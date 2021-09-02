Opinion | War, COVID, voting rights, Ida: What’s a gurl to do?

War, COVID, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, Hurricane Ida — these are only some of the issues facing the Biden administration this week. We live in a troubled world and sometimes it’s hard for those of us not in direct danger from any of these situations to comprehend them or know how to react.

Fires consuming thousands of acres in California and Gov. Gavin Newsom facing a recall. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott putting their residents at greater risk of COVID.

Why anyone would want to be president and deal with all this I don’t know but am glad President Biden is there doing a good job. He faces attacks by Republicans and even his own party and add to that the media attacks each day on everything he does. It must be horrendous to listen to the hours of pontificators on cable news, or as I call it cable entertainment, by people speaking without all the facts.

CNN reports his polls are going down but Americans still agree with President Biden it’s time to end our involvement in Afghanistan. Twenty years is more than enough to know we will never succeed there. The Afghan people will never replicate our democracy. The president is right though we must continue to help with humanitarian aid, and help get Afghans whose lives are threatened, including the Afghan LGBTQ community, out. That doesn’t mean having troops on the ground. That was brought home as we watched the scene at Dover airbase when 13 young heroes’ caskets came home.

At home we must help California and other states fight forest fires and ensure FEMA is on the ground helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida. We must get our children back in school safely; mandate vaccines wherever we can; and mandate mask wearing until enough people are vaccinated to make it unnecessary. Yes, in a country as great and rich as ours we can walk and chew gum at the same time.

I may live in fantasyland but can envision a speech the president will make on Jan. 20, 2022, one year into the Biden/Harris administration. He will say: “I am proud of what we have accomplished in our first year. It has not been easy and we have lost too many American lives. Lost them to COVID and never forget those young heroes who gave their lives in Afghanistan to help us evacuate 120,00 Americans and Afghans in the world’s biggest airlift. We have ended the war in Afghanistan, America’s longest war. Our military is the greatest in the world and never fails to do what we ask of them. Their initial mission was to ensure there would be no more attacks on American soil from groups harbored in Afghanistan and they accomplished that. We will continue to do that today without troops on the ground as we do all over the world.”

He will go on to say, “I am proud we passed the first hard infrastructure bill in decades committing to rebuilding roads, bridges, railroads and other infrastructure across our great nation. We successfully fought the war against COVID and with continued vigilance will keep it in check. We improved our healthcare system, increased opportunities for a free college education, brought millions of children out of poverty and have a booming economy helping all our citizens, not just the wealthy. We have kept the promises the Democratic Party made to you when I asked for your votes. There is so much more to do and if you help me elect a Democratic Congress, the House and the Senate, I commit to you I will spend every waking hour continuing our fight for working people; continue to fight for civil rights and economic justice; for the LGBTQ+ community and for women’s rights; and ensure corporations and the wealthy will pay their fair share as we build a better, cleaner and safer world for all our children.”

I may be a dreamer but I believe this can happen. Each of us can make a difference if we just care enough to try.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.