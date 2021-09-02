Opinions
Opinion | War, COVID, voting rights, Ida: What’s a gurl to do?
Biden doing tremendous job in the face of many challenges
War, COVID, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, Hurricane Ida — these are only some of the issues facing the Biden administration this week. We live in a troubled world and sometimes it’s hard for those of us not in direct danger from any of these situations to comprehend them or know how to react.
Fires consuming thousands of acres in California and Gov. Gavin Newsom facing a recall. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott putting their residents at greater risk of COVID.
Why anyone would want to be president and deal with all this I don’t know but am glad President Biden is there doing a good job. He faces attacks by Republicans and even his own party and add to that the media attacks each day on everything he does. It must be horrendous to listen to the hours of pontificators on cable news, or as I call it cable entertainment, by people speaking without all the facts.
CNN reports his polls are going down but Americans still agree with President Biden it’s time to end our involvement in Afghanistan. Twenty years is more than enough to know we will never succeed there. The Afghan people will never replicate our democracy. The president is right though we must continue to help with humanitarian aid, and help get Afghans whose lives are threatened, including the Afghan LGBTQ community, out. That doesn’t mean having troops on the ground. That was brought home as we watched the scene at Dover airbase when 13 young heroes’ caskets came home.
At home we must help California and other states fight forest fires and ensure FEMA is on the ground helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida. We must get our children back in school safely; mandate vaccines wherever we can; and mandate mask wearing until enough people are vaccinated to make it unnecessary. Yes, in a country as great and rich as ours we can walk and chew gum at the same time.
I may live in fantasyland but can envision a speech the president will make on Jan. 20, 2022, one year into the Biden/Harris administration. He will say: “I am proud of what we have accomplished in our first year. It has not been easy and we have lost too many American lives. Lost them to COVID and never forget those young heroes who gave their lives in Afghanistan to help us evacuate 120,00 Americans and Afghans in the world’s biggest airlift. We have ended the war in Afghanistan, America’s longest war. Our military is the greatest in the world and never fails to do what we ask of them. Their initial mission was to ensure there would be no more attacks on American soil from groups harbored in Afghanistan and they accomplished that. We will continue to do that today without troops on the ground as we do all over the world.”
He will go on to say, “I am proud we passed the first hard infrastructure bill in decades committing to rebuilding roads, bridges, railroads and other infrastructure across our great nation. We successfully fought the war against COVID and with continued vigilance will keep it in check. We improved our healthcare system, increased opportunities for a free college education, brought millions of children out of poverty and have a booming economy helping all our citizens, not just the wealthy. We have kept the promises the Democratic Party made to you when I asked for your votes. There is so much more to do and if you help me elect a Democratic Congress, the House and the Senate, I commit to you I will spend every waking hour continuing our fight for working people; continue to fight for civil rights and economic justice; for the LGBTQ+ community and for women’s rights; and ensure corporations and the wealthy will pay their fair share as we build a better, cleaner and safer world for all our children.”
I may be a dreamer but I believe this can happen. Each of us can make a difference if we just care enough to try.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Opinion | HRC must conduct fair investigation of its president
David accused of playing role in Cuomo cover up
I’ve been digesting news reports of Andrew Cuomo, sexual harassment, and the reverberations in the LGBTQ community.
Sexual harassment is despicable. No matter what form it takes.
Charlotte Bennett, a Cuomo accuser, told investigators that Cuomo had asked her if she was monogamous. Cuomo has denied all allegations of sexual harassment.
If you’re queer, either you or one of your friends, have likely been sexually harassed.
Maybe you’ve been sexually assaulted.
Perhaps, you have a friend who’s afraid to come out because their boss makes anti-queer “jokes.”
In the 1990s, I was ridiculed and reprimanded at a work staff meeting for talking about the “gay sex life” of my (then) partner and myself. (The only thing I’d mentioned about my girlfriend and myself was that we both liked pizza with no anchovies.)
Unfortunately, despite #MeToo and marriage equality, things haven’t changed that much regarding sexual harassment.
In 2017, NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted a poll of LGBTQ people.
More than half of those surveyed, NPR reported, said that “they or an LGBTQ friend or family member have been sexually harassed.”
Given the queer community’s experience with, and struggle against, sexual harassment, the allegations that, as the Blade reported, Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David potentially played a role in the coverup of Cuomo’s behavior, are profoundly disturbing.
David, who before taking the helm at HRC in 2019, was counselor to Cuomo, denies that he’s done anything wrong.
David is HRC’s first Black president in the organization’s 40-year history. He’s worked to make HRC more diverse – more welcoming and inclusive for people of color and transgender people. He was instrumental in writing and getting marriage equality legislation passed in New York state.
David may be innocent of any wrongdoing.
But, the allegations of David’s potential complicity in Cuomo’s effort to discredit his accusers are serious. He is named, as the Blade reports, nearly a dozen times in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s report. The report found that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women employees.
I’m not a lawyer. But James’s report doesn’t appear to be a hatchet job.
