Living
‘Everyone is awesome’ Lego honors Pride with LGBTQ inclusive set
I am really happy that it has allowed me to create something that all our LGBTQIA+ employees can be really proud of.
BILLUND, Denmark – In a Facebook announcement and on its website Thursday, Danish toymaker Lego debuted a new set to honor and acknowledge the global LGBTQ community during Pride. The set is due to be available for purchase June 1, 2021 coinciding with the start of Pride month.
Matthew Ashton, the Vice President of Design at the LEGO Group and the Designer of the Everyone Is Awesome set explained on the company’s website his motivation for creating the LGBTQ inclusive set.
“Representation is so important. I grew up in the 80s and was obviously a gay kid. There was a lot of negativity back then around being gay; it was right in the middle of the AIDS crisis when I was a young teen and that was incredibly daunting and scary,” Ashton reflected.
“Being quite an effeminate kid, I was constantly told by different adults around me what I should and shouldn’t play with, that I needed to behave like a ‘real boy’ and to toughen up. I was dissuaded from doing the things that came most naturally to me. I think many of the adults around me were doing all of this to try to protect me from getting bullied, but I was actually fine with all the kids at school. All of that has had an impact on me in many ways; it was really exhausting and kicked my confidence,” he added.
“Coming out is the period in your life where I think you can feel the loneliest and so uncertain about what your future is going to hold once you have taken that step. I came out in my late teens. For some people, it’s easier than it used to be, but there are still a lot of struggles for people that are coming out and it’s a really scary process. You don’t know how friends and family are going to react. You’re afraid of what the consequences may be,” says Ashton.
“This is one of the sets that I am most proud of. Because of the statement that it’s making, I’m really proud that I’m working for a company that wants to have a voice on topics like this. I am really happy that it has allowed me to create something that all our LGBTQIA+ employees can be really proud of as well and can feel acknowledged by. This sends a signal to everyone that this is what we stand for at The LEGO Group and that we want to embrace all of you, because creativity is for everyone. We do truly feel that everyone is awesome. We all have the right to be accepted, to be loved and also to be creative. With this set, we hope to show that we care, no matter who you are,” he wrote.
Dining
‘Jew-ish’ cookbook is a queer love story
Celebration of a young gay man who found connection to ancestry at the table
It is in the kitchen, elbow-deep in flour, or in a dining room crowded with friends, that Jake Cohen has found the ability to connect with his queer and Jewish identities.
“This book,” he says, “is a queer love story all about me and my husband.”
Cohen is a culinary school graduate and social media darling – and is embracing his truest, proudest self through his first cookbook, “Jew-ish,” released March 9.
“Jew-ish” “offers that representation to create a normalized story of a queer Jewish relationship, and how they explore that through food,” he says.
His cookbook is a triumphant, jubilant celebration of a young, modern, metropolitan Jewish gay man who found himself and his connection to his ancestry at the table and with the written word. His reimagined, repurposed recipes bring to life ancient dishes that still speak loudly to us today.
The task was not a simple one. Cohen expressed that, as is the case for many young Jews, participation in Jewish traditions only takes place during the holidays. This was not sufficient for Cohen and his husband, whom he met on Hinge in 2015 and whom he married in 2018. As they created their relationship, they wanted to ensure that being Jewish was as far out of the closet as being gay.
“We don’t need to set aside Jewish ritual just because we may not fit a certain mold. We don’t have to give up one to be the other.”
“Jew-ish,” then, is firmly grounded in Cohen’s experience exploring his husband’s Sephardic (Spanish and Middle Eastern Jewish) identity while better understanding his own Ashkenazi (Eastern European Jewish) ancestry. Dishes from the Sephardic tradition meld easily alongside Ashkenazi classics that American readers are more used to. The book is suffused with stunning, color-blasted images and a colloquial and familiar writing style so that his peers – those possibly disaffected millennials — can connect to their heritage in a way that works for them.
Before writing the cookbook, Cohen explains that he sought a gay circle outside of the bar and club scene. He happened upon OneTable, an organization that supports young Jews in creating Friday night Shabbat dinners in a personal and meaningful way. OneTable allowed him to be part of ritual throughout the year. “Jew-ish” means that his readers can do this on the daily.
