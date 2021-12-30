Opinions
Out with 2021 and in with 2022
Here’s to a future for all with health, hope, happiness, and peace
As we bring 2021 to a close I think back on the highlights, the low lights and those times we just managed to live our lives day-to-day. For many of us that was the majority of the time. I look forward with hope to 2022.
The year 2021 began with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Those of us in D.C. lived with armed national guard troops on the streets for weeks. We had the weird experience of actually thanking Vice President Pence for something — doing the right thing. Then came Jan. 20 and the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It was a glorious day bringing hope for a better year. Lady Gaga sang and Amanda Gorman recited her poem “The Hill We Climb.” It seemed to all a new day had finally begun. But it wasn’t to be an easy time and Trumpism is always in the background.
President Biden proposed his broad economic agenda, still not completed, but there is hope much of it will happen. Many of the promises he was elected on will be honored.
Politics continue to be nasty and Republicans continue to be the Party of No. Many of their members on the Hill are both disgusting and frightening. School shootings continue with the most recent one in Oxford, Mich., the 28th this year.
For most of us, 2021 was the year we kept hoping the pandemic would finally abate. We prayed we could get our lives back to normal and once again hug and kiss our family and friends without worrying about catching COVID. For many of us getting the booster shot was the key to that. We know there will continue to be COVID but as I write this we are hearing the booster shot will protect us against the newest variant, Omicron. That gives me hope as we enter 2022.
While not back to normal there is a feeling some things are better. Friends just returned from a trip to New York City and said it’s crowded once again. Restaurants and theaters are packed. In D.C .walking down 17th Street or 14th Street, you see crowds once again. One of the best things to come from the pandemic are all the new eateries, outdoor seating for restaurants. They are packed with diners and when it’s cold they have heaters the city helped fund. By all accounts Mayor Muriel Bowser helped keep D.C. functioning and mostly safe during this past year. Clearly it hasn’t been easy but through perseverance her policies seem to be working. Now we just need more people vaccinated, more back in their offices and more tourists arriving, which will once again make for a thriving downtown.
The highlight of my year was a transatlantic cruise on the incredible Celebrity APEX. Getting to Barcelona to meet the ship was my first time on an airplane since March 2020 and there was something liberating about that. After a few days in that city, where about 80 percent of the population was vaccinated and no one questioned wearing a mask indoors and on public transportation, I felt very safe. Arriving back in time to see Democrats lose all statewide races in Virginia and nearly lose the governorship in New Jersey was not a pretty way to end the year.
I look forward with a positive attitude to 2022. I will spend New Year’s Eve with friends in Rehoboth Beach as I have for many years. I have continued hope the owners of bars and restaurants at the beach will do what’s being done in New York, LA and by many in D.C. and other cities asking for proof of vaccination from their patrons even if it isn’t mandated by government. Not holding my breath for the Rehoboth Beach Commission to mandate it.
Once the ball comes down in Times Square and it’s 2022, Democrats will surely enact some form of the Build Back Better bill so President Biden can talk about all he has done for the people one year into his administration when he gives a report to the nation during his State of the Union speech. In addition to all the domestic advances it will be the first time in 20 years the nation is not at war.
So here’s a toast to 2022, to family and friends, old and new. To remembering those no longer with us and to seeing a future for all with health, hope, happiness and peace on earth.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Rehoboth Beach, a plea to get your COVID act together
Bars, restaurants should require proof of vaccination to enter
This is a plea for one of my favorite places to get your COVID act together. I know so many wonderful business owners in Rehoboth and I am asking them to act now. We need to protect our community.
COVID and its newest variant Omicron is here. None of us can put our heads in the sand and must acknowledge avoiding action is wrong. Omicron is just the latest variant, there will be more, and communities and businesses must face them head on.
If we want to avoid the recurring shutdowns now happening in some countries, and we must, we have to do all we can to avoid spreading COVID. We know how to do that. It’s getting vaccinated, boosted, and wearing masks indoors when we are in large crowds or even with smaller groups of people we don’t know. It really isn’t hard to do.
I recently traveled to Barcelona, Spain and took a two-week transatlantic cruise. I felt safer doing that than I have recently in Rehoboth Beach.
I have given up on the Rehoboth Beach Commission acting. But months ago the theaters, gyms, and gay bars in D.C. began requiring proof of vaccination to enter. They did so out of compassion for their staff and patrons and without any city mandate to do so. They did it out of decency. It made sense and people felt safer when entering those establishments; business went up. Recently, Freddie Lutz announced he was going to require proof of vaccination and masks to enter Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City, again without a mandate to do so in Northern Virginia. The response has been uniformly positive. People who had stopped coming to the bar contacted him and said they would now feel more comfortable coming in again.