The report seems to be well documented. In its aftermath, Cuomo would likely have been impeached if he hadn’t resigned.
You’d think that HRC would have acted immediately — that it would have taken steps to investigate whether the allegations against David are true.
After all, some HRC staff members have called for David’s resignation. Some of its donors, including Michigan’s attorney general, have called for David to step down.
Instead, HRC issued a statement supporting David. Though the timing was coincidental, the group renewed David’s contract for five more years.
After intense pressure, HRC, as the Blade reported, hired the law firm Sidley Austin LLP to conduct a 30-day investigation of the allegations against David.
This would be welcome, but the law firm has worked extensively with HRC. It says that it has had “a long standing relationship” with HRC.
Legally, this may not be a conflict of interest, but that doesn’t make it seem any less fishy.
You can’t help but wonder: how can a law firm that has a relationship with HRC conduct a fair, independent investigation of the allegations against David?
Such an investigation’s findings would carry little weight in our perception of David and HRC.
If the allegations against David were found to be untrue, what meaning would this finding have?
If HRC sincerely wants to conduct an independent investigation, the investigation shouldn’t be time-limited to 30 days.
For due diligence to be done, no time limit should be set on the inquiry.
Lastly, David should be placed on unpaid, administrative leave while the investigation is taking place.
I hope David will be found to be innocent of wrongdoing.
But, to maintain its credibility, HRC must conduct a fair, transparent, independent investigation.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Opinions
The Taliban ‘will kill us one by one’
LGBTQ Afghans weigh options after country’s government fell
Payam, a 25-year-old queer Afghan who lives in Kabul, posted this dilemma on his Facebook page on Aug. 20.
“If I escape, where to? If I stay, where can I go,” he wrote five days after Taliban’s shocking capture of Kabul.
Dozens of LGBTQ Afghans commented under Payam’s post, expressing their fear and anxiety. Some wrote that there is no place for them anymore in the country while others wrote that neither escaping nor staying are easy options for them.
“Taliban will kill us one by one, so I have no choice but to escape,” one wrote.
The new and the old Taliban
The fear of death is imminent in the lives of LGBTQ Afghans since the Taliban seizure. The new generation of queer and trans Afghans, although young, still carry memories of the old days of the Taliban when they hung men in soccer fields for having same-sex relationships and stoned some to death in order to set examples.
The new Taliban are not any different when it comes to their views on homosexuality.
One Taliban judge last month said, “For homosexuals, there can only be two punishments: Either stoning, or he must stand behind a wall that will fall down on him. The wall must be 2.5 to 3 meters high.”
This comes at a time when the international community is perceiving the new Taliban as changed and evolved.
“They will never change and neither their punishments for same-sex relationships … we have to go back to hiding,” says Yousuf, a 21-year old bisexual man from Mazar-i-Sharif in a text message to me on WhatsApp.
Going into hiding
“We need to go back to hiding” is a shared sentiment among many LGBTQ Afghans who are assessing the situation closely and sharing their frustrations on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Some have deleted their Facebook profiles, while others are not even stepping outside their homes in fear of being recognized as a member of the LGBTQ community. The stories on Facebook profiles that used to carry images of shirtless men kissing, romantic Dari and Pashto poetry, friends sitting in a hookah café blowing chimineas of smoke and some with their own photos posing and flirting with the camera with stickers on their faces to disguise their identities are now being replaced with texts that read, “my dearest to the heart queers, please be cautious in virtual spaces. Taliban have infiltrated Facebook now and they are going to lure us, haunt us down and kill us. If you can, stay away from Facebook.”
Azad, a 20-year-old transgender woman, tells me that she has changed her neighborhood and now lives with a relative after a neighbor told her that the Taliban will be coming for her soon. Azad is telling me this during a group talk on WhatsApp where a few of us are talking everyday planning escapes, gathering documents, distracting one another from the violence outside their homes and talking about our get-togethers in July where we would go on Kabul street walks, flirting with men in fancy cars and the hot kabob seller in Shar-e-Naw.
Azad, Sham and Rafiq call me late at night when it is morning in Kabul. I fill out form after form for them and in every call, they ask me if they are going to make it out of Afghanistan. I say yes, but with every hour the reality on the ground changes and I feel less and less hopeful. I can hear the fear in their voices behind a shaky internet connection.
Some escape, some stay
Not all LGBTQ Afghans are going to escape. Some will not be able to while most will remain in the country. With the images of crowds at Kabul International Airport, let’s remind ourselves that only a handful of people are getting out. A majority of Afghans are staying behind under the Taliban rule that is going to be accompanied by violence, harsh laws and secret lives for LGBTQ Afghans.
Payam, over a phone conversation, tells me that he is going to stay in Kabul to take care of his elderly mother and finish medical school.
“I have to stay but I also don’t know what is to come,” he says.
Payam remains silent for a few seconds and then continues “I am going to make a Talib fall in love with me so that I survive. I have a feeling their regime will collapse again and you all will return.”
