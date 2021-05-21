News
Elections in Chile: LGBTQ candidates make their mark
Eight queer people elected to write new Constitution
Editor’s note: The Washington Blade published a Spanish version of this story on May 20.
CONCEPCIÓN, Chile — LGBTQ activists and organizations celebrated the results of last weekend’s historic elections in Chile in which eight openly queer candidates were elected to write the Latin American country’s new Constitution.
They are Jennifer Mella, Valentina Miranda, Bessy Gallardo, Pedro Muñoz, Javier Fuchslocher, Gaspar Domínguez, Rodrigo Rojas and Tomás Laibe, who represent 5.2 percent of the total of 155 seats that will make up the Constitutional Convention.
“Although the representation of people with different sexual diversities remains low, it is a historic step to have constituencies that allow us to install the urgency of our demands, and promote respect and protection of the rights of the LGBTIQ+ population in the new constitution and in society. The commitment of feminist and progressive forces regarding these issues will also be very relevant, and as an observatory we will be attentive to that discussion,” explained Marion Stock, coordinator of Les Constituyentes, Marion Stock, in a statement after the votes were counted.
The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation (Movilh), meanwhile, described “as historic that eight openly LGBTIQ+ people had been elected as constituents, inasmuch as this allows the rich diversity of Chile to have a voice and vote in the most important transformation process faced by the country.”
“We hope that the new constitution explicitly guarantees nondiscrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression; as well as by all the categories protected in the Zamudio Law; and full equality of rights is recognized for all individuals, couples and families, whatever their composition. Only with this, each and every one of the homo/transphobic laws and public policies that still persist in Chile can be eliminated at once,” said Movilh spokesperson Óscar Rementería.
Laibe from the Socialist Party of Chile, who was elected in the southernmost area of the country, views his presence and that of seven other LGBTQ people at the convention will help replace the current constitution as a cultural milestone. The current Chilean constitution has been in place since Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship.
“I think it is a milestone that, first, we have had more than 40 candidates of sexual diversity to this Constitutional Constitution,” said the political scientist during an interview with Lo Que Queda del Día on Cooperativa radio. “It is a milestone in the history of Chile and it will probably set the tone for what the rest of the elections, in which I am sure we will have more of a presence, will be.”
He added that “we feel proud in our case, because we were the only diverse candidacy in the southern region, where we are so isolated and suddenly we are much more conservative than in the rest of the country and we do not realize that in Santiago they pass things and that perhaps there is a cultural advance that is very different from what is happening in the regions.”
“It has been very important to nail down this flag, to talk about sexual diversity throughout the campaign to try to make visible this problem that is part, I think, of the diagnosis of the social outbreak: There are flags that have been hidden, invisible, for a long time; there are people who feel discrimination every day and who experience inequality and discriminatory treatment in education, health, at work,” said Laibe. “That is going to be, without a doubt, one of the struggles that we are going to have to address in the Constitutional Convention.”
Chileans in the last elections not only elected Constitutional Convention members. They chose their new community and regional representatives. And the LGBTQ community also saw positive results in these races.
The Washington Blade spoke with Cristian Martínez, an LGBTQ activist who was elected as a councilmember in Molina, a city that is 210 kilometers south of the Chilean capital of Santiago.
His race made national news a few weeks ago due to the fact that an Adventist college distributed openly anti-LGBTQ text to its students. Martínez last Sunday made history in Molina as the first openly gay person to be elected as an elected official in his home region.
“My city and my region is rural and conservative. We are a rural area, however, there is a process of change and that is demonstrated by the fact that they have elected me, an openly gay person as a councilor, but it is slower than what is happening in the big cities, I believe that we are going slower here with respect to the LGBTQ+ community and particularly trans people, therefore visibility is the most important thing,” Martínez told the Blade.
“As long as residents do not know trans people, lesbian, bisexual, gay, intersex people, etc., they will not know how to love, respect and welcome them, I believe that making ourselves visible is the most important thing and there you have to do a job that we are advancing. I believe that my town is willing to advance on these issues, but the challenge is huge. There are slightly more conservative Christian communities that also exert social pressure in certain spaces. I believe that this will be lessened as we become more visible,” concluded the now-elected councilor.
