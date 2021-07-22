World
Argentina becomes first Latin America country to issue non-binary IDs
Country remains at forefront of trans, gender non-conforming rights
Argentina on Wednesday became the first country in Latin America to issue ID cards that are specifically for non-binary people.
President Alberto Fernández issued a decree that allows non-binary Argentines to choose an “X” gender marker on their National Identity Document or DNI.
“The recognition of the gender identity of people who identify themselves outside gender binary norms is a big advance for the entire society, because it puts to an end the mandatory imposition of ‘male’ or ‘female’ categories,” reads Fernández’s decree. “The decree implements the rights recognized under the Gender Identity Law, interpreting its scope beyond binaryism.”
The Gender Rights Law that took effect in 2012, among other things, allows Argentines to legally change their gender without medical intervention. Fernández last September signed a decree that requires at least 1 percent of all jobs in the country’s public sector to go to transgender people.
Marcela Romero, a Buenos Aires-based trans activist who is also a member of REDLACTRANS (The Latin America and Caribbean Network of Transgender People) Executive Board, in a statement said the decree “once again positions Argentina” as a world leader in extending rights to gender non-conforming people.
#Argentina @marcela__romero coord regional de RedLacTrans y presidenta @ATTTA_Nacional estuvo en acto presidencial donde se entregaron DNI No Binaries. “La Ley de Identidad de Género es el marco legal para los DNI no binaries ¡Leyes de Identidad de Genero para toda la región YA!” pic.twitter.com/OY1n1Qcr50
— RedLacTrans (@REDLACTRANS) July 21, 2021
Mariano Ruiz, another Argentine LGBTQ rights activist, echoed Romero.
“The recognition of the identity of non-binary people by the State leaves no doubt about the interpretation of the Gender Identity Law,” Ruiz told the Washington Blade on Wednesday.
Ruiz also noted the public sector employment law is named after two trans activists — Diana Sacayán, who was killed in 2016, and Lohana Berlina, who died in 2012.
“Once again and after the recent approval of the Diana Sacayán-Lohana Berlina Labor Quota Law, the Argentine government has shown its firm commitment to sexual and gender diversity and sets the course for where the Latin America region should go,” said Ruiz. “We hope that this is only the beginning and we will soon have a new law against discriminatory acts, a comprehensive law for trans people and a new law for HIV and viral hepatitis.”
World
Chilean Senate approves marriage equality bill
President Sebastián Piñera has urged lawmakers to support measure
The Chilean Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
The vote took place less than a month after President Sebastián Piñera announced he supports marriage equality and urged lawmakers in the South American country to quickly act on the issue. The bill now goes to the Chilean House of Representatives.
Same-sex couples have been able to enter into civil unions in Chile since 2015.
The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation, a Chilean LGBTQ advocacy group, in 2012 filed a lawsuit with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of three same-sex couples who were seeking marriage rights in the country. The group entered into an agreement with the Chilean government over marriage equality and adoption rights for same-sex couples, but withdrew from it last October.
World
Pakistan opens government school for transgender students
“We have provided them everything that is required” for their schooling to help trans youth get better job opportunities later on in life.
MULTAN, Punjab, Pakistan – In an action that sets unique precedent in this largely conservative Muslim majority country, the Government of Pakistan earlier this month established and opened its first public school for transgender people in Pakistan’s most populous province.
A tweet sent out on July 9, on the official Pakistani Government Twitter account read; “First public school for transgender people has been opened in Multan. This will not just educate the transgender people but will increase livelihood and business opportunities for them as well.”
The school, established by the educational department in Punjab province, where Multan is located, opened its doors on the first day of school with 18 students enrolled the Associated Press reported.
“We have provided them everything that is required” for their schooling, tweeted Murad Rass, Punjab’s education minister. He added that he hopes that the school will help transgender youth get better job opportunities later on in life.
ANNOUNCEMENT:— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) July 8, 2021
First Day of School for Transgenders by School Education Department Punjab. We have provided them everything that is required for Schooling. Dr Aithesham Secretary School South Punjab and his team have done a great job. TransEducation is the program. pic.twitter.com/pTZkfKEOYX
Ayesha Mughal, a trans advocate in Punjab, told the Associated Press that the trans community is “grateful” to the government for opening the school and “for providing free education to our community.”
