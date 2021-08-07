Sports
Out British diver Tom Daley takes Bronze medal in men’s 10m platform
“I owe this medal to so many people. I’m standing on the podium but there are so many people behind the medal.”
KASAI RINKAI PARK, Tokyo- After tough competition in the Men’s 10m platform diving from China’s Cao Yuan who picked up the Gold Medal and his teammate Yang Jian cinching the number two spot with a Silver Medal, 27-year-old British diver Tom Daley secured a Bronze Medal win with a score of 548.25
This is the second Olympic Bronze Medal for the Plymouth, England native, in individual diving completion since he won bronze at the London Games in 2012. Daley and his teammate Daniel Goodfellow won a Bronze Medal in the 10m synchronised at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
With this Bronze win, it will be his fourth overall career Olympic Games medal win after taking the Gold two weeks ago in the Tokyo games along with his British teammate diving partner Matty Lee. Daley and Lee winning the gold with a score of 471.81 in the men’s synchronized diving narrowly besting the defending champions, China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by just 1.23 points.
During a post event press conference Daley said; “I am so happy that this Olympics has gone the way it has. I feel like a different athlete, I feel like I’ve been through so many different things over the years.”
“At the end of May, I didn’t even know if I was going to make it to these Games. I tore my meniscus and had knee surgery, I always dreamed I’d be fit enough to come back and dive at these Olympics,” he continued adding, “If someone had told me I was going to win a gold and a bronze, I probably would have laughed in their face. I owe this medal to so many people. I’m standing on the podium but there are so many people behind the medal.”
Reflecting on his medal win the diver noted, “Once you’re in the final, that’s what I love. I love competition when it counts, there was great competition with the two Chinese divers, they pulled away when I missed it a little bit on the fourth dive,” the apparently thrilled Daley smiled and added, “I’m extremely happy to come away with another Olympic medal.”
🥉🥉🥇🥉@TomDaley1994, the first British diver to win four Olympic medals.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/gNNQGs762i— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 7, 2021
Sports
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
“I’m getting messages from young people saying they’ve never seen a trans person in sports”
TOKYO – Quinn became the first openly transgender, non-binary athlete to win an Olympic gold medal on Friday in another trailblazing moment at the Tokyo Olympic Games for the marginalised LGBTQ+ community.
The 25-year-old, who goes by a single name and uses the pronouns “they” and “their,” started the gold-medal soccer match playing on the Canadian women’s soccer team against Sweden’s, which saw a win cinched by the Canadians following a dramatic penalty shootout.
Debuting in 2014 and winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Games playing for the Canadian team, Quinn only came out publicly as transgender and nonbinary in a September 2020 Instagram post but said they identified that way in private for a longer duration.
“I wanted to be my authentic self in all spheres of my life and one of those is being in a public space,” Quinn said at the time. “So that was one of the reasons behind it, because I was tired of being misgendered and everything like that.”
Quinn, who plays with the Seattle-based OL Reign in the US National Women’s Soccer League, has also not faced obstacles and controversy about their presence on the Canadian women’s team, in part because those athletes who transition from female to male do not attract the same scrutiny because they are not considered to have the inherent physical advantages of those born male.
“I am considered maybe one of the most digestible versions of what it means to be trans,” the Quinn told the OL Reign club website in an interview last year on National Coming Out Day. “I’m white, I’m trans-masculine. I want my story to be told because when we have lots of trans visibility that’s where we start making a movement and start making gains in society.”
This year’s Tokyo Olympics has seen increased visibility for LGBTQ athletes. “(I’m) getting messages from young people saying they’ve never seen a trans person in sports before,” Quinn told the CBC after Canada beat Team USA’s Women’s Soccer 1-0 to make the final.
“Athletics is the most exciting part of my life…. If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that’s my legacy and that’s what I’m here for,” they said.
Sports
Out Olympian Kenworthy & Paralympian Dunkin on Tokyo & LGBTQ Sports
“The fact that LGBTQ youth drop out of sports at twice the rate of their heterosexual & gender counterparts, it doesn’t have to be that way.”
TOKYO – Gus Kenworthy is in Tokyo for the Summer Games, but not to compete. The Olympic Gold Medalist recently joined Paralympian Gold Medalist Abby Dunkin in a Zoom conversation with Athlete Ally founder and executive director Hudson Taylor and the head of LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion for Procter & Gamble, Brent Miller.
“I felt like I knew that if I came out, there must be someone else,” Kenworthy said. “I was like, there’s someone else in skiing or an action sports or another kid who is going to resonate with my story. And if I can even help one person, then it will be worth it.”
This group of athletes and allies tackled the difficult issues of coming out in sports, fears of rejection, suicide attempts and competing authentically as well as the controversy over transgender inclusion in sports, both at the Olympics and in high schools and colleges across the U.S.
“Only 24% of LGBTQ youth participate in sports,” noted Taylor. “The fact that LGBTQ youth drop out of sports at twice the rate of their heterosexual and gender counterparts, it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Dunkin credited Paralympian gold medalist Stephanie Wheeler as an inspiration both on the court and in everyday life as an out lesbian.
“Stephanie really creates such a great environment for me and other athletes and also our staff, too, that were out at the time,” said Dunkin. “And that really impacted me to come out and be myself.“ Wheeler is also head coach of the Univ. of Illinois women’s wheelchair basketball team.
