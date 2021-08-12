World
U.N. human rights experts urge Ghanaian government to block anti-LGBTQ bill
Measure is ‘textbook example of discrimination’
A group of U.N. human rights experts on Thursday sharply criticized a bill that would further criminalize LGBTQ people and outlaw allyship in Ghana, and urged the country’s government to stop it from becoming law.
Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues, and 11 of his colleagues in a press release note the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” that has been introduced in the Ghanaian Parliament “argues that any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately to be considered dangerous, sick or anti-social.”
“Such laws are a textbook example of discrimination,” they said.
Madrigal-Borloz and his colleagues in their press release added the bill “promotes harmful practices that amount to ill-treatment and are conducive to torture, such as so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and other heinous violations like unnecessary medical procedures on internet children, and so-called corrective rape for women.”
Madrigal-Borloz and nine other U.N. human rights experts in a letter they sent to the Ghanaian government expressed their concerns over the bill.
“We express our grave concern about the draft bill, which seems to establish a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence against LGBTI persons of great magnitude,” reads the letter. “As such, the bill appears to constitute an immediate and fundamental breach of Ghana’s obligations under international human rights law.”
The letter notes the bill, among other things, “promotes unnecessary medical interventions on intersex children by offering incentives to parents to ‘realign’ the child to an ‘appropriate (sic) binary designation as determined by a medical practitioner.'” The letter also points out the measure “creates an enforcement system that would require any person witnessing any of the activities prohibited by the law to report them to the police ‘or in the absence of the police, political leaders, opinion leaders or customary leaders in the community.'”
“We respectfully urge your excellency’s government to take all measures necessary to withdraw the proposed bills from consideration,” reads the letter.
The U.N. Human Rights Council in 2017 appointed Madrigal-Borloz to succeed Vitit Muntarbhorn, who was the first independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues. The council in 2016 approved a resolution that created the position.
Samuel Nartey George, a member of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress party, and seven other conservative lawmakers on Aug. 2 officially introduced the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.” Lawmakers are expected to consider the measure again in October.
A Ghanaian court last week dropped charges against 21 LGBTQ activists who were arrested at a human rights workshop in May.
Tinashe Chingarande contributed to this story.
World
Baja California officially legalizes same-sex marriage
Mexican state’s constitution amended in June
Same-sex couples in Mexico’s Baja California state can now legally marry without a court order.
The Baja California Congress in June removed an amendment from the state constitution that banned marriage for same-sex couples. Three of the state’s five municipalities — Tijuana, Mexicali and Tecate — subsequently approved the amendment.
The state’s Official Journal published the amendment on Sunday.
“We are able to finally say that marriage equality in Baja California is the law,” tweeted Maky Pollorena, a Mexicali-based activist who works with Centro Comunitario de Bienestar (Cobina), a local LGBTQ advocacy group, on Monday. “This paper is the result of many years of struggle and tears. (It is) one step of many that we have taken to make sure that our state and country is diverse and inclusive. The historical debt does not end here.”
Y por fin ahora si podemos decir que el #MatrimonioIgualitario en #BajaCalifornia es ley. Tantos años de lucha y lágrimas resumidas en esta hoja. Un paso de muchos que tenemos que dar para que nuestro Estado y país sea diverso e inclusivo. La deuda histórica no termina aquí. pic.twitter.com/zXda3L9F3b
— Maky Pollorena (She/Her/Ella) (@Its_Maky_Bitch) August 9, 2021
Baja California borders California and a small portion of southwestern Arizona.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Mexico City since 2010.
The Mexican Supreme Court in 2015 ruled laws that ban same-sex marriage are “discriminatory.” Chihuahua, Jalisco, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo are among the Mexican states with marriage equality, but same-sex couples are still unable to legally tie the knot throughout the entire country.
World
Guyana decriminalizes cross-dressing
Four trans women sued after 2009 arrest
Guyana on Tuesday officially decriminalized cross-dressing.
Local media reports indicate lawmakers in the South American country approved a measure to remove cross-dressing from the colonial-era Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. Guyanese Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is also the country’s legal affairs minister, supported the bill.
Guyana is a former British colony that borders Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil.
Guyanese authorities in 2009 arrested four transgender women and charged them with cross-dressing under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. The Caribbean Court of Justice in 2018 unanimously struck down the law.
“People don’t know what effect those laws have had on our psyche,” Quincy McEwan, one of the four people who challenged the cross-dressing law, told the Associated Press in June. “We were traumatized every time we prepared to go out as we don’t know if we are going to be arrested and placed in the lockups.”
Guyana’s LGBTQ rights movement in recent years has become more visible, even though consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in their country.
The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination, a Guyanese LGBTQ rights group, in 2018 held the country’s first-ever Pride parade. Activists continue to lobby Guyanese lawmakers to decriminalize homosexuality.
World
Hungary restricts sale of children’s books with LGBTQ themes
Decree part of government’s continued anti-LGBTQ crackdown
Hungary on Aug. 6 issued a decree that restricts the sale of children’s books with LGBTQ-specific themes.
Reuters reported the decree mandates bookstores to sell children’s books that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has concluded promote homosexuality in “closed wrapping.”
The decree requires bookstores to sell children’s books that Orbán’s government says promote sex-reassignment surgery and contain “explicit” descriptions of sexuality separately. Reuters also reported the decree prohibits the sale of these books within 656 feet (200 meters) of a school or a church.
The decree is the latest in a series of steps Orbán’s government has taken to rollback LGBTQ rights in Hungary.
The European Commission has announced it will take legal action against Hungary over a law banning the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors took effect last month. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week defended Orbán while he broadcast his show from Hungary.
U.N. human rights experts urge Ghanaian government to block anti-LGBTQ bill
Loudoun County school board approves trans students rights policy
Meet Rev. Bos, first out lesbian Evangelical Lutheran bishop
The LGBTQ generational wealth gap
Baja California officially legalizes same-sex marriage
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
Biden names two more LGBTQ nominees for administration posts
Tucker Carlson praises anti-LGBTQ Hungary prime minister
HRC announces independent review of president ensnared in N.Y. AG report
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National7 days ago
HRC sues Tennessee over bathroom bill as school year starts
-
Local21 hours ago
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
-
Sports5 days ago
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
-
National6 days ago
New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
-
National2 days ago
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
-
a&e features7 days ago
Everything you need to know about WorldPride 2021
-
National6 days ago
Federal authorities arrest three men in connection with trans Puerto Rico woman’s murder
-
Opinions7 days ago
Opinion | Most people are transphobic