Mughal tweeted about the historic occasion. “Today I am so happy, proud and emotional at the same time.”
Today I am so happy, proud and emotional at the same time. First day of school for the Transgender Persons in Multan. All the very best for the effective implementation of this great initiative by Education Dept South Punjab 👏 @hecpkofficial @FBISEOfficial @EduMinistryPK pic.twitter.com/XF7iEkw5Pz— Aisha Mughal (@_aishamughal) July 7, 2021
Life in Pakistan for Trans people is often fraught with the danger of being physically assaulted, denied basic healthcare, and exclusion from society. Often forced to live on streets reduced to begging for food or everyday necessities, the opportunity presented for good education is a lifeline to many Trans Pakistanis.
In 2018, the country’s Parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act which established broad protections for trans people in the country which was followed in 2019 by the Pakistan Supreme Court which ruled transgender people would be designated as a third gender.
This allowed trans people medical treatment which had been previously denied because doctors could not decide whether to treat them as male or a female and house them in a gender ward appropriately.
Pakistan however still offers no legal protections for Trans, Lesbian, Gay, Queer, or Bi-sexual people and Pakistani law prescribes criminal penalties for same-gender sexual activities. A British Colonial-era law written in the 1860’s is still enforced albeit inconsistently as an act of sodomy carries a possible prison sentence.
LGBTQ Equality rights in the country are also impacted by societal viewpoints of the majority conservative Muslim population. In larger cities in the country same-sex relationships are more accessible but with most LGBTQ people, especially gay men adhering to an absolute mindset of absolute discretion.
The framework of the country’s laws does not offer protection from discrimination or harassment on the basis of sexual orientation. Nor are same-sex marriages or civil unions are permitted under current Pakistani law.
World
Mexico City shelter offers second chance for transgender residents
Casa Refugio Paola Buenrostro named after murdered trans sex worker
MEXICO CITY — Alcohol and drugs were the only things that allowed Michel Ríos, 33, to cope with her fears and traumas when she engaged in sex work or tried to face her life as a person with a disability.
Ríos is a transgender woman from Mexico’s Veracruz state who lost one of her legs when she was seven and earned her family’s contempt from the moment she assumed a non-heteronormative sexual orientation and gender identity. Ríos was forced to leave home at 15 and began to earn a living on the streets, alone.
She began to seek help after several years.
Ríos found Casa Refugio Paola Buenrostro, a shelter in Mexico City that Casa de las Muñecas Tiresias, a local advocacy group, runs. She first arrived with the intention of becoming sober through an Alcoholics Anonymous program, but she ended up staying to rebuild her life.
Shelter named in honor of murdered trans sex worker
Kenia Cuevas, a renowned LGBTQ rights activist, founded Casa de las Muñecas after she witnessed the murder of her best friend, Paola Buenrostro, in December 2016 while they were both engaged in sex work. That tragic event was the final straw that motivated her to fight for her community.
Casa Refugio Paola Buenrostro opened its doors in January 2020.
“The mission of our organization is that those people who we welcome know their rights, that they can have a decent life, that they can understand life processes and we can rescue them from situations of vulnerability, of abandonment, when they believe that everything has been lost,” said Cuevas during an exclusive interview with the Washington Blade via Zoom.
International News Editor Michael K. Lavers visited the shelter on Saturday and met with Cuevas.
“In short, what we do is create living conditions in accordance with human rights,” said Cuevas. “We have managed to give visibility to all the problems that trans people face on a day-to-day basis and of which society was not aware.”
Casa de las Muñecas has offices in Mexico City and in Mexico, Nayarit, Morelos and Guerrero states. It has a team of professionals who carry out a variety of services for trans people that includes support for legally changing their identity, legal advice and education workshops.
“We are also entering prisons to provide legal literacy to transgender people, workshops on culture, sports, addictions,” said Cuevas. “When they are released we then rescue them and take them to the home to continue their social reintegration.”
Casa de las Muñecas’ Mexico City shelter is named in honor of Buenrostro. Casa de las Muñecas also plans to open two additional shelters — one in the Mexican capital and another in Mexico state.
Casa de las Muñecas served 1,800 people in its first year of operation, which was 2018. The organization, according to Cuevas, had worked with upwards of 10,000 people last year.