But “Jew-ish” wouldn’t be whole without Cohen repeatedly discussing his family. Jews in popular media are increasingly represented by shows like “Seinfeld” or “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” that hardly recognize the Jewishness of their characters. Meanwhile, he notes that media focuses on queer trauma and the queer struggle.
Cohen writes a celebratory story of a gay couple that is also unabashedly Jewish.
It was seeking that community and criticality of representation that Cohen turned to social media. He says that he encountered ‘gatekeepers’ in institutional media on the recipes he could publish or discuss, and in what way. Social media has democratized the content process, and he can push out to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok recipe videos for everything from the trendy and mundane (creamy one-pot pasta) to the intricate (babka). Social media, he notes, also democratizes voices, something he also embraces by partnering with queer voices like Adam Eli and Evan Ross Katz.
Cohen draws his inspiration, then, as much from Ina Garten as from TikTok. He will craft several kinds of brisket, but also explain in the headnotes for the Za’atar Pesto Risotto that his “love language is carbs. And luckily, it’s my husband’s, too.”
Cohen notes that depending on circumstance, people still sometimes need to put away pieces of themselves, like their Jewish identities or gay identities. But through the lens of “Jew-ish”, he – and the reader – is able to bring the whole self to dinner.
And as this writer can attest, the struggle – the balance – in bringing our whole selves to all spaces is an unending challenge. Creating my own authentic gay and Jewish experience is a journey every day. This cookbook is one way to facilitate that journey.
Autos
Smart rides for trying times
Two affordable options as supply dwindles and demand soars
As if the pandemic, political discord and even cicadas weren’t enough, now there’s trouble brewing when trying to buy a new car. Parts shortages of computer chips, rubber, and other supplies mean new-vehicle inventory is down a whopping 40 percent. And with supply so low, demand is ratcheting up. So expect higher prices, along with fewer dealer and automaker incentives. But there are still opportunities out there. This includes opting for less popular models, such as coupes or sedans instead of hot-ticket SUVs and trucks. Or choosing niche models like the Fiat 500X or Mini Cooper Countryman. These two rather off-beat rides may lack the overall room and practicality of larger crossovers, but they perform nicely and are relatively affordable—at least for now.
FIAT 500X
$25,900
Mpg: 24 city/30 highway
0 to 60 mph: 8.7 seconds
Buying a Fiat is all about making a fashion statement, combining Italian flair with frugal pricing. The automaker’s decision to reduce its lineup and focus on just one vehicle—the 500X subcompact crossover—only adds to the cachet. Everything about the 500X is charming, including the Lilliputian size, retro exterior and dazzling dashboard with interlocking display gauges. And the name of the base-model adds a bit of whimsy: Pop. There are three other trims—Sport, Trekking and Trekking Plus—but none of them is exactly racy or off-road ready.
Built on the same platform as the Jeep Renegade, the 500X handles fairly smoothly, at least on the freeway. The short chassis makes it difficult to glide over bigger bumps and potholes, and some body sway is noticeable on tight curves. With just 14 cubic feet of back-end cargo space, there’s room only to haul some groceries and such. Still, the four-cylinder turbo engine is perky enough, and the standard all-wheel drive came in handy during a few unexpected downpours. The well-bolstered seats now have updated upholstery, and those funky circular headrests look like something from a Flash Gordon spaceship. There are a surprising number of safety features, including automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist. And warranty coverage is decent, though there is no complimentary scheduled maintenance. Sure, the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen seems tiny compared with larger displays in other crossovers. But those vehicles cost more, and at least the Fiat comes with smartphone integration and three USB ports. Options include a Beats stereo, heated seats, LED headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, and even a panoramic sunroof. Yes, there’s plenty of personality here and also a decent number of amenities.
MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN JCW
$42,400
Mpg: 23 city/31 highway
0 to 60 mph: 4.4 seconds
For a bit more room and a lot more vroom, there’s the Mini Cooper Countryman. The base model starts at a very affordable $29,200. But the test vehicle that arrived for me to review was the souped-up JCW edition. While it’s definitely pricey, this pocket rocket costs much less than high-performance crossovers from BWW or Mercedes. Yet it’s just as blisteringly fast. The acceleration literally took my breath away, and the guttural exhaust rumble—which was downright primal—turned more than a few heads.
