Politics
First gay Black man elected in Texas; Beats anti-LGBTQ incumbent
“Jalen shattered a lavender ceiling in Texas, and it came as right-wing state legislators target LGBTQ people.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, a high school math teacher and graduate student who has lived in San Antonio since 2013, beat his former boss and incumbent in the runoff race for the San Antonio City Council. With his victory, McKee-Rodriguez became the first out gay Black man ever elected in the state of Texas.
McKee-Rodriguez once worked for his opponent, incumbent City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, but left her office in 2019 after facing retaliation for reporting anti-gay discrimination and harassment. Just last week, poll watchers heard two pastors who endorsed Andrews-Sullivan tell congregants voting for McKee-Rodriguez would be a “sin.”
“Jalen shattered a lavender ceiling in Texas, and it came as right-wing state legislators target LGBTQ people and people of color with bigoted policies aimed at rallying their extremist political base,” said former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund. “We need more people of color, young people and LGBTQ people in state and local government who will ensure politicians look to improve the lives of Texans, not further marginalize them. Jalen’s victory is a rejection of the homophobic and racist politicking so fashionable in Austin and it will inspire more LGBTQ Black leaders to run and win.”
McKee-Rodriguez graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio, (UTSA) with a BA in Communication in 2017 and will graduate with a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies this year. McKee-Rodriguez married his husband Nathan, a pharmacy technician, in 2018, and the couple owns a home in the suburban San Antonio Northeast Crossing neighborhood.
Politics
Chasten Buttigieg chastises RNC Chair over Pride ‘support’
The Trump administration had actively pursued actions that created a hostile political and cultural environment for the LGBTQ community
WASHINGTON – In a sharply worded response to a tweet sent out on Wednesday by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel celebrating Pride Month 2021, Chasten Buttigieg, whose husband is U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, upbraided the RNC Chair in a tweet Thursday.
Starting off wishing those reading a ‘Happy #Pride Month,” the McDaniel wrote; “@GOP is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”
Buttigieg wasn’t having it responding with; “Those with “deeply held religious beliefs” are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #pride.”
After four years of non-responsiveness to the LGBTQ community in the nation by the White House under Trump, President Joe Biden, a strong LGBTQ ally issued a Pride proclamation on Tuesday. The Trump administration had actively pursued actions that created a hostile political and cultural environment for the LGBTQ community, particularly for Trans Americans by banning active military service, and taking away access to critical key healthcare issues.
In nearly all policy areas, the RNC had mirrored or advocated Trump policies or endorsed legislative actions that were harmful to LGBTQ Americans, including at all levels of government, local, state, and federal. As over 30 states have currently enacted or proposed anti-Trans legislation in the 2021 state legislative sessions, McDaniel has been uniformly silent on those bills.
Buttigieg’s husband is the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Those with “deeply held religious beliefs” are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #pride. https://t.co/z36BuFrQsO— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 3, 2021
Politics
Nebraska Governor unhappy about Pride flag at U.S. Embassy to Vatican
The deeply conservative Catholic Republican Governor has had a complex relationship with the LGBTQ community
LINCOLN, NE. – In a tweet from his official account Tuesday, Nebraska’s Republican Governor Pete Ricketts expressed his unhappiness with what he labeled a political stunt over the display of the Rainbow flag, which symbolizes the greater LGBTQ community, on the building of the United States Embassy to the Vatican also referred to as the Holy See.
The deeply conservative Catholic Governor has had a complex relationship with the LGBTQ community, his younger sister, Laura Marie Ricketts is a married lesbian. In his tweet, Ricketts referred to the diplomatic mission as “the Biden-Harris Embassy.” The Embassy had sent out a photograph of the flag display on June 1st via its Twitter to mark the start of Pride month.
As a Catholic, I’m curious to know if the Biden-Harris Embassy in the Holy See will promote respect for Catholic teaching on family and freedom of conscience – or whether we can simply expect more political stunts like this. https://t.co/SEIM2LO6OM— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 2, 2021
The Governor has not issued a proclamation in celebration of Pride month.
News
Secretary Granholm raises LGBTQ flag in recognition of Pride Month
First-time ever event at Department of Energy
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined LGBTQ employees outside the Department of Energy on Tuesday in raise the Progress Pride Flag in recognition of Pride Month.
Granholm, in remarks before the flag raising, said “it’s a thrill to be part of this symbol of raising this flag,” which was done at the Department of Energy for the first-time ever.
“Flags are symbols, right?” Granholm said. “Flags are statements about who we are and what we are saying is that this department welcomes, embraces all communities that have been marginalized. This is home here for you.”
Introducing Granholm at the event was her chief of staff, Tarak Shah who’s gay and served during the Obama years as chief of staff for the Department of Energy’s under secretary science and energy. Shah also helped with the physical raising of the flag on the pole outside of the department.
Staffers during the event said the flag-raising would now be an inaugural event at the Department of Energy in recognition of Pride Month.
Granholm during her remarks echoed comments President Biden made in his speech to Congress in April when he told transgender youth “the president has your back” amid a wave of anti-transgender legislation advancing in state legislatures.
“I’m so pleased that we are part of an administration that also has your back,” Granholm said. “One of the first executive orders that the president signed was an executive order upholding, making sure that this administration embraced diversity and inclusion and civil rights. And that’s who we are here.”
Del. lawmakers seek to update LGBTQ language
Del. governor issues Pride proclamation
Even before COVID, LGBTQ+ youth faced a high risk of homelessness. The pandemic only made things worse.
Harris meets with Guatemala LGBTQ, HIV/AIDS activists
Vulgar anti-gay slur halts championship final soccer match
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar
Chile president backs marriage equality
Casa Ruby files complaint against D.C. gov’t agency
Opinion | Speedos and hoodies: Rehoboth Memorial Day recap
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World5 days ago
Uganda police arrest 44 people at LGBTQ shelter
-
Obituary1 day ago
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
-
National5 days ago
Pride Month Florida Day 2-DeSantis yanks LGBTQ funding
-
News7 days ago
Biden on Pride Month: ‘Accept nothing less than full equality’
-
Local6 days ago
Md. to ban LGBTQ panic defense
-
Local5 days ago
How D.C. is celebrating Pride this month
-
Politics5 days ago
Nebraska Governor unhappy about Pride flag at U.S. Embassy to Vatican
-
Local3 days ago
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar