Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance on 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle on Christmas Eve to view a Christmas tree outside the Floriana Restaurant that is dedicated to the nation’s educators, with photos of Jill Biden in her role as a teacher prominently displayed on the tree.

Floriana’s bar manager, Dito Sevilla, who’s gay, has been organizing the restaurant’s themed Christmas trees since 2010. He said that as an admirer of Jill Biden’s teaching career, which has continued as she and President Biden occupy the White House, he and Floriana owner Jamie Branda were inspired to dedicate this year’s tree to the nation’s teachers and educators.

A photo of Jill Biden rests at the top of the tree, which is located at 17th and Q Streets, N.W. in front of the restaurant’s enclosed outdoor seating area. The tree includes small chalkboard placards with the names of about 120 teachers, including all of the teachers from the nearby Ross Elementary School.

Sevilla said that when he informed the White House in early December of the Christmas tree’s theme honoring educators, including first lady Biden, he was told Jill Biden might consider visiting the tree. But it was only one day earlier, on Dec. 23, that someone from the first lady’s office at the White House called him to say “something might happen” on Christmas Eve.

“Then on the day of, I was literally in the shower and the same person called and asked if I was around the tree,” Sevilla told the Blade. “I said I’m always nearby. And then I got a call a second later from someone who said the Secret Service was everywhere.”

To the pleasant surprise of Sevilla and dozens of onlookers and passersby on 17th Street, the president and first lady emerged from one of the Secret Service’s large black SUV’s about 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Secret Service a short time before the president and First Lady’s arrival had closed a one-block section of 17th Street where Floriana is located.

“He gave me the official 2021 White House ornament,” Sevilla said, referring to the president giving him a Christmas tree ornament used by the White House. “And I asked him if he would place it on the tree and he did,” according to Sevilla.

“Everybody was in a great mood,” he said. “And we offered to open the kitchen for them to provide food for them and the Secret Service and their staff,” said Seville, who noted that Floriana was closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “And they wouldn’t hear of it. They said they would come back when we were open. They wouldn’t make us open on a day we were closed. It was very, very sweet of them.”

Sevilla said the Bidens stayed at the site of the Floriana Christmas tree for about 15 minutes during which time they chatted with him and posed for photos in front of the tree. Before departing in a Secret Service-led presidential motorcade, the Bidens greeted members of the crowd of bystanders, Sevilla said.

Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate degree in education, served as a high school teacher and professor of English at high schools and a community college in Delaware during her husband’s tenure as a U.S. senator. During Joe Biden’s tenure as U.S. Vice President during the Obama administration she served as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she continued to teach, according to a write-up on the White House website.

In his role as bar manager, Sevilla works Monday through Wednesday nights as bartender at Dito’s Bar, which is located on the lower floor of Floriana Restaurant and which has a largely gay clientele.