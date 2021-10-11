Local
Japer Bowles named director of D.C. Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office
Longtime activist to replace Sheila Alexander Reid
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named longtime LGBTQ community activist Japer Bowles as the new director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs, according to an announcement released by the mayor’s office on Monday.
Bowles will replace Sheila Alexander Reid, another longtime LGBTQ community advocate who served as director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office under Bowser from 2015 until July of this year.
Alexander Reid stepped down from her D.C. government job to become senior vice president of a Los Angeles-based tech startup company called BiasSync, which provides workplace bias and diversity training to private sector companies across the country, including in the D.C. area.
The statement announcing Bowles’ appointment as director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office says Bowles recently led a coalition of more than 30 local LGBTQ businesses and nonprofit organizations as well as elected officials “to develop, priorities and strategize investments and programs supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.”
The announcement says Bowles previously served as legislative manager at Stateside Associates, an Arlington, Va.,-based company where “he led a team that analyzed, monitored and reported the political actions of state legislatures and executive leaders on over 15,000 legislative and regulatory matters for corporations, trade associations and the military.”
Bowles has most recently served as grassroots organizer for SMYAL, the D.C. based LGBTQ youth advocacy and services organization. He has also served for two terms as an elected D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Adams Morgan.
Until this week, Bowles has also served as vice president for legislative affairs for the Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group. He said he would be stepping down from that position Tuesday night at the group’s monthly virtual meeting.
Among the duties of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office has been to lead the office’s staff in providing LGBTQ-related diversity or competency training for D.C. government employees at all city agencies.
The office’ website says other activities include connecting LGBTQ residents with city services they may need, advocating on behalf of programs and policies that benefit the lives of LGBTQ residents, providing grants to community-based organizations that serve the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ homeless youth, and to host events that “enrich, promote and bring together” the LGBTQ community in D.C.
One of the events that the office organizes is the upcoming annual 17th Street High Heel Race scheduled for Oct. 26. The event has attracted several thousand spectators to view a race among drag queens in celebration of Halloween. It was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Bowles’ appointment does not require confirmation by the D.C. Council.
Capital Pride street fair and block party moved to Union Market
Organizers say new location provides more space, access to amenities
Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride Parade and festival, announced on Tuesday that it has changed the location of its first annual Colorful Fest events from its initial location at 15th and P Streets, N.W., to the city’s Union Market complex of food and artisan venders at Florida Avenue and 5th Street, N.E.
The announcement says the Colorful Fest’s events, including a block party and fair, set to take place Sunday, Oct. 17, will be held at Union Market’s Dock 5 at 1309 5th St., N.E.
The Dock 5 website describes the facility as a “12,300 square foot warehouse event space with an additional 700 square foot outdoor covered dock/terrace” with private entrances.
Capital Pride Executive Director Ryan Bos told the Washington Blade the Colorful Fest will take place outdoors in an area adjacent to the Dock 5 building with some indoor activities.
“This change will allow more space for participants and greater access to amenities,” the Capital Pride statement announcing the new location says.
“The Block Party and Fair will feature small independent businesses, community groups, artisans and food, with entertainment throughout the day, including a pop-up from the highly anticipated As You Are Bar,” the Capital Pride announcement says.
The announcement says Grammy Award-winning DJ Tracy Young will return to D.C. to headline the Colorful Fest’s tea dance event. It says one of Capital Pride’s partners in Colorful Fest is the Queer and Trans Asian American and Pacific Islander (QTAAP) Committee, which will showcase D.C.’s vibrant and diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander community and culture.
“Features will include a Chinese Dragon Lion dance, traditional Korean drumming, bhangra dancers, Thai folk dancers and performances by South Korean drag superstar KaMani Sutra,” the announcement says.
Capital Pride has said some of the events, including the Block Party, will require proof of COVID vaccination for admission.
Bos noted that the Union Market-Dock 5 complex is located next to a large parking lot with free parking. Union Market is located about a half mile from the NoMa-Gallaudet University Metro Station.
Information about additional performances and updates on other events along with a list of participating exhibitors, vendors, and organizations can be accessed on the Colorful Fest website, www.CapitalPride.org/ColorfulFest.
Baltimore shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth vandalized
Suspect charged, police say incident was not hate crime
Baltimore police on Oct. 2 arrested a 26-year-old Baltimore man on the same day police say he broke into and burglarized Baltimore’s newly launched LGBTQ youth homeless shelter operated by the nonprofit group Safe Haven, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Blade
The police incident report says police charged Elijah Shabazz-Daquan Lewis, a Baltimore City resident, with burglary and breaking and entering after apprehending him on the scene. The report says he was carrying a large plastic bag filled with items he allegedly stole from Legacy House, the new LGBTQ youth shelter on Edmondson Avenue in North Baltimore.