As the Los Angeles Blade has reported, there are more than 142 out LGBTQ athletes competing in Tokyo, a record for any Olympic Games. And with trans nonbinary soccer player Quinn on their way to a potential gold medal, making history with out trans woman Laurel Hubbard and out trans BMX competitor Chelsea Wolfe in Tokyo, Miller says their first steps are inspiring to people all around the world, no matter what their gender identity or sexual orientation is.
“It’s about bringing people together, supporting people, creating mutual understanding, and really celebrating all of humanity,” Miller said. “And now for us, bringing those LGBTQ+ stories forward is critically important because we see the value of what sport can bring.”
Watch their conversation with sports editor Dawn Ennis by clicking here.
Equal Representation in Sports: Why LGBTQ+ Visibility Matters
Sports
IOC: ‘Trans Women Are Women’ Laurel Hubbard set to make sports history
Laurel Hubbard is set to make sports history on Monday and the International Olympic Committee clearly has her back
TOKYO – The director of medicine and science for the International Olympic Committee praised weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s “courage and tenacity” as she prepares for her upcoming competition as the world’s first out transgender woman Olympian.
In speaking to reporters in Tokyo Thursday, Dr. Richard Budgett directly addressed those who have attacked and mocked the 43-year-old New Zealander and claimed she shouldn’t be competing with cisgender women, saying “everyone agrees that trans women are women.”
“To put it in a nutshell,” he said, “the IOC had a scientific consensus back in 2015. There are no IOC rules or regulations around transgender participation. That depends on each international federation. So Laurel Hubbard is a woman, is competing under the rules of her federation and we have to pay tribute to her courage and tenacity in actually competing and qualifying for the Games.”
Hubbard herself has not made any public comments except for a statement following her qualifying for the Summer Games, saying she was “humbled” by the support which had helped her “through the darkness” following a near career-ending injury in Australia in 2018.
Reports around the world have claimed Hubbard is the first trans Olympic athlete, which is actually not the case. As the Los Angeles Blade has reported, Quinn, a trans nonbinary soccer midfielder for Team Canada, last Wednesday became the first out trans athlete ever to complete in the Olympic Games. They posted about it on Instagram, saying, “I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.”
The IOC is expected to review and likely revise its policies on transgender participation following Tokyo. Trans athlete and researcher Joanna Harper, who has advised the organization and other sports policy groups, told the Los Angeles Blade her recommendation will be for the IOC to continue to regulate trans athletes sport-by-sport. “There shouldn’t be a one-size fits all policy,” said Harper.
She also noted how the mainstream cisgender media is consumed with coverage of Hubbard and missing out on the bigger picture, and what it will mean for the next generation watching on TV and online.
“The lack of attention paid to Quinn and to Chelsea Wolfe has been interesting,” said Harper.
“A few news outlets have commented on their presence in Tokyo and in Quinn’s case the comments have been mostly favorable. On the other hand, the storm of mostly negative press heaped on Laurel Hubbard has been disappointing, although predictable. I hope that the negative press that Laurel has gotten won’t dissuade young trans athletes from following their dreams. I think that the next trans woman to compete in the games will get less negative press, and eventually (although probably not in my life) there will come a time when trans women in sport generate little or no controversy.”
Hubbard issued a statement Friday via the New Zealand Olympic Committee in which she said: “The Olympic Games are a global celebration of our hopes, our ideals and our values. I commend the IOC for its commitment to making sport inclusive and accessible.”
According to a French news outlet, NZOC spokesperson Ashley Abbott told reporters the committee had seen a “particularly high level of interest” in Hubbard’s Olympic debut, and much of it has been negative.
“Certainly we have seen a groundswell of comment about it and a lot of it is inappropriate,” Abbott said. “Our view is that we’ve got a culture of manaaki (inclusion) and it’s our role to support all eligible athletes on our team. In terms of social media, we won’t be engaging in any kind of negative debate.”
Abbott reminded the media that the NZOC’s job was to support its athletes, including Hubbard. “We all need to remember that there’s a person behind all these technical questions,” she said. “As an organization we would look to shield our athlete, or any athlete, from anything negative in the social media space. We don’t condone cyberbullying in any way.”
RELATED: CBS This Morning from 22 Jun 2021
Hungary restricts sale of children’s books with LGBTQ themes
D.C.-area theaters to require vaccinations, masks
Northam appoints 21 people to Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
Una campaña de All Out apoya a la Línea SalvaVidas de la Fundación Sergio Urrego
Tucker Carlson praises anti-LGBTQ Hungary prime minister
Damning N.Y. AG report on Cuomo ensnares HRC president
HRC sues Tennessee over bathroom bill as school year starts
New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
Everything you need to know about WorldPride 2021
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Lovitz for Pennsylvania state representative
-
News5 days ago
Damning N.Y. AG report on Cuomo ensnares HRC president
-
National4 days ago
HRC sues Tennessee over bathroom bill as school year starts
-
National3 days ago
New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
-
Dining6 days ago
D.C. Restaurant Week returns
-
Opinions5 days ago
Opinion | Anti-vaxxers screw themselves and us
-
World7 days ago
Harsh anti-LGBTQ bill introduced in Ghana
-
World6 days ago
Peru LGBTQ activists express concern over country’s new government