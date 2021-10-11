Japer Bowles named director of D.C. Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named longtime LGBTQ community activist Japer Bowles as the new director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs, according to an announcement released by the mayor’s office on Monday.

Bowles will replace Sheila Alexander Reid, another longtime LGBTQ community advocate who served as director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office under Bowser from 2015 until July of this year.

Alexander Reid stepped down from her D.C. government job to become senior vice president of a Los Angeles-based tech startup company called BiasSync, which provides workplace bias and diversity training to private sector companies across the country, including in the D.C. area.

The statement announcing Bowles’ appointment as director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office says Bowles recently led a coalition of more than 30 local LGBTQ businesses and nonprofit organizations as well as elected officials “to develop, priorities and strategize investments and programs supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The announcement says Bowles previously served as legislative manager at Stateside Associates, an Arlington, Va.,-based company where “he led a team that analyzed, monitored and reported the political actions of state legislatures and executive leaders on over 15,000 legislative and regulatory matters for corporations, trade associations and the military.”

Bowles has most recently served as grassroots organizer for SMYAL, the D.C. based LGBTQ youth advocacy and services organization. He has also served for two terms as an elected D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Adams Morgan.

Until this week, Bowles has also served as vice president for legislative affairs for the Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group. He said he would be stepping down from that position Tuesday night at the group’s monthly virtual meeting.

Among the duties of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office has been to lead the office’s staff in providing LGBTQ-related diversity or competency training for D.C. government employees at all city agencies.

The office’ website says other activities include connecting LGBTQ residents with city services they may need, advocating on behalf of programs and policies that benefit the lives of LGBTQ residents, providing grants to community-based organizations that serve the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ homeless youth, and to host events that “enrich, promote and bring together” the LGBTQ community in D.C.

One of the events that the office organizes is the upcoming annual 17th Street High Heel Race scheduled for Oct. 26. The event has attracted several thousand spectators to view a race among drag queens in celebration of Halloween. It was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Bowles’ appointment does not require confirmation by the D.C. Council.