Safe Haven Program Director Ja ‘Nae Tyler told Baltimore’s WMAR 2 TV News that Lewis had attempted to break into the facility once before and he made some “derogatory comments around sexuality and gender.” But the police report says there was no “bias motivation” involved in the incident.
Tyler also told the TV news station that Lewis appeared to have made a threat that “things will happen” if the youth facility did not move out of its current location.
Iya Dammons, Safe Haven’s executive director, told the Blade on Monday that Lewis damaged several TVs by attempting to pull them off wall mounts in several of the rooms where residents of the facility will be staying when it opens in an apparent attempt to steal them. But when asked if she thinks the incident should be listed as a hate crime, Dammons said she believes Lewis’ action was motivated by hate.
“His words said that,” she said in recalling something Lewis said during his earlier attempt to enter the facility that was captured on security cameras with an audio recording function. “He was indicating he did not think people like women who were biologically men should be able to have a shelter space,” Dammons said.
A Baltimore police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for an explanation of why police didn’t list the break-in and burglary as a hate crime.
The police report says the manager of the building, whose name is blacked out in the report, told police the building was unoccupied at the time of the break-in. The report says the building’s owner told police the value of the items stolen by Lewis and recovered by police was about $2,000. The report says the owner told police the damage caused by the break-in, which involved mostly damage to a rear door and door frame, would also come to about $2,000.
The report provides a detailed list of more than two dozen small and medium size items that Lewis allegedly stole and placed in the plastic bag; including a silverware set, a cookware set and multiple other household items. The police report says all the stolen items were returned to Safe Haven.
The GoFundMe appeal, which as of early this week had raised $9,912 of its goal of raising $12,500, also suggests that the break-in incident was a hate crime.
“On Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Baltimore Safe Haven’s Youth Homeless Development Program (YHDP), a residential facility which is comprised of seven one-bedroom apartments that will serve as phase two of our transitional housing plan, was broken into,” a statement on the GoFundMe page says.
“During this act of violence against the community in our safe space, several things were destroyed, including our cameras and security system, back door to the facility, TVs and dining furniture,” the statement says. “Additionally, several items were stolen such as kitchenware, bathroom items such as towels and décor,” it says.
“We are asking for your help recovering from this egregious act of violence against our community, in a place that should be deemed safe,” the statement continues. “LGBTQ youth are some of the most marginalized and displaced persons, and our program seeks to provide support, vital resources and transitional housing to these persons. However, it’s these acts of violence against our community that renders us stagnant,” the statement says.
When asked by the Blade whether the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against defendant Lewis, is considering charging Lewis with a hate crime, a spokesperson said the office does not comment on pending cases still under investigation.
However, the online docket report from the Baltimore City District Court shows that the state’s attorney’s office upgraded the charges against Lewis from the charges filed by Baltimore police.
The current charges now pending against him are malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $1,000, theft at a value of $1,500 to under $25,000; burglary 4th degree-Storehouse; and burglary 4th degree theft.
Comings & Goings
Scott Simpson returns to the Leadership Conference
The Comings and Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings and Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Scott Simpson on his return to the Leadership Conference as managing director of campaigns and programs. Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of the Leadership Conference and the Education Fund, said, “We are so fortunate to have Scott Simpson return. Scott’s depth of experience in advocacy and dedication to equity for every individual in this country will be invaluable in our work building an America as good as its ideals.” The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States.
Scott returns to The Leadership Conference after serving as the public advocacy director of Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights group for American Muslims, where he directed rapid response, policy, campaigns, communications and organizing. Prior to his work at Muslim Advocates, he served as the media and campaigns director for the Leadership Conference and the Education Fund; as a faculty member at the Howard University School of Communications; as a staffer to former congresswoman and current HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge; and as an HIV testing, needle exchange and outreach worker for several HIV/AIDS organizations. Scott has served on the boards of HIPS, Q Street and the LGBT Congressional Staff Association. He is the editor of two books, “Unbought and Unbossed: Expanded 40th Anniversary Edition” written by Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm and “From the Closet to the Courts: Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition” written by his great aunt, gay liberation leader Ruth Simpson.
Scott has his Bachelor of Science in marketing from Southeastern University, and a master’s in strategic public relations from GWU’s Graduate School of Political Management.
