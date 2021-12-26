District of Columbia
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
Gay bartender at Floriana dedicated tree to Jill Biden as leading educator
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance on 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle on Christmas Eve to view a Christmas tree outside the Floriana Restaurant that is dedicated to the nation’s educators, with photos of Jill Biden in her role as a teacher prominently displayed on the tree.
Floriana’s bar manager, Dito Sevilla, who’s gay, has been organizing the restaurant’s themed Christmas trees since 2010. He said that as an admirer of Jill Biden’s teaching career, which has continued as she and President Biden occupy the White House, he and Floriana owner Jamie Branda were inspired to dedicate this year’s tree to the nation’s teachers and educators.
A photo of Jill Biden rests at the top of the tree, which is located at 17th and Q Streets, N.W. in front of the restaurant’s enclosed outdoor seating area. The tree includes small chalkboard placards with the names of about 120 teachers, including all of the teachers from the nearby Ross Elementary School.
Sevilla said that when he informed the White House in early December of the Christmas tree’s theme honoring educators, including first lady Biden, he was told Jill Biden might consider visiting the tree. But it was only one day earlier, on Dec. 23, that someone from the first lady’s office at the White House called him to say “something might happen” on Christmas Eve.
“Then on the day of, I was literally in the shower and the same person called and asked if I was around the tree,” Sevilla told the Blade. “I said I’m always nearby. And then I got a call a second later from someone who said the Secret Service was everywhere.”
To the pleasant surprise of Sevilla and dozens of onlookers and passersby on 17th Street, the president and first lady emerged from one of the Secret Service’s large black SUV’s about 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Secret Service a short time before the president and First Lady’s arrival had closed a one-block section of 17th Street where Floriana is located.
“He gave me the official 2021 White House ornament,” Sevilla said, referring to the president giving him a Christmas tree ornament used by the White House. “And I asked him if he would place it on the tree and he did,” according to Sevilla.
“Everybody was in a great mood,” he said. “And we offered to open the kitchen for them to provide food for them and the Secret Service and their staff,” said Seville, who noted that Floriana was closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “And they wouldn’t hear of it. They said they would come back when we were open. They wouldn’t make us open on a day we were closed. It was very, very sweet of them.”
Sevilla said the Bidens stayed at the site of the Floriana Christmas tree for about 15 minutes during which time they chatted with him and posed for photos in front of the tree. Before departing in a Secret Service-led presidential motorcade, the Bidens greeted members of the crowd of bystanders, Sevilla said.
Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate degree in education, served as a high school teacher and professor of English at high schools and a community college in Delaware during her husband’s tenure as a U.S. senator. During Joe Biden’s tenure as U.S. Vice President during the Obama administration she served as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she continued to teach, according to a write-up on the White House website.
In his role as bar manager, Sevilla works Monday through Wednesday nights as bartender at Dito’s Bar, which is located on the lower floor of Floriana Restaurant and which has a largely gay clientele.
District of Columbia
D.C. to require proof of vaccination at bars, restaurants, other venues
Move follows resumption of indoor mask mandate
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and other indoor “cultural and entertainment establishments” will be required to verify that patrons 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine beginning Jan. 15, 2022.
Under the mayor’s new public health order, patrons ages 12 and older seeking entry into the types of establishments listed in the order must be “fully vaccinated” beginning Feb. 15, 2022.
The new vaccination order comes two days after Bowser announced on Monday that the city was reinstating a mask mandate requiring that masks be worn in indoor public places beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 31, when city health officials will decide whether that mandate should continue.
The two new mandates also come at a time when the city’s reported new COVID cases in the past week have been the highest since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The vaccination order lists the venues that will be required to obtain proof of vaccination from patrons as indoor food and drink establishments such as restaurants, nightclubs, taverns, and coffee shops; indoor cultural and entertainment establishments such as concert, live entertainment and sporting venues, movie theaters, and bowling alleys; and indoor exercise and recreational establishments such as gyms, fitness studios, “any facilities used for group fitness classes,” and recreation centers.
Indoor event and meeting establishments such as conference centers will also be required to obtain proof of vaccination from patrons, under the mayor’s order.
“Beginning on January 15, 2022, businesses shall display prominently, visible to patrons prior to entry, a notice informing patrons that proof of vaccination is required to enter any indoor portion of a covered location,” the order states.