The Countryman is the largest vehicle in the Mini lineup, and for 2021 the exterior gets a tasteful refresh. This includes a flashier grille and bumpers, as well as the clever Union Jack design etched into the taillights. The JCW model boasts larger wheels, more form-fitting seats, rear spoiler and a sport-tuned suspension that helps transform this crossover into a tuner car. Along with keyless entry and power-folding mirrors, there’s also a rear-view camera, ambient lighting and wireless charging. But while Apple CarPlay is available, Android Auto is not. As with the Fiat 500X, the high seating and deft placement of side pillars help with driver visibility. But the Countryman does offer a tad more legroom and rear cargo space. Either vehicle will do, though, if you’re itching to toss in a few overnight bags to simply get away from it all.
Real Estate
Why are so many people moving to Florida, Texas, and Nevada?
Affordability, low taxes motivating many to relocate
Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 have been very different, life-changing years for many of us. The pandemic changed life in many ways, for many people in both personal and professional respects. From a business perspective, for many, COVID-19 meant a transition from being required to go into an office every day to primarily working remotely from home.
As working remotely increasingly becomes the new normal for many, the question began to arise, “If I can work anywhere, do I want to stay here?” After all, until now, most people lived near their workplaces because they were required to be physically present in those workplaces for the majority of the time. Now, if work is remote, home could, in theory, be anywhere. People are thinking less about where they have to live, and more about where they want to live.
Of course, that means different things to different people, and many factors can make a particular place appealing — or not so appealing. For some, it’s being closer to family and friends. For others, it’s a certain kind of weather or scenery — maybe being close to the beach or the mountains. And for still others, economic considerations play an important role.
After all, if you can live anywhere, living in a place where you can keep more money in your pocket is appealing. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately accelerated the migration of businesses, families, and individuals from states that are more expensive to others that are less so.
Three particularly popular destinations are Florida, Texas, and Nevada. Here are a few reasons why:
More Tax-Friendly: One huge advantage of each of these states is that they have no state income tax. While there are still other taxes like sales, and property tax, not paying income tax can ultimately result in significant savings, particularly in comparison with some states that have very high income tax rates in addition to being more expensive generally.
Affordable Housing and Rental Opportunities: Many of the cities in these states offer more house for the money than what can be found in other locations. For many, location is everything – but for an equal number, location plus affordability is appealing. Many people like the idea of being able to afford a larger home or more land for a lower price. This is not to mention that from a business perspective, these states tend to offer more affordable rental prices for office space than some other states and cities do.
Mild Climate: Although weather often isn’t the only determinative factor in a move, it can definitely be a bonus. In addition to offering significant economic advantages, all three of these states offer plenty of sunshine, mild or warm temperatures throughout much of the year, and plenty of beautiful scenery for residents to enjoy.
Each family, each person, each business is different, but for many, these are some of the primary advantages of making a move to these three states. Regardless of your reason though, when making a move, one thing you’ll always need to make that move successful is a talented Realtor.
Maybe you’ve decided that the time is right for you to make a move to one of these more tax-friendly states – or maybe you’ve decided to make a move elsewhere, for different reasons. Regardless of where you decide to go, or why you decide to go, at GayRealEstate.com, we’ll meet you there. We are proud of our hard-earned reputation for pairing LGBTQ buyers and sellers across the country with talented, experienced LGBTQ-friendly realtors who know and love their communities, and who can help you achieve your real estate dreams. If you’re ready to make a move, there’s no time like today to take the first step. Get in touch with us at any time. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526, [email protected], or via GayRealEstate.com.
'Jew-ish' cookbook is a queer love story
Smart rides for trying times
'Everyone is awesome' Lego honors Pride with LGBTQ inclusive set
May 21 vigil set to honor two D.C. trans women
Federal Court rules the West Virginia Trans healthcare suit will proceed
Biden administration announces global LGBTQ rights priorities
Equality Act, contorted as a danger by anti-LGBTQ forces, is all but dead
D.C. man charged with 2020 anti-gay death threat rearrested
US to recognize citizenship of married couples' children born abroad
Biden: Growth of authoritarianism on global stage threatens LGBTQ rights
