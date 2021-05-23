Arts & Entertainment
Show must go on- Lil Nas X’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on SNL
NEW YORK – Montero Lamar Hill, known by his stage name Lil Nas X, was performing his latest hit single ‘Call Me By Your Name’ from his album MONTERO on NBC’s Saturday Night Live when his pants ripped at the crotch.
The openly out singer-songwriter- rapper glanced down then back up at the audience, covered the affected area with his hand and kept singing in what reviewers and commentators are calling “the gayest performance ever on national television” and “iconic.”
WATCH:
Out & About
Wisdom Awards celebrate Black LGBTQ+ women Elders
Event honors community leaders
The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) and AARP hosted the virtual Black Women Legendary Elders Wisdom Awards ceremony and virtual tea party in commemoration of National LGBTQ+ Elders Day on May 16. The event honored LGBTQ+ women leaders who have contributed meaningfully to their communities. Honorees included: Mandy Carter, Poor People’s Campaign activist and co-founder of NBJC, Southerners On New Ground, and Equality North Carolina. She is one of the first Black, openly gay/same gender loving elected members of the DNC; and national steering coordinator for the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
Also honored was Bishop Yvette Flunder, presiding bishop of the largest Black LGBTQ+ clergy network, the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries and pastor of City of Refuge United Church of Christ. She is a Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and voice of Walter Hawkins’ well-loved song Thank You.
Rev. Elder Darlene Garner, co-founder of the earliest national Black LGBTQ+ organization, National Coalition of Black Lesbians and Gays (NCBLG) was honored as well. She is former vice moderator of Metropolitan Community Churches and pastor of several MCC churches.
Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, who co-led the Stonewall uprising was honored; she led the Transgender Gender Variant Intersex Justice Project; is a criminal justice and HIV/AIDS advocate; and is the focus of a documentary about her life called “Major!”
The final honoree was Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall, founder of Spelman College’s Women’s Research and Resource Center, leader of the first national study of LGBTQ+ inclusion and campus climate at HBCUs, trans-inclusive policies at single-sex HBCUs and founder of the first ever endowed Black Queer Studies program.
Theater
Mosaic director reconnects with his ‘Palestinian side’ in new show
‘Keffiyeh/Made in China’ streamed in seven short episodes
‘Keffiyeh/Made in China’
Mosaic Theater Company
Mosaictheater.org
For Adam M. Kassim, directing Mosaic Theater Company’s virtual production of West Bank-based playwright Dalia Taha’s “Keffiyeh/Made in China,” a collection of slice-of-life stories from the occupation, has been a gift.
It’s offered the Palestinian American director a way to reconnect with his “Palestinian side,” and has helped to ease a strained relationship with his father.
“But it’s a gift that comes with responsibilities,” explains Kassim who lives in Boston with his husband he met on Facebook 15 years ago. “One of the great things about the play is the way it investigates how the occupation effects the daily lives of people and their most intimate relationships which is so different from what the media portrays them. It’s important that audiences see this.”
Though “Keffiyeh” debuted in 2012 and was subsequently published as part of the anthology “Inside/Outside: Six Plays from Palestine and the Diaspora,” Kassim, 38, didn’t get around to reading the play until after being tapped by Mosaic to direct.
“It’s unlike anything I’d read before,” he says. “First thing, structurally and aesthetically it’s unique. Neither entirely realistic nor linear, the scenes are connected thematically. In American theater plays trend toward naturalism, things that are cinematic and filmic and this was the opposite. It’s the Ramallah-based playwright’s undeniable celebration of theatricality that drew me to the work.
However, because it isn’t cinematic, the filming experience can be extremely challenging, he says. “But lucky for me, I’m working with a wonderful production designer, Mona Kasra. She figuratively holds my hand as we talk about scenes and do story boarding for hours. She’s been my work wife.”
“Keffiyeh” is being streamed in seven short (ten to fifteen-long) episodes to be released incrementally every two weeks through July. A mix of humor, drama and sadness, the episodes vary in style and content, and the actors are drawn from a cast of five.
The play’s first (currently-released) episode, “60 Second,” features Dina Soltan and queer Palestinian American performance artist Fargo Tbakhi as a man and woman who following tragedy attempt to connect inside “the finite time of a viral video, a digital resurrection, and a playwright’s mind.”
Upcoming episodes include titles like “Craving Mangoes,” “Crowdedness,” and “The Unhappy Writer.”
