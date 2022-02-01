National
South Dakota House of Representatives passes first anti-Trans bill of 2022
85% of transgender and nonbinary youth say that recent debates around anti-trans bills have negatively impacted their mental health
PIERRE – The South Dakota House of Representatives passed two anti-Transgender bills Tuesday. HB 1005, which would restrict Trans students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity, and SB 46, which would restrict Trans women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
HB 1005 is now headed to the South Dakota Senate and SB 46 is headed to Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s desk, where it is expected to be signed into law and become the first anti-Trans bill enacted in 2022 by a state.
Senate Bill 46 was authored and submitted to the legislature by Noem. The hasty passage of this bill comes after a historically bad 2021 session that saw a record number of anti-Trans bills introduced and passed across the country. Last month, South Dakotans gathered for six concurrent rallies across the state in protest of this legislation and other anti-transgender bills introduced this year.
This weekend, hundreds of South Dakotans showed up in support of trans youth.— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 18, 2022
Three anti-trans bills have been filed in the South Dakota legislature — two preventing kids from playing sports and one discriminatory bathroom bill.
We will not stop fighting to #ProtectTransKids. pic.twitter.com/3eGEjAqNYv
In 2021, after issuing a style-and-form veto of an anti-trans sports ban bill, Noem issued two executive orders that effectively implemented the policy articulated in the vetoed legislation.
“The votes today by House lawmakers are shameful,” said Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager. “Senate Bill 46 and House Bill 1005 reinforce the incorrect notion that transgender students are not entitled to the same dignity and respect as all students.”
On Senate Bill 46:
“Senate Bill 46 not only discriminates against trans women and girls in ways that compromise their health, social and emotional development, and safety, but also it violates federal constitutional guarantees of equal protection,” Jonelis said. “It perpetuates harmful myths about transgender people and reduces trans students to political pawns. Our lawmakers should be focused on protecting South Dakota’s youth by creating safe and welcoming environments rather than launching baseless attacks to score political points.”
On House Bill 1005:
“Transgender people, whether people know it or not, are already using the bathrooms and communal facilities they have a right to – and doing so without incident,” Jonelis said. “If House Bill 1005 is enacted, transgender people will have to make the impossible decision of breaking the law or revealing their private medical information – not to mention the obvious risk of harassment and violence that comes with forcing transgender people into the facilitates that do not match their gender identity. It is quite clear whose privacy and very lives are really at risk if our legislators continue to succumb to anti-trans fear and hatred and give it state sanction like this.”
“This early on in 2022, a year when we as a nation are facing unprecedented obstacles, it’s as heartbreaking as it is infuriating to see South Dakota lawmakers put such effort into attacking transgender youth. Bills like these are unnecessary and cruel, and we know the ugly rhetoric surrounding them is having a real impact on the mental health and wellbeing of one of our most marginalized groups of young people,” said Sam Ames, Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project.
“The Trevor Project’s research has found that transgender and nonbinary youth who reported experiencing discrimination based on their gender identity over something as basic as using the bathroom had nearly double the odds of attempting suicide in the past year compared to those who did not. Lawmakers should be focusing on the real issues facing these young people and fostering spaces where everyone can be safe, not making life harder than it already is for the transgender and nonbinary youth of South Dakota.”
homepage news
What to expect on LGBTQ issues if one of these Black women is named to Supreme Court
Top three picks have had engagements — not all positive
With another battle over the U.S. Supreme Court underway after the announced retirement of U.S. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, progressives have a chance to make an imprint on the judiciary with the nomination of the first Black woman as promised by President Biden — and their past actions and statements on LGBTQ issues may factor into the confirmation process.
The three Black women most talked about as potential choices — D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger — have each made statements or undertaken past work related to issues facing the LGBTQ community, and they’re not all positive, despite the reliable reputation they’ve all built in the progressive legal community.
Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s considered to be closely aligned with Breyer after having clerked for him between 1999 and 2000, is seen as a hero in the progressive community for her previous work as a public defender. But she once worked as an adviser for a Baptist school in the Maryland suburbs that had a mission statement against LGBTQ people and abortion.
The now-defunct school, known as Montrose Christian School, had a statement on its website condemning homosexuality and abortion consistent with its religious views, as documented by the conservative Washington Examiner at the time of Jackson’s confirmation process for her current seat on the D.C. Court of Appeals.
The mission statement urged students to uphold a “Christian character,” which among other things in the views of the school, meant they should oppose “all forms of sexual immorality, including adultery, homosexuality, and pornography.” Abortion is also implicitly condemned in the mission statement: “We should speak on behalf of the unborn and contend for the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death.”