D.C. Mayor Bowser lifted the indoor mask mandate but most establishments continued to require them. Now with a huge increase in positive COVID tests the city reinstated it and people overwhelmingly are approving. It is better than closing down again.
So I am forced to ask: Why aren’t the establishments in Rehoboth Beach doing something? Why are they putting their staff and patrons in danger by not having a requirement of proof of vaccination for entry? Why is it so difficult to have a sign on the door ‘masks required to enter’? Are they afraid they will lose a buck? Maybe they should think back to the same fears around when the first no-smoking laws were passed. Instead of losing business the opposite occurred.
Think about it: Who are the people you want patronizing your business? Aren’t they the ones who care about each other enough to get vaccinated and wear masks? Those who have concerns for their neighbors, friends and loved ones.
It is beyond comprehension that a business owner today is comfortable running a restaurant/bar/entertainment venue without a publicized policy stating all performers and staff have been vaccinated. That protects your customers and when you ask them for proof of vaccination it protects you and your staff as well. It’s a mutual thing. Maybe the many planned New Year’s Eve events at the beach would be a great the time to start a new policy for a healthy new year.
We know talking closely without a mask to someone also not wearing a mask is the easiest way to pass on COVID. We also know a singer/entertainer spews out the COVID virus more than just someone talking. For that reason church choirs have their members sing with masks. A friend is in the choir at a Baptist Church in D.C. and at their Christmas program the choir sang beautifully with masks on. Vaccinated and tested soloists sang without one. At a political candidate’s event in D.C., I had to show proof of vaccination to enter and wear a mask. The same was true at the Kennedy Center and the Shakespeare Theatre where I attended performances. The Blade Christmas party was held at bar Number 9 in D.C., which required proof of vaccination and ID to enter. No one complained and instead many said without that they wouldn’t have come.
Last September, Beebe Hospital canceled some elective surgeries because they were packed with COVID patients. This is happening around the nation again. Are the businesses in Rehoboth Beach going to add to the problem or start to become part of the solution? I have confidence knowing the business owners in Rehoboth care about their staff, patrons, and the community and will soon start to be part of the solution.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Dole’s complicated legacy — anti-LGBTQ but ADA champion
It’s unfair to write him off as a homophobic politico
I’ve been thinking about Bob Dole, since he died at 98 on Dec. 5.
As a lesbian, it’s painful to reflect on Dole’s often anti-gay voting record. But, as a disabled person (I’m legally blind), I mourn the loss of a disability civil rights hero.
Dole was of the “greatest generation.” He became disabled (spending three years in the hospital) while fighting in World War II.
That war was our, great-grandparents,’ grandparents’ and parents’ war. It sometimes seems remote to younger generations.
Yet, without sentimentalizing the “greatest generation,” Dole’s death is a reminder: the fight against Hitler was essential for democracy. Life would be terrifying if Hitler had won.
Yet, there’s no way to forget that, as the Blade reported, Dole’s anti-gay record is part of his legacy.
Like many of his time, whether Democrat or Republican, I suspect, he was uncomfortable with queerness.
In 1996, trying to win props from conservatives, Dole became the first co-sponsor of the Senate version of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). Until it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013, DOMA prohibited same-sex married couples from receiving federal benefits, and allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages from states where same-sex marriages were legal.
Dole’s legacy is complex. It’s unfair to write him off as a homophobic politico.
Dole voted for the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and for the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
Legions of disabled people, queer and non-queer, remember Dole not only as a disability rights hero, but as a member of our tribe.
One afternoon in the early 1990s, I visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Walking through the lobby, white cane in hand, I heard a voice say “hello.”
I realized that U.S. Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), then Senate Minority Leader, was saying “hi” to me.
Dole wasn’t greeting me because I was important. I’m not a movie star, world-class athlete, politician. Dole wasn’t running for office. This was before he ran unsuccessfully for president against Bill Clinton.
Dole spoke to me because he saw that I’m disabled.
Sometimes, non-disabled people, queer and non-queer, will chat with me out of pity, discomfort, fear or, out of a “savior” mentality.
“It’s so sad that you have to live like that,” they’ll say.
“Let me help you!” the “saviors” insist, holding my shoulder, grabbing my cane, when I’m crossing the street. (I know how to get around safely. Their “help” endangers my safety.)
Dole chatted with me because he felt a kinship with and interest in the lives of people with disabilities.
Dole knew what it was like to adapt to a disability. He’d hold a pen in his fist to discourage people from shaking his hand and stay away from political dinners because he couldn’t cut his meat due to his disability, The New York Times reported.
Like many with disabilities, he knew what it was to be scorned for being disabled.
Years after I met him at the museum, I interviewed Dole for “Independence Today,” a (now defunct) disability paper. He remembered, he told me, when in the years following World War II, “people would cross to the other side of the street if they saw me walking around.”
