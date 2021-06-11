Politics
New York Gender Recognition Act passes heads to Governor Cuomo
“We are protected by a constitution. Nowhere does it say that these rights don’t apply to one group of people.”
ALBANY, NY. – With a final push shepherded by openly gay New York State Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, (D), the New York State Assembly passed New York Senate Bill S4402 and its Assembly companion bill A5465, the Gender Recognition Act. The legislation now heads to New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo who is expected to sign the measure.
The legislation allows for an “x” designation on the state’s driver’s licenses. The measure would also help waive an outdated rule requiring people to publish a notification in a newspaper when they change their name in the state.
“Today is a proud day for New York State, as we secure our standing as a leader in LGBTQ rights and ensure that transgender, non-binary, and intersex New Yorkers have the equality and dignity they deserve,” O’Donnell said. “No one should face overwhelming financial, medical, and bureaucratic barriers simply to have their existence officially recognized. These obstacles only serve to make people’s lives harder and more dangerous, particularly for trans New Yorkers of color who too often have limited resources, face disproportionate rates of violence, and are already marginalized by our legal system. I am deeply honored to carry this important bill and thank all of the trans, non-binary, and intersex advocates who have worked tirelessly to shape and support it.”
On Tuesday, June 8, the State Senate passed S4402, which was co-sponsored by openly gay State Senator Brad Hoylman. In an interview published the same day by The Hill, when asked about the GRA, O’Donnell noted that transgender rights is one of his life pursuits, and that there is still much work to be done.
“When marriage equality was passed, I knew there would be a backlash. I didn’t know the backlash would be directed at trans people, or involve bathrooms. So, there’s work to be done. Last year, we passed a bill that said if a bathroom only has one toilet, anyone is allowed to use it, to prevent people from being threatened or beaten up for using the wrong bathroom,” he said. “We are supposed to be free, and we’re all living in America where we are protected by a constitution. Nowhere does it say that these rights don’t apply to one group of people,” he added.
Happy Pride to all!!! 🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️💫✨ https://t.co/9YTFBzQdo0— Danny O’Donnell (@Danny_ODonnell_) June 11, 2021
Gay City News reported that the legislation drew praise from LGBTQ legal advocates who have long fought for reform. Andy Marra, who is the executive director of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (TLDEF), said TLDEF worked to secure key elements of the bill, including waiving the requirement for medical documentation as well as the removal of the publication requirement in newspapers.
“Along with our colleagues at the Empire Justice Center and the Gender Recognition Act Coalition, TLDEF worked closely with state lawmakers to craft some of the most inclusive legislation to date,” Marra said in an email to GCN. “This bill can now serve as a model for other states across the country.”
National
Gallup Poll shows 70% approval for same-sex marriage
The issue has been less prominent in U.S. politics, and public support for same-sex marriage has continued to increase
WASHINGTON – New polling released by Gallup Tuesday showed that 70% of those Americans surveyed approved of same-sex marriage, a new milestone in the trend of approval since 1996 when Gallup first polled Americans on recognition of same-sex marriages, which then only registered a 27% approval.
According to the data kept by the firm, the upward trend steadily increased with a majority approval in 2011, followed by a 60% rating at the time of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision in 2015.
Gallup noted; “Since then, the issue has been less prominent in U.S. politics, and public support for same-sex marriage has continued to increase. Gallup has recorded other shifts in Americans’ ideas on marriage over time, historically, including expanded support for interracial marriage, which had 87% approval as of Gallup’s 2013 update.”
Republicans, who have consistently been the party group least in favor of same-sex marriage, show majority support in 2021 for the first time (55%). The latest increase in support among all Americans is driven largely by changes in Republicans’ views, Gallup reported.
Democrats have consistently been among the biggest supporters of legal same-sex marriage. The current 83% among Democrats is on par with the level of support Gallup has recorded over the past few years.
This could suggest that support for gay marriage has reached a ceiling for this group, at least for now. Meanwhile, support among political independents, now at 73%, is slightly higher than the 68% to 71% range recorded from 2017 to 2020.