Ríos arrived in July 2020 amid the pandemic. She said the shelter and its residents are now her family, because she has not seen her biological relatives since 2007.
“It is my home, a refuge from discrimination, violence, prostitution, drugs and alcohol,” Ríos told the Blade. “Staying here gives people the opportunity to grow, to achieve their dreams. It tells you that you can still dream. I am 41-years-old and I am dreaming. I am learning to dream here. The house has opened my horizons, it has given me the opportunity to be a different person.”
Ríos’ goal at the shelter is to learn the skills that will allow her to reintegrate into society. Ríos said she also hopes to help other people who may be in the same situation in which she was before she arrived.
“My goal is to finish my ‘prepa’ (high school diploma) and make a career for myself,” said Ríos, who hopes to become a designer.
This educational preparation is part of an intervention strategy that Casa de las Muñecas created in July 2020 to eliminate education disparities among the trans community.
“We do workshops aimed at economic autonomy, connecting them to the labor force,” said Cuevas. “It also allows for psychological support, access to health care, treatment for HIV or hormones, as well as the right to identity, either in their documents or the change of identity.”
Victoria Alejandra Arias, 33, a trans woman who is also from Veracruz state, learned while at the shelter that she is living with HIV. She was diagnosed at the shelter and now receives treatment.
Arias abused alcohol and drugs and was a sex worker.
She said her now ex-partner physically and emotionally abused her. He threatened and blackmailed Arias before they finally ended up in jail.
Arias recalled she was in a desperate physical and mental state when a friend brought her to the shelter on Jan. 7. She has found purpose in her life after less than five months.
“We have several workshops here, we go out to do exercises,” Arias told the Blade. “My life has changed in every way. I have improved in the physical sense because I got too thin. I used crack, a very addictive drug, and it really destroys people. My appearance is improving little by little. I know that I am on my way.”
“Women already have a profession because of all this support,” added Cuevas. “It will be easier for them to integrate themselves into society because they can come out (of here) a little more educated, empowered and know their rights and responsibilities.”
More than 20 people were living in the shelter when Cuevas spoke with the Blade, with 50 names on a waiting list. Canela and Leslie, two rescue dogs, also live at the shelter.
The Mexico City government pays the shelter’s rent and utilities, but donations that mostly come through social networks and people who provide furniture and other items support it. Cuevas donates around 70 percent of her salary.
“Our day at the house starts at 6 in the morning,” said Arias. “We make the bed, we bathe, we put on makeup and we go to our workshops, because part of this place’s goal is to re-educate ourselves.”
Ríos told the Blade the shelter offers English, theater, cosmetology, mathematics, Spanish, science and acting workshops.
“I’ve already imitated Paquita la del Barrio because I look a lot like her physically,” she said. “My favorite workshop is the theater — especially comedy — one because it goes great with my personality. The experience of acting is very beautiful. I have a lot of fun.”
Ríos said she and other workshop participants are preparing to premiere a play in December. She told the Blade they also perform at street festivals and in prisons.
Cuevas said she wants to open a headquarters for Casa de las Muñecas and a shelter in each of Mexico’s 32 states. Cuevas added she would like to expand her work throughout the rest of Latin America.
She said her greatest achievement is the gratitude and happy faces of those who have passed through the shelter.
“Thanks to this place I have regained my dignity,” said Ríos. “I want to live and, despite my disability and all the physical problems, I don’t let myself be defeated and I keep going.”
Arias, meanwhile, hopes to become a stylist “because I want to have a job.”
“I would like to finish my studies,” she said. “I see all those goals closer and stronger now and all that is for my life here. My greatest success is being clean and having goals in my life.”
Argentina becomes first Latin America country to issue non-binary IDs
Out athletes going for gold
Judge blocks Ark. anti-trans youth health care law from taking effect
LGBTQ ally Hoffberger stepping down at American Visionary Art Museum
Locked up in the Land of Liberty: Part III
California appellate court rules Trans pronouns law violates freedom of speech
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
Gay men arrested under Md. sodomy law in adult bookstore raid
Nellie’s hires Ruby Corado as community engagement director
Gay Asian Atlanta man found beaten, unconscious on railroad tracks
