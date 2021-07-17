World
LGBTQ Cubans participate in July 11 protests
Community members took to the streets to demand their rights
Editor’s note: Tremenda Nota is the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba. The Blade published a Spanish version of this story on July 16.
HAVANA — Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba on July 11 to demand, among other things, the government improve people’s quality of life and guarantee citizens’ rights.
The protests took place in cities throughout the country, but violence that had not been seen before broke out in some Havana neighborhoods. Protesters for the first time in Cuba with such magnitude overturned police cars, looted stores and threw stones at police officers.
Parts of the LGBTQ community joined the marches. They had particular reasons for protesting that were in addition to the protesters’ general demands.
“I came because I am tired of the repression that the police inflict upon trans people,” a transgender woman who was marching among thousands of people through Centro Havana told Tremenda Nota. “They don’t allow us to go out on the streets, they ask us for our ID cards, they take us in for prostitution.”
Adriana Díaz Martínez walked with other trans women. They chanted, along with the rest of the protesters, “freedom,” “Díaz-Canel must go” and “homeland and life.” This last slogan, one of the most popular in the protests, is the title of a song from artists Yotuel Romero, Descember Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky and Gente de Zona. It has in recent months become an anthem for those who oppose the government.
Analía Escalona, one of Adriana’s friends, cited the shortage of basic products as one of the reasons to protest.
“The first thing that has to be in a pharmacy is condoms in order to take care of yourself and not contract any sexually-transmitted infection, and there aren’t any,” said Analía.
Analía also mentioned police harassment of trans people as another reason to march.
“They bring us to police stations for no reason, they put us in ‘danger,’ families are working, bringing sacks to a prison without any need at the end,” she added.
When speaking of “danger,” she referred to the “dangerous state” provision of Cuban law that allows authorities to impose punishments against anyone who has not yet committed a crime.
“We are mistreated by the same police. It is bullying and abuse. Enough already,” stressed Chanel, another trans woman who participated in the march.
“I have a degree. I have a masters degree in cosmetology. There is no need to detain us, to put us in ‘danger’ without reason,” said Analía. “We are all not prostituting ourselves, damn it! Homeland and life!”
“I come in solidarity with everyone else who is here, because of hunger, necessity,” said Adriana. “There are no medications, there is no food. There is no water. There is nothing. Houses in Havana are collapsing and they are building hotels!”
The economic crisis in Cuba, which the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions worsened, became extreme in 2020. Official sources say the economy has contracted by 11 percent.
The economic collapse is even worse for trans people. It remains difficult for these women to finish their studies or get a formal job in Cuba.
“We need workplaces for trans people, where we can go dressed as a woman,” said Adriana.
The Labor Code currently bans discrimination based on sexual orientation, but it does not afford the same protection to those who are fired because of their gender identity.
Tremenda Nota journalist Maykel González Vivero was detained during last Sunday’s protests and was transported to “El Vivac,” a provisional jail outside of Havana.
The reporter was held with two trans women. Both of them live in Arroyo Naranjo, a municipality in the outskirts of Havana, and participated in the protests in La Güinera, one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Official media described the protests that happened there were among the most violent.
González Vivero told Tremenda Nota that the police from the start treated the trans women as men by addressing them by their legal name.
Both of them told the journalist that courts had previously sanctioned them and Cuban prison regulations ignore their gender identity. They cited, for example, the masculine hair cut they forced them to get.
World
USAID denies report that suggests it funds conversion therapy
OpenDemocracy report focuses on Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
A six-month investigation conducted by openDemocracy has revealed multiple aid-funded health facilities in three African countries have been administering conversion therapy to patients.
“Health facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have provided, or provided referrals for, controversial anti-gay ‘conversion therapy’ to ‘quit’ same-sex attraction,” said openDemocracy in a statement.
Additionally, the statement mentions that undercover reporters who spoke to some staff at these facilities were offered help to quit same-sex attraction and were told that “being gay is ‘evil;’ and homosexuality is ‘for whites’, caused by peer pressure and a mental health problem.” They were advised to “give a gay teenager a sleeping pill to prevent him from masturbating.”
In an article that highlights their findings, openDemocracy reports that a receptionist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Uganda’s largest public hospital and HIV clinic for marginalized and most-at-risk populations, said that an undercover reporter’s 17-year-old gay brother could “quit” his same-sex attraction.
“Whoever wants to quit homosexuality, we connect them,” said the receptionist to outside counselors, who have included Pastor Solomon Male, a well-known gay rights opponent in the area.
The receptionist also referred the undercover reporter to a former patient who she claimed was no longer gay and gave the reporter the patient’s phone number.
Mulago, like a number of health facilities in Africa, receives foreign aid and funding from organizations like the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Global Fund, PEPFAR and the U.K.-based NGO MSI Reproductive Choices.
OpenDemocracy reports the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau network received more than $1 million from USAID between 2019 and April 2021. It remains uncertain whether the specific hospitals identified in investigations received any of this money.
The donors in response to the investigation’s findings have committed to launching a separate investigation into the health facilities and taking action against so-called conversion therapy practices they are administrating.
“We strongly condemn this harmful, unethical practice, which goes against everything we stand for as an organization,” an MSI Reproductive Choices spokesperson told openDemocracy. “We are grateful for all safeguarding concerns raised and thank openDemocracy for their investigation.”
MSI Reproductive Choices also receives millions in aid from the British government and other international donors to specifically provide health services to marginalized communities, including gay men and transgender people.