Politics
First gay Black man elected in Texas; Beats anti-LGBTQ incumbent
“Jalen shattered a lavender ceiling in Texas, and it came as right-wing state legislators target LGBTQ people.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, a high school math teacher and graduate student who has lived in San Antonio since 2013, beat his former boss and incumbent in the runoff race for the San Antonio City Council. With his victory, McKee-Rodriguez became the first out gay Black man ever elected in the state of Texas.
McKee-Rodriguez once worked for his opponent, incumbent City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, but left her office in 2019 after facing retaliation for reporting anti-gay discrimination and harassment. Just last week, poll watchers heard two pastors who endorsed Andrews-Sullivan tell congregants voting for McKee-Rodriguez would be a “sin.”
“Jalen shattered a lavender ceiling in Texas, and it came as right-wing state legislators target LGBTQ people and people of color with bigoted policies aimed at rallying their extremist political base,” said former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund. “We need more people of color, young people and LGBTQ people in state and local government who will ensure politicians look to improve the lives of Texans, not further marginalize them. Jalen’s victory is a rejection of the homophobic and racist politicking so fashionable in Austin and it will inspire more LGBTQ Black leaders to run and win.”
McKee-Rodriguez graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio, (UTSA) with a BA in Communication in 2017 and will graduate with a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies this year. McKee-Rodriguez married his husband Nathan, a pharmacy technician, in 2018, and the couple owns a home in the suburban San Antonio Northeast Crossing neighborhood.
Politics
Chasten Buttigieg chastises RNC Chair over Pride ‘support’
The Trump administration had actively pursued actions that created a hostile political and cultural environment for the LGBTQ community
WASHINGTON – In a sharply worded response to a tweet sent out on Wednesday by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel celebrating Pride Month 2021, Chasten Buttigieg, whose husband is U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, upbraided the RNC Chair in a tweet Thursday.
Starting off wishing those reading a ‘Happy #Pride Month,” the McDaniel wrote; “@GOP is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”
Buttigieg wasn’t having it responding with; “Those with “deeply held religious beliefs” are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #pride.”
After four years of non-responsiveness to the LGBTQ community in the nation by the White House under Trump, President Joe Biden, a strong LGBTQ ally issued a Pride proclamation on Tuesday. The Trump administration had actively pursued actions that created a hostile political and cultural environment for the LGBTQ community, particularly for Trans Americans by banning active military service, and taking away access to critical key healthcare issues.
In nearly all policy areas, the RNC had mirrored or advocated Trump policies or endorsed legislative actions that were harmful to LGBTQ Americans, including at all levels of government, local, state, and federal. As over 30 states have currently enacted or proposed anti-Trans legislation in the 2021 state legislative sessions, McDaniel has been uniformly silent on those bills.
Buttigieg’s husband is the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Those with “deeply held religious beliefs” are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #pride. https://t.co/z36BuFrQsO— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 3, 2021
North Dakota lawmakers okay regulation banning Conversion Therapy
New York Gender Recognition Act passes heads to Governor Cuomo
‘We’re still very much in the healing phase’
Northam declares June LGBTQ+ Pride month in Va.
Opinion | LGBTQ youth face mental health challenges amid pandemic
‘Ex gays’ hold rally on Washington Monument grounds
East Texas bakery shows Pride, gets slammed, that went viral and…yeah
Even before COVID, LGBTQ+ youth faced a high risk of homelessness. The pandemic only made things worse.
In seesaw experience, LGBTQ fed’l workers enjoy new openness under Biden
Gallup Poll shows 70% approval for same-sex marriage
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Obituary5 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
-
Photos7 days ago
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
-
Local3 days ago
‘Ex gays’ hold rally on Washington Monument grounds
-
National5 days ago
East Texas bakery shows Pride, gets slammed, that went viral and…yeah
-
National6 days ago
Va. teacher suspended over anti-trans comments files lawsuit
-
Local4 days ago
Even before COVID, LGBTQ+ youth faced a high risk of homelessness. The pandemic only made things worse.
-
National2 days ago
In seesaw experience, LGBTQ fed’l workers enjoy new openness under Biden
-
Politics6 days ago
First gay Black man elected in Texas; Beats anti-LGBTQ incumbent