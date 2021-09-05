World
Over 20,000 people rally in Switzerland to legalize same-sex marriage
According to recent polling by Swiss LGBTQ+ equality rights group Pink Cross, 82% of the Swiss population supports same-sex marriage
Swiss authorities estimate that well over 20,000 people participated in a combined protest and Pride march Saturday in the city of Zurich, nestled at the north end of Lake Zurich in northern Switzerland. With the slogan, “You can do it. Marriage for everyone now,” Zurich Pride’s organizers saw massive support for the upcoming referendum on September 26.
The groundwork for the upcoming referendum by Swiss voters came last December when the “Marriage for All” legislation passed in the National Council, which is the Federal Assembly’s lower house, by a 136-48 vote margin, even with the conservative Swiss People’s Party holding a 53-seat majority. The Council of States, the Federal Assembly’s upper house, approved the bill by a 24-11 vote margin.
A survey that Pink Cross, a Swiss LGBTQ advocacy group, conducted this past February found 81 percent of Swiss voters support same-sex marriage, including 67 percent of respondents who said they are members of the Swiss People’s Party.
Conservatives however and opponents of the measure were able to collect more than the 50,000 signatures required to prompt a referendum on the measure Mannschaft, a Swiss LGBTQ magazine, reported.
Swiss voters in February 2020 overwhelmingly approved a bill that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation. Neighboring France, Germany and Austria are among the European countries that have extended marriage rights to same-sex couples.
Under current Swiss law, same-sex couples are only eligible for official civil unions, which are not on equal footing as marriages. If a majority of the country for the legalization of same-sex marriage this would also allow couples to adopt children.
According to recent polling by Swiss LGBTQ+ equality rights group Pink Cross, 82% of the Swiss population supports same-sex marriage.
The law if approved, follows the recognition of LGBTQ+ marriage in many European countries like Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands.
Current hardline actions taken in Hungary and Poland against the rights of LGBTQ+ people has been condemned by the European Union, although Switzerland is not an EU member country.
Switzerland to hold a referendum on same-sex marriage:
World
Ukraine pledges to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Country’s president met with Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday
The president of Ukraine on Wednesday said his country will continue to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
“With U.S. support, Ukraine will continue to advance respect for human rights, civil liberties and fundamental freedoms in accordance with international standards and obligations, as well as to fight racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community,” says a joint statement issued after Presidents Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House. “Ukraine plans to strengthen accountability for violence against all persons regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or political views, including through legislation.”
Members of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus last week urged Biden to raise LGBTQ rights with Zelenskyy.
The letter the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus sent to Biden on Aug. 25 noted Ukraine “has made significant strides on human rights generally, but has not been consistent on equality for LGBTQ+ people.”
“In particular, we are alarmed at the introduction of several bills in Ukraine’s parliament that would harm Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community,” reads the letter. “While these bills — which include criminalization of consensual same-sex sexual activity and punishment for homosexual or transgender ‘propaganda’ in the style of a harmful law in place in Russia — have failed to pass, we expect that they will continue to be introduced and to be a threat to Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community.”
The letter notes there has been violence at Pride parades in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and in other cities.
Wednesday’s statement did not note specific LGBTQ rights bills or initiatives, but the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus letter said the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a measure that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the country’s hate crimes law. The letter also notes Zelenskyy’s government “recently approved an action plan for the country’s updated National Human Rights Strategy, representing additional progress in the government’s plan to promote equality and human rights” that will promote gender equality and recognize hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Biden in February signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.
“Human rights and civil liberties, including for the LGBTQI+ community, is a priority for this administration in Ukraine and around the world,” a senior administration official told the Washington Blade earlier this week.
Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley, who spearheaded the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus statement, applauded the commitment to LGBTQ rights.
“While Ukraine has made significant strides on behalf of LGBTQ individuals, challenges still remain,” said the Illinois Democrat in a statement. “I was pleased to learn that President Biden and President Zelenskyy discussed some of these concerns during today’s meeting. I remain committed to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights around the globe because LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.”
World
Lawmakers in Finland to consider conversion therapy ban
More than 50,000 people supported citizens initiative
Lawmakers in Finland will consider a ban on so-called conversion therapy after a successful citizens’ initiative.
