity and respect.”

“That’s why we moved so quickly to overturn the discriminatory ban on transgender service, and why Gen. Austin’s first memo was a directive to take sexual assault in the military seriously,” Biden said.

Biden referenced LGBTQ service members as part of a general recognition of minorities within the armed forces.

“Every single person, no matter their gender identity, sexual orientation, race, or religious background, deserves to feel safe in the ranks and to have their contributions valued,” Biden said.

Watch here:

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