Opinions
Opinion | We call on governments to stand up for LGBTI human rights
Nordic equality ministers speak out during WorldPride
WorldPride 2021 has kicked off and we – the ministers for equality from the Nordic countries – are there to show our support for equal rights. We will continue working to improve our legislation and counteract hate, ignorance, and prejudice so that LGBTI persons can live free, open, and good lives in the Nordic Region.
We want it to be completely clear: For as long as there is resistance to LGBTI equality in our region and around the world, we will unapologetically stand up for the full and equal enjoyment of LGBTI persons’ human rights.
We represent seven small nations – among the most progressive in the world when it comes to equality. Our countries stand out in international comparisons thanks to measures for LGBTI people to start a family and for our non-discrimination efforts.
But whoever flies the flag high must also be open to scrutiny. We are committed to collaborating with Nordic LGBTI organizations to work on and speak openly about our shortcomings. To this end:
Finland will be training social and health care professionals to give full consideration to LGBTI children and teenagers and improve knowledge on their specific needs.
In Greenland, the government is working on interactive tools for young people in school to improve equality and raise awareness of LGBTI rights.
The government of Åland has, together with the organization Regnbågsfyren, developed an LGBTI certification system for workplaces and institutions, with the aim of making them more inclusive and free from bias and discrimination.
Denmark is improving its legislation to explicitly outlaw discrimination, hate speech and hate crime based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.
In Iceland, individuals older than 15 and children with parental consent now have the right to change their gender registration and register as gender neutral. Unnecessary medical interventions on minors born with atypical sex characteristics are prohibited until the child themselves can give informed consent.
Sweden is working to further modernize its family law to better reflect different family constellations and to make the law more inclusive and gender neutral.
In Norway, the government is taking legislative steps to protect against conversion therapy, a discredited practice often referred to as actions to make a person change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Despite this progress, the Nordic countries still have work to do.
We know that young LGBTI people face harassment and discrimination at school, online and within their own families. A Nordic study shows that LGBTI pupils, to a greater degree than their peers, lack a supportive school environment, which can then lead to bullying and higher absence, school fatigue, and insecurity.
We share a common obligation to make sure that health, education and care professionals are trained on LGBTI issues. Authorities need to help ensure that young LGBTI people feel free being out at school and that elderly LGBTI people are not forced back into the closet in old age.
We still do not know enough about the extent of multiple discrimination in the Nordic Region. Consequently, we want to uncover how inequality and discrimination of LGBTI people vary and are compounded by age, disability, ethnicity, indigenous status, religion or belief, urban/rural location or socioeconomic status.
The Nordic countries have recently made LGBTI policy part of the official regional governmental co-operation. For us, leaving no one behind is one of the keys to a prosperous and cohesive society. In the new strategy of the Nordic Council of Ministers, we have endorsed three goals: We will work to promote greater freedom and openness for LGBTI people; promote a better quality of life and living conditions and ensure healthcare is accessible equally; and strengthen networks and civil society in the LGBTI area.
Against the backdrop of WorldPride 2021, we reaffirm our commitment to further action on these goals. We call upon other governments to speak up for equality, for the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and to denounce all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.
Our support for civil society and our shared political commitment to give everyone the means to fully enjoy all their human rights come at a critical time and will change the world for the better.
This open letter was signed by: Thomas Blomqvist, minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality, Finland; Annika Hambrudd, minister of Education and Culture, Åland; Abid Raja, minister of Culture and Equality, Norway; Katrín Jakobsdóttir, prime minister, Iceland; Märta Stenevi, minister for Gender Equality and Housing, Sweden; Naaja H. Nathanielsen, minister for Housing, Infrastructure, Minerals and Gender Equality, Greenland; and Peter Hummelgaard, minister for Equal Opportunities, Denmark.
Lesbian survivor of sexual abuse reveals her ‘Untold’ story
Paradise lost: Remembering the popular Rehoboth men’s guest house
Opinion | War, COVID, voting rights, Ida: What’s a gurl to do?
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas anti-abortion law in 5-4 ruling
College of William & Mary dedicates building named for gay historian
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
Biden urged to raise LGBTQ rights with Ukraine president
Tenn. AG leads states in suing Biden admin over trans-inclusive policy
Efforts to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans to continue after US troop withdrawal
LGBTQ activists join D.C. marches for voting rights, statehood
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Lil Nas X heads up new role at Taco Bell
-
World6 days ago
Lawmakers in Mexico’s Yucatán state approve marriage equality bill
-
Local2 days ago
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
-
Books7 days ago
A worthy sequel to ‘Maurice’ revisits classic love story
-
Movies6 days ago
‘AIDS Diva,’ ‘Boulevard’ offer history lessons not to be missed
-
National6 days ago
BYU announces Office of Belonging; LDS Elder attacks LGBTQ+ people
-
Real Estate6 days ago
White’s Ferry closure hurts businesses, real estate market
-
National6 days ago
Trans inmate sues Va. corrections department over denial of surgery