The Finnish Broadcasting Company (YLE) reported Perttu Jussila launched the initiative in July.
At least 50,000 people needed to support the initiative in order for MPs to consider the issue. The initiative as of Tuesday had been signed by 52,721 people.
“It’s insane that conversion treatments have not been banned yet,” Jussila told YLE, while noting Prime Minister Sanna Marin has pledged to end conversion therapy in Finland. “A couple of years have passed now since the government was established, and nothing has really happened. The EU has condemned conversion therapies in its policy, and Malta already banned the treatments in 2016. I simply came to the conclusion that the issue wouldn’t be addressed without a citizens’ initiative.”
Malta is among the handful of countries that ban conversion therapy.
New Zealand Justice Minister Kris Faafoi, who is a member of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labor Party, in July introduced a bill that would ban conversion therapy in the country. The Canadian Senate later this year is expected to debate an identical measure.
German lawmakers last year approved a bill that banned conversion therapy for minors in the country. Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and California are among the U.S. jurisdictions that also prohibit the practice.
World
Six men convicted of murdering Bangladesh activist, USAID employee
Xulhaz Mannan hacked to death in 2016
A judge in Bangladesh on Tuesday found six men guilty of the murder of an LGBTQ activist and U.S. Agency for International Development employee.
The Daily Star, a Bangladeshi newspaper, reported Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka in the country’s capital sentenced the six men to death for the murder of Xulhaz Mannan and Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy, a fellow LGBTQ activist.
Mannan and Tonoy were hacked to death inside Mannan’s Dhaka apartment on April 25, 2016.
Mannan was the co-founder and publisher of Roopbaan, the country’s first LGBTQ magazine. Mannan also worked for the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka for eight years before joining USAID in September 2015.
Ansar al-Islam, the Bangladeshi branch of al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the murders.
The Daily Star reported the six men who the judge convicted are members of Ansar al-Islam.
Two of the six convicted men remain at-large. The judge acquitted two other men who had been charged.
“On April 25, 2016, our hearts were broken when we learned of the brutal murder of our friend and colleague Xulhaz Mannan, a native of Bangladesh and beloved locally-employed member of USAID’s mission in Dhaka,” said USAID Administrator Samantha Power in a statement she released on Tuesday. “Xulhaz was a vibrant, selfless, and loving person, a fierce champion of human rights, and a courageous advocate for equality, pluralism, and inclusion for all people — including ethnic, religious, gender and sexual minorities.”
Power said Mannan “was targeted and killed for his activism and dedication.”
“He exemplified the best of Bangladesh — and USAID feels privileged that he was part of our team,” stressed Power. “Each year, USAID honors his legacy through the Xulhaz Mannan Inclusive Development Award, which recognizes a staff member who carries Xulhaz’s spirit of inclusion in our programs and policies.”
“Today, a Dhaka court handed down a guilty verdict to six perpetrators of Xulhaz’s murder,” added Power. “We at USAID remain committed to Xulhaz’s memory as we continue to advocate for the dignity and human rights of people around the world.”
HRC president won’t resign, says review on his role in Cuomo affair has concluded
Over 20,000 people rally in Switzerland to legalize same-sex marriage
Lil Nas X receives “Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award”
Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announce the arrival of two children
‘All In’ a riveting biography of Billie Jean King
Paradise lost: Remembering the popular Rehoboth men’s guest house
Internal emails reveal questions, confusion on Trump religious freedom directive
Activists end Nellie’s protests, but continue boycott
Lawmakers in Finland to consider conversion therapy ban
Ukraine pledges to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local6 days ago
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
-
a&e features4 days ago
Paradise lost: Remembering the popular Rehoboth men’s guest house
-
National6 days ago
Tenn. AG leads states in suing Biden admin over trans-inclusive policy
-
World7 days ago
Biden urged to raise LGBTQ rights with Ukraine president
-
National5 days ago
Internal emails reveal questions, confusion on Trump religious freedom directive
-
Local5 days ago
Activists end Nellie’s protests, but continue boycott
-
World6 days ago
Efforts to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans to continue after US troop withdrawal
-
Local6 days ago
LGBTQ activists join D.C. marches for voting rights, statehood