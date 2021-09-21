2021 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting

LOS ANGELES – In a first for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences since it began the Primetime Emmy Awards January 25, 1949, the iconic drag performer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul broke the record for the most wins by a Black entertainer with 11 wins at the 73rd annual awards ceremony Sunday night.

RuPaul bested the previous record holder, cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, who was also nominated but did not win in his category for his work on sitcoms “The Upshaws,” “The Conners” and “Last Man Standing.”

RuPaul is now the most-decorated Black artist since the #Emmys began in 1949.



166 queens on Drag Race over 12 years. 11 personal awards. That’s herstory. pic.twitter.com/12UMaTnyID — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 20, 2021

🚨Historic moment🚨 @rupaul is the most-decorated Black artist at the #Emmys – EVER! Congrats to @RuPaulsDragRace on your win for Outstanding Competition Program! pic.twitter.com/BOVhZj1u7C — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 20, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter noted, “VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race won a trophy for outstanding competition program at tonight’s telecast, a victory that gives RuPaul an 11th Emmy and solidifies his place as the most decorated Black artist in Emmy Awards history.

During the show’s acceptance speech, Ru did not make mention of the history-making win. Instead, he thanked the Academy, Viacom and CBS and “all of you gorgeous people here tonight.”

“Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world,” he continued. “You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life [that was more difficult this year]. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru.”