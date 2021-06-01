National
Biden administration ends ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Trump-era program made LGBTQ asylum seekers even more vulnerable
The Biden administration has officially ended a policy that forced asylum seekers to pursue their cases in Mexico.
The previous White House’s Migrant Protection Protocols program, which became known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, took effect in 2019. Advocates sharply criticized MPP, in part, because it made LGBTQ asylum seekers who were forced to live in Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez, Matamoros and other Mexican border cities even more vulnerable to violence and persecution based on their gender identity and sexual orientation.
The White House in January suspended enrollment in MPP shortly after President Biden took office.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday in a memo he sent to acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller, acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tae Johnson and acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Tracy Renaud that announced the end of the Trump-era policy said roughly 11,200 asylum seekers with MPP cases have been allowed into the U.S. between Feb. 19 and May 25. Estuardo Cifuentes, a gay man from Guatemala who ran Rainbow Bridge Asylum Seekers, a program for LGBTQ asylum seekers and migrants in Matamoros that the Resource Center Matamoros, a group that provides assistance to asylum seekers and migrants in the Mexican border city, helped create, is among them.
“MPP does not adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program’s extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls,” wrote Mayorkas in his memo.
“In deciding whether to maintain, modify, or terminate MPP, I have reflected on my own deeply held belief, which is shared throughout this administration, that the United States is both a nation of laws and a nation of immigrants, committed to increasing access to justice and offering protection to people fleeing persecution and torture through an asylum system that reaches decisions in a fair and timely manner,” he added. “To that end, the department is currently considering ways to implement long-needed reforms to our asylum system that are designed to shorten the amount of time it takes for migrants, including those seeking asylum, to have their cases adjudicated, while still ensuring adequate procedural safeguards and increasing access to counsel.”
Steve Roth, executive director of the Organization of Refuge, Asylum and Migration, a Minnesota-based organization that works with LGBTQ refugees and migrants around the world, welcomed the end of MPP.
“We’re very happy to see, at long last, the termination of the dangerous and illegal ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that was put in place by the Trump administration in early 2019,” Roth told the Washington Blade in a statement. “This policy forced asylum seekers at our Southern border — including many LGBTIQ individuals — to spend months and sometimes years in dangerous Mexican border towns while they waited for their asylum cases to be processed.”
Roth added MPP “was not in keeping with the United States’ commitments to international asylum law and it was not reflective of who we are as a country.”
“We’re grateful to President Biden and his administration for overturning this policy and for their commitment to a just and humane immigration and asylum system,” he said.
Ending MPP is the latest in a series of steps the Biden administration has taken to reverse the previous White House’s hardline immigration policies.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told the Blade last month that protecting migrants and asylum seekers who are fleeing persecution based on their gender identity and sexual orientation is one of the administration’s global LGBTQ rights priorities.
Vice President Kamala Harris is among the administration officials who have publicly acknowledged that anti-LGBTQ violence is a “root cause” of migration from Central America. Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, whose district includes the border city of El Paso, and others have noted to the Blade that Title 42, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule that closed the Southern border to most asylum seekers and migrants because of the coronavirus pandemic, remains in place.
Congress has yet to consider a comprehensive immigration reform bill that Democrats introduced in February.
National
Twitch adds and celebrates ‘Trans,’ LGBQ tags for its users
SAN FRANCISCO – The global game-streaming firm Twitch announced last week that it has added affirming tags for its users. The California based high-tech company said that streamers will be able to select from over 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more.
Twitch is the largest of all of the popular social video platforms for online video gamers, and which has also been recently acquired by Amazon. The company said that “these additions won’t change how tagging works and are completely optional. They simply give creators more choices.” The streams’ tags also denote categories such as languages, geographic areas, in addition to newly added gender, sexual orientation, race and nationality categories.
The game streaming platform is nearly 70% adolescents and young adults ages 13 to 34 according to independent Twitch Tracker website’s data analysis and research.
According to Twitch Tracker, the streaming platform’s users engage in between 68 million to 73 million hours of streaming video each day.
Twitch noted that, “We’d like to thank our trans community for originally requesting the “transgender” tag, and for their passion and persistence in pursuit of that request. This has been one of the most popular requests we’ve heard, and the simple truth is that we should have done this sooner.”
The streaming platform’s actions are following a current trend by social media platforms to be more inclusive. Earlier this month, Instagram rolled out a new feature for its platform users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia that allows its users to select their preferred profile pronoun from he/him, she/her and they/them. Once selected, the pronoun preference will appear in small gray letters next to their username.
The change by Twitch comes at a time when Trans youth in the U.S. are under legislative attack in over 30 states, which attempting to ban trans youth from participating in intermural and intramural sports at a secondary and collegiate level.