Mosaic’s decision to film Keffiyeh was the confluence of various factors, explains Serge Seiden, Mosaic’s managing director and producer.
Besides fulfilling Mosaic’s mission to present independent, intercultural, entertaining, and uncensored programming, they needed a work that would serve as a Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival offering; respond to We See You, White American Theater letter, an accountability report has been published, acknowledging over 100 theater organizations across America that have responded to the BIPOC demands of the community; and satisfy a more collaborative decision making process in the absence of an artistic director.
“And, of course, COVID-19 played into our decision,” he adds. “The scale of the project — filming scenes in a black box space at Atlas Performing Arts Center – worked for us.”
Additionally, Mosaic was pleased to present an authentic voice with a play written by a Palestinian. “We also like that it’s not didactic,” Seiden adds. “It’s not a play about politics per se. It’s a play about ordinary people’s lives under occupation.”
“Mosaic is responding to the ongoing challenge of the occupation through art. It just happens that our latest offering is being released at the time of a terrible upwelling of violence. If anything, it’s more important for people to know these are human beings suffering. They are more than victims or numbers.”
“Keffiyeh” is presented in seven episodes now through July and is included with the purchase of a 21/22 Membership. A stand-alone “Keffiyeh” subscription is also available for purchase.
Out & About
Calendar: May 21-27
Events in the week to come
Friday, May 21
“Friday Tea Time,” a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults, begins at 2 p.m. on Zoom. For access to the Zoom link and more information, contact [email protected].
Saturday, May 22
Food and Friends Inc. will host “Volunteer with Food & Friends” at 219 Riggs Rd., N.E. starting at 9 a.m. This event will involve preparing and delivering meals and groceries to people living with HIV, cancer, and other life challenging illnesses. If you need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at 202-669-6437.
Sunday, May 23
Join Rainbow Families for its 18th annual conference, which will take place virtually, all day. Today will be the Sponsor Expo, and the all-new SCHOOL FAIR. Attendees can join education-related workshops as well as meet with sponsors, schools, and educators. For more information visit: rainbowfamilies.org/2021-family-conference.
Monday, May 24
LGBT Older Adults (and friends) are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for friendly conversations about current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging page.
Tuesday, May 25
GenderQueer DC will host a support group on Zoom at 7 p.m. for people who identify outside of the gender binary. Whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis – this is your group. If you would like to use ASL interpreters, you have the option to check in with the interpreters by joining the meeting early, between 6:45 and 7. For more information email [email protected].
Wednesday, May 26
Join the DC Center for The Job Club via Zoom at 6 p.m. The Job Club is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information about Center Careers, e-mail [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Equality Virginia will host “Affirming Diverse Families” at 12 p.m. via Zoom. This year, Virginia joined the ranks of 17 other states that allow “confirmatory” or second-parent adoption. This allows a non-biological parent to be listed as a child’s legal parent even without being married to one of the child’s biological parents. Equality Virginia will discuss why this law affirming and protecting diverse family types is necessary and what this means for families in Virginia. To register for this event, visit Equality Virginia’s website.
Thursday, May 27
DC Anti-Violence Project (formerly known as GLOV) will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This is an open meeting, and those interested in learning more and getting involved in lessening violence both within and directed towards the LGBT communities are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook or Twitter.
Show must go on- Lil Nas X’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on SNL
Dignitaries tour the 60% completed USNS Harvey Milk
Elections in Chile: LGBTQ candidates make their mark
NYC Pride Board overrules membership, maintains ban on uniformed cops
Wisdom Awards celebrate Black LGBTQ+ women Elders
Equality Act, contorted as a danger by anti-LGBTQ forces, is all but dead
US to recognize citizenship of married couples’ children born abroad
D.C. bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense delayed by Capitol security
Demi Lovato comes out as gender non-binary in Twitter announcement
Summer film and TV preview
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
News7 days ago
Biden administration announces global LGBTQ rights priorities
-
homepage news3 days ago
Equality Act, contorted as a danger by anti-LGBTQ forces, is all but dead
-
homepage news6 days ago
D.C. man charged with 2020 anti-gay death threat rearrested
-
National5 days ago
US to recognize citizenship of married couples’ children born abroad
-
Opinions5 days ago
Opinion | CDC gets science right, politics wrong
-
News6 days ago
Biden: Growth of authoritarianism on global stage threatens LGBTQ rights
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: Dupont Circle fountain turns 100
-
Books5 days ago
Deaf, gay poet explores loss of a twin in new book