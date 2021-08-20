Opinions
Opinion | Living in a post-gender society
Nonconformity is normal and has existed since the beginning of time
In the tail end of National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary, Katie Couric interviews Hari Nef, a trans model. Hari Nef is a beautiful trans woman, who has debuted at New York Fashion Week and acted in the TV show “Transparent.”
“So what are you hoping the future will bring,” Couric asks Hari.
Hari says,“I want a gender chill future. I want a community, a society, a world, that just chills out. About the freaking gender thing!”
Hari Nef couldn’t be further from the truth.
The more we expect young people to conform to a male or female, the worse their mental health will be.
Society’s obsession with gender reinforces the notion that gender is some intrusive, ubiquitous, significant force in children’s lives that should dictate their every move and influence their world views. The more we impress gender as an outsized influence in children’s lives, the more harmful it becomes in their brains.
In reality, gender actually shouldn’t matter that much—if at all. The notion that there is “feminine” clothing and “masculine” clothing is slowly becoming outdated, as more women wear suits to party functions, as more men wear earrings and get manicures, and as more people come out as nonbinary.
There’s nothing inherent about being transgender that makes trans folk suicidal. What instead makes trans folk suicidal is society’s weird fetish with gender and the massive influence it has on our lives, starting when we’re just kids. Society has taught many people that being transgender is some strange anomaly and fluke of nature, when in reality having feelings of gender nonconformity is actually quite normal and abundant among the population, and has existed since the beginning of time.
Trans people have existed since inception. In the 4th century AD, a Roman priestess was found in North Yorkshire. She was born male but took on a female role as a priestess to the goddess Cybele. Buried artifacts revealed she was trans.
In the 18th century, Chevalierr d’Eon was a transwoman who was a French spy and diplomat, having fought in the Seven Years War. Chevalier d’Eon lived a decorated life and snooped on Russian forces.
During the Civil War, a Union soldier named Albert Cashier was originally born a woman. Albert lived as a man until his death and was buried with military honors.
In current society, the Fa’afafine are a third gender in Samoa. Born as men, they traditionally veer toward effeminate appearance and style. The Fa’afaine community, deemed a third category of sex, allow individuals to explore their femininity without being persecuted by Samoan law.
Unfortunately, some Americans tend to forget that being trans is a natural thing. It’s going to take a lot more activism to arrive in a post-gender world. While the Republican Party tramples on trans kids and prevents trans people from participating in sports, LGBT folk are forced to fight back and speak about their gender, almost nonstop—just in an effort to exist.
Separating the world into two gender binaries—male and female—is extremely harmful for the human brain to handle.
Living in a post-gender society means that one’s gender identity will be a casual topic of conversation with a friend—and not something that tears one apart from their family. Living in a post-gender society means we’ll do away with toxic gender reveal parties. Living in a post-gender society means all employees will use pronouns in their email signatures without second thought.
In the 1950s, policemen across America punished men for dressing like women and even sent them to jail for this reason. Now American society is slightly decent enough not to do this (although police still victimize trans women).
In the 1950s, the U.S. government outed and fired people for being gay, let alone trans. Now American society is decent enough not to do this.
In the 2020s, the GOP is harassing poor trans youth who want nothing more than to not be bullied at school.
Fifty years from now, in what ways will we be more decent as a society? What issues will we look back on in 2020 with disdain?
The entire notion of male and female might be a good starting point.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Opinions
Opinion | Jim Hormel died a second-class citizen
First out ambassador spent decades fighting for equality
For the past several days, I’ve been shuffling off to the LA Superior Court near LAX to see if I get picked for jury duty. Coming home to read about Jim Hormel’s death made me very sad. I’ve been thinking about him a lot over the past few months as Congress inexplicably argues over such big issues as the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — leaving the Equality Act lying fallow near the dustbin of history.
I interviewed the remarkable and kind Jim Hormel several times over the course of my decades reporting for the LGBTQ community. But one moment is seared into my soul. After we finished a brief interview at a Human Rights Campaign gala, I looked back and he was hanging his head. He was next to his partner Michael Nguyen and was treated like a rock star at the event so he couldn’t have been lonely. Maybe he wasn’t feeling well? I asked him if anything was wrong – he looked so sad. Jim Hormel looked up at me and said with a grave simplicity I will never forget: “I do not want to die a second-class citizen.”
But he did. For all his wealth, philanthropy, groundbreaking LGBTQ political activism, and especially kindness in treating others as equals – former U.S. Ambassador Jim Hormel died as a privileged white gay man who represented America to the world but was officially denied the full freedom conferred through the Equality Act as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Straight people don’t seem to get how much that hurts. They do not grasp that we are not automatically granted the same equal civil rights conferred upon straight American citizens. Even now, sitting in that courthouse, I wonder if there are others like me there. Access to all aspects of justice is supposed to be a fundamental democratic principle.
But California is currently one of only 11 states that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and one of eight states that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity in jury selection. And yes, President Biden issued an executive order to interpret last year’s SCOTUS Bostock v. Clayton County ruling to include nondiscrimination in jury selection as well as employment, housing, education, and health care. But an executive order is not a law and can be withdrawn with a change in administrations.
This morning I thought of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “How Long, Not Long” speech in 1965. “Let us march on ballot boxes until ‘brotherhood’ becomes more than a meaningless word in an opening prayer, but the order of the day on every legislative agenda…..I know you are asking today, ‘How long will it take?’ Somebody’s asking, ‘How long will prejudice blind the visions of men, darken their understanding, and drive bright-eyed wisdom from her sacred throne?’….How long? Not long, because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Please read the appreciation in the Blade to glimpse some of what Jim Hormel endured and contributed – though I would underscore that his contributions were especially impactful during the second wave of AIDS. At least he died knowing he was loved, respected, much appreciated, and honored. But how long will it take until we are all officially free and equal in America?
How many more of us LGBTQ folk from all stations in life will die knowing that we are still second-class American citizens like brother Jim Hormel?
Karen Ocamb is a longtime award-winning LGBTQ+ journalist who has chronicled the lives of the LGBTQ community in Southern California.
Opinions
Opinion | Why fire Chris Cuomo?
CNN star is better at his job than most anchors on cable
I have seen the calls for Chris Cuomo to be fired from CNN for talking with his brother Andrew. For actually giving Andrew some advice, good or bad we don’t know. The reasoning is journalists shouldn’t be giving advice to politicians. Well it may be unfortunate but reality is if we fired every journalist who ever gave their opinions to the politicians they know and cover there wouldn’t be many left.
In the spirit of openness, I knew Mario Cuomo, having worked for him in his losing campaign for mayor against Ed Koch. That was the first time I met Andrew Cuomo; he was 19 and an arrogant kid. I have never met Chris.
Margaret Sullivan in her Washington Post column ‘Albany’s newspaper has covered Gov. Cuomo’s sexual misconduct admirably. Chris Cuomo and CNN have blown it’ suggests CNN should fire Cuomo. I don’t think they blew it; I think she is the one who blew it. Suggesting real journalists in a newspaper reporting on a story are in any way analogous to CNN, whose anchors/pundits aren’t really journalists or reporters, rather they are mostly entertainers, is disingenuous. Sullivan should know better than to compare the two.
Chris Cuomo is an incredibly intelligent and talented guy who trained as a lawyer. He may have practiced journalism before but today he is much more entertainer than journalist. He got famous for wearing tight T-shirts over a buff body when covering a hurricane. He is witty and acerbic. This isn’t an ad-homonym attack on Cuomo since I rarely watch cable channels for the news. Anyone who thinks Fox reports the news should stop reading now.
Cuomo is just better at what he does than many of the other anchors on cable news networks all of whom are entertainers. No one could successfully produce 24 hours of ‘news’ and expect people to watch if they weren’t entertaining their audience.
Real journalists are supposed to give us the news/facts without inserting their own opinion or slanting the story. There isn’t an anchor/personality on Fox, MSNBC, CNN or other cable news networks whose personal views aren’t known and those views are infused in every show and story they do. Then to make matters worse they invite a trove of panelists to give us their personal views of a story, often having no relationship to the facts.
So I would question why CNN would fire Cuomo or ask him to resign because he happens to be the brother of a governor who has done something very wrong. CNN might want to ask Chris to stop talking about his brother and not invite him back on the show. But then I would bet most of Chris Cuomo’s viewers want to see them together and have Chris question his brother on how he could claim “he didn’t know what the line was that shouldn’t be crossed” when it came to harassment of women in his office. CNN, of course, is looking at the fact that ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ is the most watched program on their network.
The only time you can trust what you are hearing or seeing as news or fact on a cable channel is when they cover something live. They then add spice by having a few panelists to interpret it in a myriad of different ways. You know in advance how each panelist will see it as they are brought on with the goal of having them argue with each other to entertain the viewer and keep you watching. Sort of like watching “The View” but at least that show is clearly labeled entertainment. You know when Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain argue it’s for your enjoyment. Thankfully they are getting rid of McCain as she wasn’t bright enough to keep up her side of the argument. The point being that cable news can be better compared to ‘The View’ than to the Washington Post or even the Albany Times Union.