Decades later, Dole, motivated by his personal experience, was instrumental in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
There is still much disability-based discrimination in everything from employment to accommodations (libraries, courts, etc.).
It’s hard for many to imagine what it was like to be disabled in America before the ADA. If you weren’t hired because of your disability or excluded from a restaurant or hospital if you were disabled, you had no legal recourse.
Words can’t express how the ADA (from wheelchair ramps to sign language interpreters to Braille menus) has changed our country.
This landmark civil rights law has benefitted everyone from breast cancer survivors to people with AIDS to schoolchildren.
For the “ADA generation,” those born after 1990, the law has established expectations of equality for disabled people.
For this we owe a large debt to Dole! R.I.P., Bob Dole.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Commentary
A second family in Dupont Circle
Morning coffee ritual fostered deep friendships
The holiday season brings home how lucky I am to have what I consider my second family, which is what I have come to think of my morning coffee group in Dupont Circle.
Some of us have been meeting every morning for more than 25 years. It began with four of us talking about the morning headlines over coffee before heading off to work or graduate school. The group has since grown to more than 20 and is open to all who enjoy early morning good conversation — at least sometimes it’s good — and want to share a bit of themselves.
Any member of the group who is in town knows they can always find others there seven days a week. Over the years, as the group has grown, it hasn’t changed all that much. Being in D.C. and in Dupont, we like to kid there is a great diversity of political views held by the members of the group; it ranges from A to C. While many of us have friends who are Republicans, I don’t remember any conservative Republican being a member of the group. They may find the conversation hard to take but of course would be welcome. We do have some very progressive members and others more moderate, but we tend to agree on the outcomes we want. Some strongly supported Bernie Sanders and others like me were die-hard Hillary supporters.
Today, quite a few members of the group are mostly retired, me being one of them. But years ago, before retirement, we were offended by a review of the coffee house posted on Yelp, which read: “I love my morning coffee place except for that loud group of Peter Rosenstein’s bloviating pensioners.” We took offense at that only because we weren’t yet pensioners when that was written; we accepted the bloviating appellation and have laughed about it for years.
The group today includes a college dean who joined the group while still a graduate student, a couple of retired members of Congress, a former solicitor general and former Cabinet member. This being D.C. we have our fair share of lawyers and some who work in the non-profit or association fields. While maybe half the group is retired those who still work do so in a variety of settings, including the State Department or other federal agency, law firms, and some for the District of Columbia. Among the members of the group there is a broad range of expertise in areas, including business, politics, finance, foreign policy, climate change, and healthcare. We even have a celebrated pastry chef as part of the group. Using that expertise and our connections we have often helped each other and friends advance in their careers.
We were concerned when the pandemic began our group would disband. We were not going to sit at the coffee house in the morning though some would walk there to get coffee and take it back home. Then one of our group offered to set up a Zoom call each day and for a year and a half, seven days a week, there would be between 10 and 20 people on the call at 8 a.m. each day. It was great as it included someone living in Mexico, he actually set up the call, another in North Carolina, another who was spending some during the pandemic in Hawaii and others in Vermont. As the pandemic eased and we all got vaccinated we began to return to the coffee shop and the Zoom calls ended.
As I said, it really is like a second family. Some of us go out to eat together regularly, we have traveled together, we have had theater parties and celebrate birthdays and births of kids and grandkids. A number of years ago 13 of us flew to Mexico to attend the destination wedding of two members of the group. If someone is ill you know there are people who will call and offer help. I was the recipient of that generosity and care a couple of years ago when I had surgery. Many years ago we even held a memorial service at the coffee shop for one of our members. It was the site of the kick-off for the political campaign for one of the early participants in the group.
I write this after being at our group’s holiday cookie party and then going to hear one of our group sing in his church choir. I can only wish that for everyone.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
In memoriam: Remembering queer lives lost in 2021
Out with 2021 and in with 2022
Top 10 national news stories of 2021
Senegalese lawmakers reject bill that sought to further criminalize homosexuality
Harry Reid dies at 82
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a key LGBTQ ally, dies at 90
Referee resigns, calls for work stoppage over Trans swimmer
4 fabulous brunch options in Palm Springs
Comings & Goings
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Bidens make surprise visit to restaurant Christmas tree honoring first lady
-
World4 days ago
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a key LGBTQ ally, dies at 90
-
Sports2 days ago
Referee resigns, calls for work stoppage over Trans swimmer
-
Travel3 days ago
4 fabulous brunch options in Palm Springs
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Commentary2 days ago
Should we vacation in homophobic countries?
-
Movies3 days ago
Film classics for a queerer Christmas
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Topical real estate Christmas carols