Opinion | After a quiet Pride, a fight for justice ahead

As the second annual Pride month of the pandemic comes to a close, once again, even with COVID waning, we missed the sidewalk-busting parades, street parties and overflowing bars and restaurants.

But we know that the absence of celebration does not mean an absence of pride. And in the quiet, what surfaces most powerfully is the LGBTQ community’s deep commitment to advocacy, even post-Pride, that glows like a rainbow shockwave on the pavement.

Bold and fearless advocacy is something at which LGBTQ people are incredibly accomplished and the envy of many of our allies in the progressive movement. Groups in Washington, D.C. and around the country have implored us to help them replicate our work from marriage equality, where we turned around public opinion — and the law — in a matter of years.

Advocacy is our superpower and many in our community, especially Black and Brown LGBTQ leaders, have been leaders in the national conversation about race, policing, and incarceration. And our connection to the modern justice movement is grounded in our own experiences. For decades, LGBTQ people have been vulnerable to homophobia and transphobia in a system designed to keep us quiet, out of sight, or even worse, dead.

We know what it means when a bigoted police officer is empowered to kill or maim by a system in which homophobia and transphobia run rampant.

We’ve been hit with batons for simply walking down the street.

We’ve been locked up because of the way we love, express ourselves or be who we are.

We’ve been deadnamed and misgendered, and misplaced in dangerous carceral spaces.

And even after a tidal wave of Fortune 500 companies supporting us in the workplace, Supreme Court decisions that granted us equality under the law, and “Pose,” “Queer Eye,” “Ellen,” Laverne and “Will and Grace,” we’re still getting beaten and jailed. Over the past year, dozens of transgender women, mostly Black and Brown, have been killed.

We still know the pain of a society and a justice system that looks the other way.

And just like we rejected incrementalism for ourselves when it came to the recognition of our love (remember civil unions?) the goal post is to move beyond the well-intentioned but ill-conceived efforts to reform the existing justice status quo. While you can reform something that’s broken, the current system isn’t broken, it was designed this way — to extend gendered white supremacy into policing and into our jails and prisons.

Reimagining justice in the United States means ending the use of jails and prisons as a catch-all solution for every social ill or to make people “disappear” who don’t adhere to social “norms.”

It means taking policing out of the business of responding to homelessness, as we know many LGBTQ young people are pushed out of their homes, and out of mental health first response, as we face higher rates of mental health issues due to stigma and trauma.

And it means a rejuvenated investment in health care, education, housing, conflict intervention, and restorative justice to refocus on healthy people and thriving communities rather than on punishing people for reacting to the deprivation of these things.

When we are active in the justice movement, we not only acknowledge our own history with police brutality and a failed justice system, we help broaden the support at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.

So to honor this year’s Pride month, join Black and Pink or donate money or find another organization in your own town or city. Most of all, let’s drill down on the LGBTQ movement’s troubled history with justice by aligning with our Black and Brown leaders who have been at this for decades, and with BLM and other organizations that aim to reimagine justice.

Not only are these two movements incredibly intersectional, we have quite literally plotted a new parade route toward action and awareness with our friends and allies in Black and Brown communities. If we’re successful, we’ll all rise together.

Dominique Morgan (She/Her/Hers) is executive director at Black and Pink, Inc. Sukyi McMahon (She/Her/Hers) is senior policy director at Austin Justice Coalition and manager at Columbia University Justice Lab’s Square One Project.