Martínez told the Blade that it was “super important” for LGBTQ activists “to participate in these elections because after the social outbreak, all activists and people who participated in social movements felt the responsibility and obligation to assume responsibilities of popular election in the elections that took place. they came, in our territories, in our communes, in our spaces.”
Chile, in this way, leaves behind the prejudices that say LGBTQ people are unqualified to hold public office and this will allow further political inroads, especially in the next elections in November when Chileans go back to the polls to elect a president and members of Congress.
Politics
Trans Candidate primary win; If elected, first Trans County Exec in nation
Titus previously made history when they were elected to the Erie School Board, becoming the first out trans person elected in Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA. – In a tight race between Democratic contenders in the Democratic primary for Erie county executive, Tyler Titus, 36, a Trans person who currently serves as Erie School Board President was declared the winner on Wednesday.
Titus defeated Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson in a four-way primary and will move on to face Republican Brenton Davis in the general election, the Erie Time-News reported.
The paper also reported that Anderson, 54, wasn’t ready to throw his support behind his fellow Democrat, saying that Titus’s campaign was run and funded by people outside of Erie County and that Davis’s general election campaign would also be funded by outsiders. Both Davis and Titus have criticized Anderson’s campaign for being funded by wealthy donors.
Erie County election officials are looking into the legality of Anderson running as an independent, County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith told the Times-News.
Should Titus, who identifies as Trans non-binary, win the general election in November, they will become the first out trans person in the U.S. to be elected a county executive and one of the first out trans people to ever serve in an elected executive position. Titus previously made history when they were elected to the Erie School Board, becoming the first out trans person elected in Pennsylvania.
Titus is currently one of nine out non-binary elected officials serving in the U.S.
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, in an emailed statement, pointed out that the victory is also significant as Erie County is considered an election bellwether, not just for the state, but the entire nation. The Hill previously named it one of “10 counties that will decide the 2020 election” – it narrowly voted for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020 – making Titus’ general election an “important test” for trans candidates running in swing districts.
“Tyler’s primary victory amplifies the disconnect between voters who are embracing qualified trans leaders and the bigoted politicians who attack trans people for their own perceived political gain,” said Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.
“Tyler’s candidacy is a bright spot in an otherwise difficult year for trans people and the general election is an important test of whether an out trans leader can win in one of the swingiest districts in America. While Tyler is poised to make history as the first out trans county executive in U.S. history, their vision and agenda for Erie County is focused not on history, but on improving the lives of people in the county.”
Tyler Titus for Erie County Executive Campaign Video (Included for purposes of news reporting, not endorsement.)
Local
May 21 vigil set to honor two D.C. trans women
Casa Ruby leader says both died after struggles with poverty, homelessness
A candlelight vigil was scheduled to be held Friday, May 21 at River Terrace Park in Northeast D.C. to honor the lives of two young transgender women who died within the past two weeks, according to transgender activist Earline Budd.
In an announcement released early Thursday, Budd said the vigil set to take place from 5:30 p.m. until sunset would honor D.C. transgender residents Nona Moselle Conner, 32, who died on May 13, and Gisselle Hartzog, 30, who passed away on May 18. Budd said the cause of death for both women could not immediately be determined.
The announcement says River Terrace Park is located at the intersection of Benning Road and Anacostia Ave., N.E.
Ruby Corado, executive director and founder of the D.C. LGBTQ community services center Casa Ruby, said Conner and Hartzog were Casa Ruby clients who each at various times had struggled with homelessness.
Corado said that at the time of her passing on May 18, Hartzog had been notified that city supported housing was expected to become available to her after she had been on a waiting list for a D.C. program for homeless people.
A write-up on the website of the D.C.-based organization Collective Action for Safe Spaces (CASS) says Conner worked for Casa Ruby before joining the staff of CASS in 2017. A CASS spokesperson said Conner worked for CASS at the time of her passing last week.
“She stepped up as program manager in 2017 with her work supporting trans and queer people of color in accessing employment opportunities through the Safe Bar Collective,” the CASS write-up says.
It says that during her work at Casa Ruby, Conner helped clients through empowerment groups that addressed issues such as sex work, sexually transmitted infection prevention, and job training.
