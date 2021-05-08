Virtual panel tackles Va. trans student policies

Friday, May 7

The DC Center hosts “Friday Tea Time,” a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. For access to the Zoom link and more information, contact [email protected].

Saturday, May 8

Today, the DC Center will host a support group for LGBTQ people of color at 1 p.m. via Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement-free. The event includes activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc, or email your interest to [email protected].

Join the DC Center for the LGBT Community and the DC Department on Aging and Community Living (DACL) for a three-part storytelling workshop series focusing on the craft of storytelling. Today’s workshop is titled, “Beyond ‘Once Upon a Time’: Story Structure and How to Use It,” will be led by writer and communications consultant, Erin Becker. For more information, you can reach out to [email protected].

Sunday, May 9

The D.C.-area Transmasculine Society hosts “Partners of Transmasc Support Group” at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The group discussion creates a partner-only space where individuals can support each other through the unique issues they face. Partners of all genders and sexual orientations are welcomed. The group is facilitated. To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.

Monday, May 10

LGBT older adults and friends are invited to the “Center Aging Coffee Drop-In” at 10 a.m. via Zoom. This event is an opportunity to have friendly conversations and discuss current issues you may be dealing with. For more information, visit Center Aging’s Facebook page.

Tuesday, May 11

The DC Center’s Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. via Zoom today. This event is a peer-facilitated discussion group that discusses coming out experiences and topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Coming Out Discussion Group’s Facebook page.

The Trans Support Group will be hosted virtually at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans-identifying people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. All who identify under the trans umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce our principles of respect, acceptance and protection through ongoing input from our attendees are welcome. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Wednesday, May 12

Today, Defend Yourself hosts “Get Empowered: A Self-Defense Happy Hour” at 6:30 p.m. at the DC Center. This self-defense class will cover how to respond to negative situations through verbal and physical self-defense methods. This class is open to all genders. To get registered, visit: defendyourself.org/find-a-class.

Thursday, May 13

Taiwanese American Professionals Washington, D.C. area (TAP DC) hosts a free online mental health talk beginning at 7 p.m. The event features Claudia Nguyen, a Licensed Graduate Professional Counselor based in D.C. In this session, Claudia will guide attendees through topics such as racial trauma and dismantling racism. To register for the event, visit: facebook.com/TaiwaneseAmericanProfessionalsDC.

Friday, May 14

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties (WiTT) hosts a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area that begins at 8 p.m. This event will provide participants with the opportunity to make new friends, have new experiences, and explore the city with other great queer women. You can find more information by joining WiTT’s closed Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/womenintheir20s.