World
Uganda police arrest 44 people at LGBTQ shelter
U.S. Embassy in Kampala ‘following developments in the case closely’
Police in Uganda on Monday arrested 44 people at an LGBTQ shelter outside the country’s capital of Kampala.
Frank Mugisha, executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, a Ugandan LGBTQ advocacy group, told the Washington Blade in an email the arrests took place in Nansana, a municipality in the Wakiso District.
Today Uganda Police conduct a raid on an LGBTQ Shelter, and arrested 44 members who are now detained at a local police station.
— Dr. Frank Mugisha (@frankmugisha) May 31, 2021
Mugisha in another tweet said prosecutors have charged 42 of the 44 people who were arrested with “negligent act likely to spread infection of disease.” Mugisha added authorities subjected them to so-called anal tests to determine whether they are gay.
Out of the 44 arrested LGBTQ Community members, 42 appeared in court under the charge of “negligent act likely to spread infection of disease” – Section 171 of the Penal Code Act. 17 were subjected to anal examinations. They will appear in court June 2nd for bail application.
— Dr. Frank Mugisha (@frankmugisha) June 1, 2021
Mugisha said a bail hearing for 39 of the 44 people who were arrested took place on Wednesday. He tweeted the court “adjourned the matter to Friday.”
Mugisha said three of those who were arrested have been released on bail.
Bail application for 42 LGBTQ Ugandans; 39 bail applications were made in the Chief Magistrate Court. State attorney prayed for an adjournment to scrutinise the 74 sureties.Court adjourned the matter to Friday 4th June. 3 of the accused persons were released on bail earlier. pic.twitter.com/SVLOn7jGg5
— Dr. Frank Mugisha (@frankmugisha) June 2, 2021
Pan Africa ILGA is among the organizations that have urged the Ugandan government to release those who were arrested . A State Department spokesperson on Wednesday told the Washington Blade in a statement the U.S. Embassy in Kampala is “following developments in the case closely.”
“We understand the individuals are being charged with violating government of Uganda restrictions on the size of gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the spokesperson.
“The United States remains committed to supporting democracy, the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, and prosperity in Uganda,” they added. “No one should face arrests, violence or torture because of who they are or who they love. We continue to engage with the government of Uganda on a wide range of issues, including those related to human rights, including LGBTQI+ rights, to improve the lives of all Ugandans.”
Uganda is among the dozens of countries around the world in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
Lawmakers last month passed a bill that would further criminalize homosexuality in the country.
Police in April 2020 arrested 19 LGBTQ people at a Kampala shelter and charged them with violating regulations the Ugandan government put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Prosecutors subsequently dropped the charges against them, and a court ordered their release.
World
Google donates $2 million to OutRight Action International COVID-19 fund
Campaign supports global LGBTQ rights groups during pandemic
Google has donated $2 million to a fund that OutRight Action International created to support LGBTQ rights organizations around the world during the pandemic.
A press release that OutRight Action International issued on Tuesday notes Google.org, which manages Google’s charitable work, notes the organization “will be able to support at least an additional 100 LGBTIQ organizations in over 60 countries, reaching tens of thousands of people” because of the donation to its Covid-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund. OutRight Action International also notes Google.org will give it $1 million through Google Ad Grants to support its work.
“Google.org’s support for OutRight’s Covid-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund is truly transformative, doubling its reach and impact,” said OutRight Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern. “Thanks to the contribution from Google.org, OutRight will be able to serve tens of thousands of LGBTIQ people in need around the globe, providing a lifeline at an incredibly challenging time.”
OutRight Action International launched the fund in April 2020.
World
Tokyo Olympics committee silent on Japan lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments
Pandemic-postponed games to open in July
The committee that is organizing the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has declined to say whether Japanese lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments violated the Olympic Charter’s nondiscrimination clause.
Mainichi, a Japanese newspaper, reported members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party who attended a meeting about an LGBTQ rights bill described LGBTQ people as “morally unacceptable” and said “from a biological perspective, human beings must preserve the species, LGBT people go against this.”
The International Olympic Committee in 2014 added sexual orientation to the Olympic Charter’s nondiscrimination clause, known as Principle 6, after Russia’s LGBTQ rights record overshadowed the 2014 Winter Olympics that took place that year in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
“Please be aware that per the Fundamental Principles of Olympism in the Olympic Charter, as a sports organization within the Olympic Movement, that Tokyo 2020 applies political neutrality and cannot comment on matters concerning remarks from politicians, government legislature and the like,” Tokyo 2020 told the Washington Blade on Wednesday in an emailed statement.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, who is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, on April 27 visited Pride House Tokyo Legacy, which is Japan’s first permanent LGBTQ community center. The statement that Tokyo 2020 sent to the Blade notes the visit.
“President Hashimoto Seiko visited Pride House Tokyo Legacy for the purpose of gaining, on behalf of Tokyo 2020, an understanding of how diversity and inclusion can be promoted through dialogue,” said Tokyo 2020. “She further aims to bolster Tokyo 2020’s LGBTQ legacy through partnership with Pride House Tokyo, whose key message is ‘Everyone should be able to live in their own way without discrimination or harassment, understanding and respecting each other’s differences.'”
The statement notes Tokyo 2020 “will share information and raise awareness on LGBTQ issues, sport, culture and education” in its official program. Tokyo 2020 also told the Blade that “diversity and inclusion … is essential to achieving the Tokyo 2020 games vision and delivering successful games.”
“Tokyo 2020 will embrace ‘diversity’ by celebrating the differences of individuals, while ‘inclusion’ will see people accepted and respected regardless of age, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or intellectual or physical impairment,” reads the statement.