Survivors of anti-LGBT treatments’ in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have come forward to describe their experiences with conversion therapy.
“I was not allowed to make or receive any phone calls. They also gave me a lot of drugs that made me drowsy and exhausted all the time,” said Samuel (not his real name) to openDemocracy of his experience with conversion therapy. “I felt abandoned and was afraid I was going to die.”
Samuel’s parents sent him to a conversion therapy institute for a year and a half. OpenDemocracy said he was given electric shocks and shown pictures of “ruptured anuses and wounded penises” by people who told him that if he didn’t stop being gay, he would “meet the same fate.”
A transgender woman in Tanzania recounted that her mother took her to a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial capital, where a doctor attempted to convince her that being trans is improbable.
OpenDemocracy also cites two men in Kenya who said they received hormones to appear more ‘masculine’ and to limit a trans person’s ability to present in their preferred gender.
As investigations into the allegations ensue, aid donors have begun to take action regarding health facilities that prescribe conversion therapy.
Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, the Africa director at the International Commission of Jurists, a human rights organization, told openDemocracy that aid donors should ensure their money does not fund any conversion therapy activities — and to withdraw money if it does..
“Redirect funding,” said Yvee Oduor of the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya. “We already have clinics and health centres run by LGBTQI+ people all over the country. Why not fund these community initiatives?”
A USAID spokesperson in a statement to the Washington Blade said the agency “does not fund or promote anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy.”
“The United States government, through staff at the U.S. Embassy in Uganda, has engaged leadership of the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau and the Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) Uganda concerning the allegations cited,” said the spokesperson. “IDI subgrants to the Most At Risk Populations Initiative (MARPI) clinic in Kampala, with U.S. funding.”
The USAID spokesperson told the Blade that officials from the U.S. Embassy in Uganda “emphasized the need to ensure support for key populations, including the LGBTQ+ community.” The spokesperson added “the implementing partners agreed to take steps to ensure” that “appropriate gender and sexual diversity training is provided to all implementing partner staff and health care workers and ensure refresher trainings” are carried out, that “hiring practices include principles of nondiscrimination in personnel contracts” and “a patient’s bill of rights is posted in facilities, and service delivery issues raised through PEPFAR’s Community-led Monitoring program are addressed.”
World
Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner details violent arrest in Havana
Maykel González Vivero was at anti-government protest
The editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba has provided additional details about his violent arrest on Sunday during an anti-government protest in Havana.
“There were many protests in Havana,” Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero told the Blade on Wednesday. “We were covering everything, but particularly the LGBTIQ+ community’s participation.”
González said upwards of 8,000 people took part in the protest in which he participated. González told the Blade that police detained him near Revolution Square.
“The riot police charged towards the protesters,” he said. “They responded by throwing rocks, and all that violence was unleashed at that moment. There were many people who were injured.”
“It was there when they detained me violently, with sadism,” added González. “The police intentionally broke my eyeglasses. They drove me to a police station in downtown Havana and they transferred me to a provisional prison on the outskirts of the city early in the morning.”
González told the Blade the conditions in which he was held “were worse than those for common prisoners, because the police stations were full of protesters.”
González said he was released 24 hours after his arrest, but he is under house arrest and remains “under investigation.”
González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba. González in a tweet said Tremenda Nota “is resuming its coverage of the crisis in Havana that was interrupted by my detention on July 11.”
“Thank you very much for your solidarity,” he tweeted.
Buenas tardes. Ahora es que estoy recuperando el control de mis cuentas en las redes sociales.
Tremenda Nota @TremendanotaC está reanudando su cobertura de la crisis en La Habana, que fue interrumpida por mi detención este 11 de julio.
¡¡Muchas gracias por la solidaridad!!
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 14, 2021
World
Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner released after violent arrest
Maykel González Vivero targeted during anti-government protests
Cuban police have released the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.
Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero in a series of tweets said riot police who claimed he was throwing rocks during an anti-government protest in Havana on Sunday violently arrested him.
A source early Wednesday confirmed that González has been released, but he cannot leave his home. The source did not provide any information about González’s condition.
González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba.
“We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists and activists,” tweeted Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, on Tuesday.
Today we think of Cubans who have never expressed themselves – bravery, patriotism, & pride shine through in their struggle for dignity & freedom after 62 years of authoritarian rule.
We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists, & activists.
~JC
— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 13, 2021
Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.
LGBTQ Cubans participate in July 11 protests
Nellie’s hires Ruby Corado as community engagement director
Lesbian Olympian rocks the basketball court, while doing wheelies
PHOTOS: Team DC Scholarship Reception
Cuba, 11 de julio de 2021: La manifestación LGBTQ
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
D.C.’s restaurant scene bustling again
New gay-directed doc ‘Sexplanation’ seeks to de-shame sex
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks trans parents- calls them child abusers
Opinion | D.C. statehood is an LGBTQ equality issue
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National3 days ago
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
-
National6 days ago
Boston Pride dissolves after inclusion controversy- no further events
-
Dining5 days ago
D.C.’s restaurant scene bustling again
-
Movies5 days ago
New gay-directed doc ‘Sexplanation’ seeks to de-shame sex
-
World7 days ago
Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city
-
World6 days ago
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
-
Politics2 days ago
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks trans parents- calls them child abusers
-
Opinions5 days ago
Opinion | D.C. statehood is an LGBTQ equality issue