The company acknowledged that its LGBTQIA+ tag ‘began as an experiment a few years ago and stayed based on overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.’ But it also acknowledged that it needed to be more expansive in affirming categories, “we understand that, as comprehensive as we have tried to be, we will inevitably miss tags that our community is looking for.”
“We’ve partnered with several independent, third-party organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and marginalized communities. And finally, we reached out to members of the Twitch community for their feedback,” the company wrote.
The company also stressed that it was mindful of its user’s online safety.
“Our hope is that these new tags help every community, but especially those that are underrepresented, grow and thrive. As with any means of discovery, there are bad actors who may use the ability to find streams for malicious purposes. Users that utilize these tags as a means to harass those displaying the tags will be subject to enforcement of our Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy.”
National
AsylumConnect announces new executive director
Shalawn James is from Annapolis
An online platform that provides resources to LGBTQ refugees around the world has announced a Maryland native is their new executive director.
An AsylumConnect press release sent to the Washington Blade notes Executive Director Shalawn James’ first day with the organization was on May 24. James, who is originally from Annapolis, was most recently the acting executive director of the Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania.
“AsylumConnect allows me to be everything that I was told that I couldn’t be,” said James in the press release. “I am now a part of an organization that not only invests in me as a person but in the world as a collective. I am not only excited about this new found freedom but also humbled at the opportunity to advance this organization towards continued greatness.”
“As an African American lesbian I am acutely aware of how I am at times viewed in society,” added James. “I am also aware of my privilege as an American citizen. I have freedoms that are not afforded to everyone. I have spent my life’s work fighting for equity. AsylumConnect does this work in a far-reaching manner that is both needed and impressive.”
AsylumConnect launched in 2016, and the press release notes it has helped more than 75,000 LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers connect with “independently verified safe legal, medical, mental health and social service providers.”
AsylumConnect’s decision to hire James took place against the backdrop of the Biden administration’s efforts to repeal some of the previous White House’s hardline immigration policies that placed LGBTQ asylum seekers and people with HIV/AIDS at increased risk.
“My hope for AsylumConnect is that one day we don’t exist because there is no longer a need for this service,” said James. “I hope that we impact change that is far reaching, beyond what we can fathom in this moment and that everything that we do, every life that we touch leaves the world a better, kinder, and more affirming place for all.”
National
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
The 65 year old West Hollywood resident had built his company and reputation on hosting large scale parties in exotic places
LOS ANGELES – Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker, owner of the Los Angeles based White Party Entertainment company, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital with family members in attendance after a long battle with liver cancer.
The 65 year old West Hollywood resident had built his company and reputation on hosting large scale parties in exotic places, including Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, Mexico, Las Vegas, Nevada and Miami, Florida although his trademark extravaganza, White Party Palm Springs, had evolved into the nation’s largest gay dance music festival, attracting more than 30,000 attendees from every corner of the globe.
As word of his death spread on social media late Friday, tributes to Sanker flowed in. In a text to the Blade, former West Hollywood City Councilmember John Duran noted, “Jeffrey was a long time friend. He was an iconic figure in gay history with his creation of the White Party. For many gay men, he created a space for them to find their tribe and sexuality. While he had his critics – he loved his gay community and left a lasting mark. So many of us found a place to belong because of his vision“
LGBTQ political activist James Duke-Mason told the Blade, “I heard [about Sanker]. Horrible news. Some of the best times of my life at White Party. Jeffrey was a great friend to me and to the community. Devastating loss.”
Sanker moved to Los Angeles in 1987. His innovative technique of using landmark venues for trend-setting themed events was credited for breathing new life into the Los Angeles gay entertainment night scene.
In addition to hosting superstar entertainment events, which included Lady Gaga, and other celebrities over the years, Sanker is credited with launching the careers of many new up and coming performers.
According to his biography, Sanker’s events featured high caliber DJs/producers, including: Dave Aude, the late Peter Rauhofer, Junior Vasquez, Victor Calderone, Freemasons, Manny Lehman, Rosabel and Tony Moran.
Sanker also staged and produced fundraising events on behalf of numerous charities and community organizations, including Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing (GLEH), The Trevor Project, and Desert AIDS Project.
Biden administration ends ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Claudia Spellman huyó de la violencia en Honduras y ahora aspira a un reinado de belleza
Md. to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Biden on Pride Month: ‘Accept nothing less than full equality’
Twitch adds and celebrates ‘Trans,’ LGBQ tags for its users
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol
Biden on Pride Month: ‘Accept nothing less than full equality’
LGBTQ equality rights at center of Kentucky state contract dispute
Opinion | Folk singer Alix Dobkin’s work was life-changing
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National4 days ago
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
-
Local7 days ago
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history
-
National7 days ago
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month
-
Local6 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Opinions7 days ago
Opinion | Sharon Brackett, an activist remembered
-
Local7 days ago
DC Black Pride to wrap up this weekend
-
News5 days ago
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol