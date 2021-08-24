‘Firebird’ is an instantly classic LGBTQ love story

A common denominator for many LGBTQ people throughout the world — in differing cultures and under divergent political systems — has been the oppression of hiding our secret love. To quote “Beauty and the Beast,” “it is a tale as old as time.” It is a tale we have seen on screen before. It is a tale some of us have lived, and for others, it is a life they are currently living beneath.

One such true story made its debut on the screens of Outfest LA last weekend. And while its theme may be familiar, the raw passion, the glorious romance and its layered nuances are unique.

The film is called “Firebird.”

Directed and co-scripted by Peeter Rebane it is based on the memoir by Sergey Fetisov. In my conversation on Rated LGBT Radio with Peeter and his co-writer, and star of the film, Tom Prior, Rebane said the film has been described as a “Call Me By Your Name” set not against a sweet pastoral Tuscany backdrop, but against a repressive Soviet-occupied Estonia Cold War one.”

In the film, Sergey (Tom Prior), is a young private about to exit his time in the Soviet Air Force. His closest friend is the secretary to the base commander Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya). Sergey and Luisa’s quasi romantic friendship is redirected when an incredibly dynamic maverick fighter pilot arrives on the base, and both Sergey and Luisa are overwhelmed by his magnetism. That fighter pilot is Roman, played by Oleg Zagorodnii.

Zagorodnii is a revelation. His performance is intense, sensitive and deep. He literally beat out 2,400 other actors for the role. And as impeccable as his English is in the film, he only speaks Russian in real life.

The performances by all three of the lead actors are nuanced, beautiful, and completely authentic. They produce a magnificent chemistry that not only gives the audience full understanding of the love they exude for each other, but also a cathartic desire to be one of them.

The true lovers of the piece are Roman and Sergey. Through a brilliant weaving of discussions about photography and theater, the passion between the two builds until they share an impromptu and spontaneous kiss. As the unspoken feelings between them become evident, the most important relationship in the film emerges.

The oppressions of the KGB and the society they live in creates a “virtual character” that stands up as a nemesis against the love the men have discovered and want to nurture. While that oppression is brilliantly portrayed in a three-dimensional way by Margus Prangel as the intrusive Major Zverev, the true villain is ‘Fear’ itself. Prior described that element of the film, “Fear was its own character in the film. You see it in small moments: the characters walk past a corridor at one point and see people secretly recording their neighbors. You just see the image of a recording equipment and people listening. The Soviet Union wasn’t free, you’re kind of being policed and literally its in the walls, they have ears and you’ve got to be very mindful about how you speak. The level of fear becomes not something you can necessarily see but more something you can feel.”

When the relationship is almost exposed, Roman finds himself driven to marry Luisa and denies Sergey. Over the next years, the relationships overlap, collide and ultimately lead to an ill-fated end.

The magic of “Firebird” is not in its passionate and sadly beautiful plot, however. It is in the intense performance of its three principal actors. Each character projects their story, their conflict and their love in subtle but profound ways – the looks in their eyes, the touch of their hands and the intensity of their kisses.

“Firebird” has the makings of a screen classic. Its stars have presence and their characters walk with you after the film is done. They are easily comparable to star-crossed lovers of “Casablanca,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “A Star is Born.”

The fact that this is a true story, and that Sergey Fetisov lived it, was what impacted Rebane from the beginning. As they were working on the script, Rebane and Prior actually got to spend time with Sergey to flesh out their screenplay ideas. Rebane said, “It was very humbling, he was such a loving person, considering what he has gone through in life, to remain so positive and so compassionate and really so full of life and love towards other people. His main message to us was: please make this film about love, not politics, even though it has a highly important social impact mission.”

Prior, who played Sergey in the film, was also deeply moved. “I saw that his love for Roman opened the world for him. He proceeded to live in hope, and stay true to himself, and that’s really what I took from meeting the real man and it was the honor to get to know him.”

In the film, “Firebird” is a glorious ballet that Roman takes Sergey to before the passions erupt between them. It is a colorful, exciting, and fabulous display of a red enchanted bird with a magical feather. The bird represents rebirth and defeats a horrible nightmarish demon.

Sadly, the real Sergey did not get to see his life brought to the screen by Rebane and Prior. He died before they had even finished the final script. They felt compelled to travel to Russia to mourn him: They went to his wake, his funeral and fully absorbed his essence.

What has emerged is a film that transcends all of its elements. It is a film with a gorgeous and talented cast. It is a film with tension and intrigue of the deepest of love stories. It is a film of poetic subtexts and literary allusions. It is a film with an important glimpse into a unique window of history.

Yet it is more than all of that. It is a film of rebirth, finding hope and truth as we emerge from life’s cruel ironies.

Sergey Fetisov did not live to see his love story delivered to the hearts of a soon to be adoring public. But like the Firebird, Peeter Rebane and Tom Prior have brought his soul and his love back to life. It is flaming forth on the screens of LGBTQ film festivals and on its way to move the whole world.

Bathe in it. Soak it up. Sergey would have wanted it that way.