Over 20,000 people rally in Switzerland to legalize same-sex marriage

Swiss authorities estimate that well over 20,000 people participated in a combined protest and Pride march Saturday in the city of Zurich, nestled at the north end of Lake Zurich in northern Switzerland. With the slogan, “You can do it. Marriage for everyone now,” Zurich Pride’s organizers saw massive support for the upcoming referendum on September 26.

The groundwork for the upcoming referendum by Swiss voters came last December when the “Marriage for All” legislation passed in the National Council, which is the Federal Assembly’s lower house, by a 136-48 vote margin, even with the conservative Swiss People’s Party holding a 53-seat majority. The Council of States, the Federal Assembly’s upper house, approved the bill by a 24-11 vote margin.

A survey that Pink Cross, a Swiss LGBTQ advocacy group, conducted this past February found 81 percent of Swiss voters support same-sex marriage, including 67 percent of respondents who said they are members of the Swiss People’s Party.

Conservatives however and opponents of the measure were able to collect more than the 50,000 signatures required to prompt a referendum on the measure Mannschaft, a Swiss LGBTQ magazine, reported.

Swiss voters in February 2020 overwhelmingly approved a bill that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation. Neighboring France, Germany and Austria are among the European countries that have extended marriage rights to same-sex couples.

Under current Swiss law, same-sex couples are only eligible for official civil unions, which are not on equal footing as marriages. If a majority of the country for the legalization of same-sex marriage this would also allow couples to adopt children.

Current hardline actions taken in Hungary and Poland against the rights of LGBTQ+ people has been condemned by the European Union, although Switzerland is not an EU member country.