Corado said she was hopeful that the vigil would draw attention to the needs of transgender people, especially trans people of color, who have faced struggles for survival in the wake of discrimination and prejudice.
National
Federal Court rules the West Virginia Trans healthcare suit will proceed
No one should be denied coverage for health care simply because they are transgender.
CHARLESTON, WVA. – A U.S. District Court judge denied the State of West Virginia’s request to dismiss a lawsuit brought in November of last year by Lambda Legal, Nichols Kaster, and The Employment Law Center, challenging the state’s ban on gender-confirming care in West Virginia’s Medicaid and state employee health plans.
In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers wrote, “”Assuming that the Plaintiffs’ allegations are true, as the Court must at the pleading stage, WVDHHR enacted a clear policy that excludes gender-confirming surgical care with no exceptions… This barrier constitutes a concrete, non-speculative injury. Given this injury, Fain has standing to sue, and his claims challenging the policy are ripe for review. To the extent that the Exclusion does not constitute an outright denial, the Court finds that a request for gender-confirming surgery would be futile. To hold otherwise would require an individual to request a benefit even when he or she knows that the defendant maintains a clear policy to deny that request.”
Avatara Smith-Carrington, the lead lawyer in the case for Lambda Legal in an emailed statement said; “This decision is a great step forward for our plaintiffs. No one should be denied coverage for health care simply because they are transgender. We are very pleased that Judge Chambers found that Lambda Legal’s challenge to the state’s categorical denial of gender-confirming care to transgender Medicaid and PEIA participants deserves to be heard on the merits. The state’s denial of health care inflicts severe harms on transgender West Virginians, and we are grateful our clients will get their day in court.”
Fain v. Crouch is a class action litigation challenging blanket exclusions of coverage for gender-confirming care in West Virginia’s state health plans. The blanket exclusions of coverage for care are stated expressly in the health plans offered to Medicaid participants and to state employees. West Virginia’s state health plans serve approximately 564,000 Medicaid participants and15,000 state employees.
In the statement released Thursday, Lambda Legal also noted:
Christopher Fain studies nonprofit leadership at Marshall University and works at a clothing store in Huntington. He is enrolled in Medicaid, the nation’s largest healthcare provider for low-income individuals, but the program has an explicit exclusion on coverage for gender-confirming care. The Medicaid plan’s exclusion of coverage for health care has caused Mr. Fain economic hardship and humiliation.
Zachary Martell is married to Brian McNemar, who works as an accountant at a state hospital. Both Mr. Martell and Mr. McNemar rely on the state employee health plan for coverage. Mr. Martell—who receives coverage for care as Mr. McNemar’s dependent — has been denied coverage both for his prescriptions and office visits with his healthcare provider because the state employee health plans explicitly exclude coverage of “treatments associated with gender dysphoria.” As a result, Mr. Martell and Mr. McNemar have been forced to pay out-of-pocket for Mr. Martell’s care and, at times, even delay or forego care altogether.
Elections in Chile: LGBTQ candidates make their mark
Wisdom Awards celebrate Black LGBTQ+ women Elders
Boosting your curb appeal for summer selling 2021
Mosaic director reconnects with his ‘Palestinian side’ in new show
Opinion | Pink triangle: reclaiming a symbol of hate
Biden administration announces global LGBTQ rights priorities
Equality Act, contorted as a danger by anti-LGBTQ forces, is all but dead
D.C. man charged with 2020 anti-gay death threat rearrested
US to recognize citizenship of married couples’ children born abroad
Biden: Growth of authoritarianism on global stage threatens LGBTQ rights
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
News5 days ago
Biden administration announces global LGBTQ rights priorities
-
homepage news2 days ago
Equality Act, contorted as a danger by anti-LGBTQ forces, is all but dead
-
homepage news5 days ago
D.C. man charged with 2020 anti-gay death threat rearrested
-
National3 days ago
US to recognize citizenship of married couples’ children born abroad
-
News4 days ago
Biden: Growth of authoritarianism on global stage threatens LGBTQ rights
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Dupont Circle fountain turns 100
-
Opinions3 days ago
Opinion | CDC gets science right, politics wrong
-
Books3 days ago
Deaf, gay poet explores loss of a twin in new book