Copies of the required signs to be posted outside the businesses will be available free of charge on the city’s coronavirus website that can be downloaded and printed, city officials said at the mayor’s news conference.
Many D.C. bars, restaurants and nightclubs, including several of the city’s 12 gay bars, have on their own required patrons to show proof of vaccination as a condition for admission to the establishments for the past several months.
“D.C. nightlife venues applaud Mayor Bowser for not reinstating capacity limits or service restrictions and instead imposing a vaccination mandate for patrons,” said Mark Lee, coordinator of the D.C. Nightlife Council, a local trade association representing bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“With our high local and regional vaccination rates, the impact will be limited to requiring staff to check every customer’s documentation,” Lee said.
By capacity limits and service restrictions, Lee was referring to the city’s earlier restrictions put in place last year and lifted earlier this year that required restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues to limit the number of patrons to 25 percent of their normal capacity before raising the capacity to 50 percent. Those restrictions created a major financial hardship for many of these businesses, forcing some of them to close.
District of Columbia
D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate
Bowser also announces new vaccine mandate for city employees
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the city has reimposed its requirement that masks be worn in indoor public places beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 31, when city health officials will decide whether the mandate should continue.
The mayor also announced that her administration has put in place a new vaccine mandate requiring all D.C. government employees, contractors, interns, and grantees working for the city government “must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must have a booster.”
The new vaccination mandate will not allow city government workers or contractors and grantees to “opt out” of the vaccination requirement by getting a weekly COVID test.
The new mandates, which Bowser said would be put in place through a declaration of a public health emergency, would be accompanied by an expansion of the availability of free COVID-19 self-testing kits in at least 36 sites across the city, including eight public libraries.
“The Test Yourself Express program will provide residents with free at-home rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests,” a statement released by the mayor’s office says. “Beginning Wednesday, December 22, the rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will be available at eight District libraries, six days a week,” according to the statement. “District residents will be able to access a maximum of two kits per day and proof of D.C. residency will be required,” the statement says.
The new mandate and expanded testing announcements come after the city released data showing that for Friday, Dec. 17, the Department of Health reported 844 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began in 2020. As of Dec. 17, the seven-day average of new cases in D.C. reached 360, which also marks the highest average increase since March of 2020.
The DOH data continue to show that the overwhelming majority of new COVID cases in which someone becomes ill is among those who are unvaccinated.
The reinstated mask mandate retains the same provision as the city’s earlier mask mandate that exempts people from wearing masks while eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments that serve food and beverages.
District of Columbia
LGBTQ Democrats greeted by D.C. elected officials at holiday party
‘Celebrating our accomplishments over the past year’
Four members of the D.C. Council, two members of the city’s Board of Education, and two of D.C.’s “shadow” members of Congress were among the public officials who turned out on Dec. 13 for the Capital Stonewall Democrats’ annual holiday party.
The LGBTQ Democratic group, formerly known as the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club, is the city’s largest local LGBTQ political organization.
Jatarious Frazier, the group’s president, said he decided this year to invite all the city’s elected officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. Council, to attend the holiday event, which was held at Shaw’s Tavern on Florida Avenue, N.W.
Mayor Bowser did not attend the event, but Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, attended the gathering.
“This was just another opportunity this year for us to engage elected officials and candidates and also really celebrate our accomplishments over the past year and really an opportunity to bring everyone in our community together with our elected leaders,” Frazier told the Blade during the event.
Frazier praised Shaw’s Tavern as a “gracious” host for the event, in which close to 100 people attended.
The elected officials attending the event included D.C. Council members Robert White (D-At-Large), Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis (D-Ward 4), and Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5); D.C. Board of Education members Allister Chang (Ward 2) and Eboni-Rose Thompson (Ward 7). Also attending the event were D.C. Shadow Senator Paul Strauss (D) and D.C. Shadow U.S. House member Adeoye Owolewa (D).
Earlier this year, White announced his candidacy for mayor in 2022, where he will challenge Mayor Bowser, who announced her candidacy for re-election, in the city’s June Democratic primary.
McDuffie announced he is not running for re-election to his Council seat and instead is running for the position of D.C. Attorney General. Incumbent Attorney General Karl Racine has announced he is not seeking re-election to that position in 2022.
All of the elected officials attending the Capital Stonewall Democrats’ holiday party have been strong supporters of the LGBTQ community.