“People of diverse backgrounds influence each other, and these differences lead to the creation of new values within organizations and societies,” it added. “Tokyo 2020 want to achieve diversity and inclusion through ‘Know Differences, Show Differences,’ allowing each person to demonstrate their full capabilities because everyone will understand and respect each other.”
Tokyo 2020 further said it “will share this approach with athletes, spectators and games-related personnel. By raising awareness of D&I (diversity and inclusion) to everyone taking part in or attending the games, Tokyo 2020 aims to make D&I an integral part of Japanese society as a post-games legacy.”
The IOC Press Office on Friday in a statement to the Blade noted IOC President Thomas Bach has expressed his support for Pride House Tokyo Legacy and welcomes Tokyo 2020’s efforts to “embed diversity and inclusion in the Olympic Games model.”
The statement notes it is IOC “policy that we hear all concerns, which are directly related to the Olympic Games, and address them through our partners, the organizing committees.”
“The IOC addresses each and every one individually,” the IOC told the BLade.
The IOC said it works “to ensure these principles are applied in practice,” noting the Russian government in 2014 ensured it would not discriminate against athletes who participated in the Sochi games after President Vladimir Putin signed a law that banned the promotion of so-called gay propaganda to minors.
“At the same time, the IOC has neither the mandate nor the capability to change the laws or the political system of a sovereign country,” the IOC told the Blade. “This must rightfully remain the legitimate role of governments and respective intergovernmental organizations.”
The Olympics were supposed to take place in 2020, but the pandemic prompted officials to postpone them. They are now scheduled to open on July 23 and close on Aug. 8. The Paralympics are slated to take place from Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
Advocacy groups in Japan and around the world are using the Olympics to underscore the lack of LGBTQ rights in the country.
World
State Department urges Ghana to protect LGBTQ rights after activists arrest
Workshop attendees taken into custody after ‘unlawful assembly’
The State Department on Monday expressed concern over the arrest of 21 LGBTQ activists in Ghana.
Ghananian police on May 20 arrested the activists in the city of Ho. A State Department spokesperson in their statement said the U.S. “promotes efforts worldwide to protect LGBTQI+ populations from violence and abuse, criminalization, discrimination, and stigma, and to empower local movements and persons seeking to advance the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”
The spokesperson proceeded to say that the situation in Ghana is on the State Department’s radar and called upon the country’s national leaders and citizens to support and preserve the human rights of LGBTQ Ghanaians.
“We are monitoring the situation closely,” said the spokesperson. “We urge national leaders in Ghana to uphold constitutional human rights protections and to adhere to international human rights obligations and commitments for all individuals. This includes members of the LGBTQI+ community.”
“We call on all Ghanaians to respect the provisions under Ghana’s constitution that guarantee freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly.”
What caused the arrests?
A training for activists and paralegals on how to advocate for LGBTQ Ghanaians and record any infringements of their human rights took place on May 20. Someone tipped off the authorities, and they arrested event detainees.
Alex Kofi Donkor, founder and director of LGBT+ Rights Ghana, told The Guardian that “the [event] was to train them on paralegal services for vulnerable groups – how we can document issues of abuse, and how best these trained paralegals can provide support.”
Authorities deemed the event an “unlawful assembly,” and they immediately arrested 16 men and five women. All were denied bail and are due to appear before a judge on June 4.
Rightify Ghana, a Ghanaian human rights group, in a series of tweets said journalists teamed up with the Ghanaian police when they descended on the event, and took people’s belongings.
“Journalists were the first to storm the place, started taking photos, took their notepads, flip charts, puller banner, books, then locked them while calling the police. The worried victims started crying for help, but today a judge has remanded the 21 queer persons #ReleaseThe21,” said Rightify Ghana.
Rightify Ghana further expressed their disappointment with the Ghanaian media’s actions as it is an entity that has fervently advocated for freedom of press in the West African nation.
“Ghanaian media, which has for decades been advocating for press freedom in Ghana, are enablers in the promotion of hate and discrimination against minority groups in the country, especially sexual minorities. No wonder Ghana is here,” said Rightify Ghana.
The activists’ arrest last week in Ho is the latest of a series of anti-LGBTQ events that have taken place in Ghana.
Ghanaian police officers earlier this year raided and shut down an LGBTQ center.
This action prompted Black celebrities in the West to urge President Nana Akufo-Addo in an open letter to work with LGBTQ community leaders. Some of the celebrities included actor Idris Elba, model Naomi Campbell, and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
In reaction to the recent arrests, prominent human rights groups have expressed their disapproval of LGBTQ human rights abuses in Ghana.
“The arrest of LGBTIQ people holding a lawful, private gathering about protecting and supporting LGBTIQ people in Ghana is shocking, and unacceptable,” said OutRight Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern. “The basic human rights to freedom of assembly and association, enshrined in the country’s constitution, should not be limited by anti-LGBTIQ opinions of bystanders or the police.”
“Those detained should be released immediately, and an investigation into how such a blatant violation of rights could take place has to be held,” added Stern.
“I am deeply saddened that the Ghana police can act on false alarm to arrest and detain innocent citizens,” added Davis Mac-Iyalla, executive director of Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa. “The human rights defenders arrested and jailed did nothing unlawful, they were exercising their freedom of assembly and association.”
Mac-Iyalla in his statement said “this illegal arrest is a reflection of the high level of discrimination against minorities in Ghana.”
“I call on the government to condemn the arrest and order the release of the human rights defenders,” added Mac-Iyalla. “I also call on religious leaders and all civil society locally and internationally to add their voices to this call.”
Michael K. Lavers contributed to this story.