I don’t watch cable news on a regular basis and haven’t for years except for live events. However, I did occasionally watch Cuomo and his brother spar during the pandemic; it was kind of entertaining during really difficult times.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Opinion | The case for informed consent in trans healthcare
Combatting the toxic influence of medical gatekeeping
Transgender and nonbinary folk face a whole host of issues when trying to get medical treatment. One of those issues is gatekeeping, in which trans folk have to convince doctors and mental health professionals that they are the right fit and “trans enough” for hormones and surgery.
Medical gatekeeping occurs among trans women, transmen, and nonbinary folk (people who feel neither male nor female).
Currently, most medical guidelines for transgender folk are set out by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, also known as WPATH.
WPATH is a nonprofit that was founded by a mix of medical professionals set out on a mission to regulate trans healthcare. WPATH is not a government institution, and has no connection to any state or federal legislative body. It also is not directly connected to a hospital institution. It is essentially a bunch of people who just came together to embark on a “savior mission” to presumably make sure that trans people are tended to medically.
The medical field has come to embody WPATH as the norm, and doctors adopt WPATH protocol when prescribing surgeries and hormones to us.
Unfortunately, WPATH mandates that trans folk have to receive letters from mental health caretakers before receiving testosterone or estrogen. During these visits with mental health professionals, transmen have to sit down on a couch and convince the therapist that they are sane enough, and “trans enough”, to go on testosterone.
While coming from a supposed place of “care,” WPATH standards are actually antiquated and harmful to trans folk, and especially nonbinary people, who have a hard time convincing mental health professionals that they are “manly” enough or “feminine” enough to receive care.
The truth is that all sorts of gender nonconforming folk—some not presenting as strictly masculine or feminine—have the right to receive affirming surgeries and hormones.
However, doctors often block nonbinary people from seeking these medical treatments. They do so out of an obsolete and bigoted notion that transgender people must conform to being either male (transman) or female (transwomen).
At Yale University, where I attended college, a doctor within Yale Health denied a nonbinary peer top surgery because they deemed them “not male enough.”
In addition to these horror stories, visits with mental health professionals are both costly and potentially traumatizing for trans folk. Many trans folk lack adequate money to pay hundreds of dollars to see a therapist, oftentimes out of pocket from insurance.
Additionally, we feel the need to conform to these therapists’ views of what is trans and what is not trans. In the process of doing so, we are marginalizing our own experiences of gender fluidity.
The solution to this issue of gatekeeping is something called the informed consent model. In the informed consent model, doctors and other medical professionals do not write letters for recipients of surgery and hormones. Instead, they read patients their rights, and inform them of the risks, liabilities, side effects, and benefits of hormone treatment and surgery. Doctors make a reasonable assessment, without mandating a letter, that the patient is fit for treatment.
Many trans positive clinics across the United States have adopted the informed consent model, mainly because they understand the toxic influence that gatekeeping has had on trans people already. These clinics are usually partly run by trans and queer folk. Whitman-Walker Health in D.C. and Callen Lorde Community Health Center in New York City practice informed consent.
The informed consent model will birth a new generation of trans patients who are not forced to prove their masculinity or femininity just to get testosterone, estrogen, or surgeries.
Already, doctors don’t require breast augmentation or reduction patients to get a letter from a mental health professional—so why should trans people?
It’s time for the medical establishment to reconsider WPATH standards in favor of informed consent. Doing so will greatly enrich the trans experience.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem
Center for Black Equity to stream ‘Fierceness Served!’
Sampson celebrates 20th anniversary at DC Comedy Loft
Opinion | Living in a post-gender society
Buying your first home
Md. biotech company’s HIV cure project clears first hurdle
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
‘Less than credible’: Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
Countries urged to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World5 days ago
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
-
News2 days ago
Md. biotech company’s HIV cure project clears first hurdle
-
National4 days ago
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
-
Health6 days ago
92% of LGBTQ+ adults have received at least one dose for COVID-19
-
National2 days ago
‘Less than credible’: Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
-
World3 days ago
Countries urged to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans
-
Obituary4 days ago
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
-
News5 days ago
Biden: Jim Hormel’s ‘bravery paved the way’ for LGBTQ federal appointees