If nominated, conservatives smarting from attacks on now U.S. Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation process over her ties to religious groups with anti-LGBTQ views, as well as her affiliation with the anti-LGBTQ legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, may cynically highlight Jackson’s past affiliation with the school as a reason to attack her or progressives as hypocrites for not opposing her confirmation.
Jackson addressed her past work with the school during the confirmation process for her current job in response to questions from Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) on her past work, maintaining her role on the advisory board for Montrose Baptist Church was limited and she was unaware of its position statement.
“I was aware that Montrose Christian School was affiliated with Montrose Baptist Church,” Jackson said. “I was not aware that the school had a public website or that any statement of beliefs was posted on the school’s website at the time of my service. My service on the advisory school board primarily involved planning for school fundraising activities for the benefit of enrolled students. I did not receive any compensation for my service.”
Trying to predict the bent of potential justices on LGBTQ issues, or any issue, through the lens of previous isolated actions or past work can be difficult, even based on the party of the president who’s making a selection for the U.S. Supreme Court. As an example, U.S. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch upon nomination by former President Trump was hailed by conservative groups and vehemently opposed by LGBTQ groups, but ended up writing the majority opinion last year in Bostock v. Clayton County against anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Similarly, U.S. Associate Justice Elena Kagan during her confirmation process for her previous role as solicitor general said in written responses to questions that no right for same-sex couples to marry has been found in the U.S. Constitution, but ended up joining rulings for same-sex marriage in Windsor v. United States and Obergefell v. Hodges.
Nan Hunter, an emeritus law professor at Georgetown University who has written about LGBTQ issues, downplayed in an email to the Blade Jackson’s affiliation with Montrose Christian School as evidence she would be hostile to LGBTQ people as a Supreme Court justice.
“Judge Jackson apparently volunteered for a year to help raise money for student services at a Christian school in the D.C. suburbs,” Hunter said. “There is no indication anywhere in her professional record or personal experience that she shares anti-gay views. In my opinion, her lifelong commitment to equality more than outweighs any concern that she might be biased against LGBT rights.”
Another potential Biden pick, J. Michelle Childs, the South Carolina judge with the potential for bipartisan support after being recommended by both Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R.S.C.), has had a more direct on impact on issues facing LGBTQ people.
As a trial judge, Childs was presented in 2014 with litigation seeking marriage rights for same-sex couples in South Carolina. Although Childs as part of the litigation process rejected a request to make the lawsuit more broad and serve as vehicle for same-sex couples to obtain marriage licenses, she found South Carolina was required to honor the same-sex marriages of two lesbian couples performed in other states. Childs based on her decision on a then-recent decision from the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which struck down the marriage ban in Virginia and guided her as precedent in her state.
“Because marriage is a fundamental right, South Carolina’s marriage laws are subject to strict scrutiny and survive only if they are narrowly tailored to a compelling government interest,” Childs wrote in her decision. “Based on the foregoing, the court finds that South Carolina’s marriage laws are not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest as they impermissibly infringe on plaintiffs’ fundamental right to marry. Therefore, after careful consideration of the parties’ respective positions, the court finds that Plaintiffs have established the violation of their rights protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and, as a result, they are entitled to summary judgment on their due process claims.”
Leondra Kruger, as a member of the California legal community, has also directly engaged with the LGBTQ community and was a keynote speaker in 2019 for the annual dinner for the Tom Homann LGBT Law Association, a San Diego-based affinity group for LGBTQ lawyers. The Blade this week reached a member of leadership of the association for comment on Kruger’s participation at the dinner.
In terms of legal work on LGBTQ issues, Kruger worked in the office of the U.S. Justice Department during the Obama administration and her name was under U.S. Solicitor General Donald Veriilli among the signed briefs in litigation in California against the anti-LGBTQ Defense of Marriage Act known as Golinski v. Office of Personnel Management.
Kruger’s contribution to the work in the Obama administration against DOMA, which the Supreme Court struck down in 2013, is articulated in a petition before the high court seeking review of litigation challenging the law for prohibiting federal recognition of same-sex marriages.
“Section 3 of DOMA denies to same-sex couples legally married under state law significant federal benefits that are otherwise available to persons lawfully married under state law. Because such differential treatment bears no substantial relationship to any important governmental objective, Section 3 violates the guarantee of equal protection secured by the Fifth Amendment.”
A queer Black woman for the bench?
Although not named in the media as among the Black women who are the major potential choices, the idea of Biden naming a pick who’s both a Black woman and queer has emerged in the advocacy community. The LGBTQ Victory Institute, which trains and seeks the appointment of LGBTQ people in federal government, has openly recommended Washington State Supreme Court Judge G. Helen Whitener to serve as Breyer’s replacement.
If Biden sought to name a queer Black woman who sits on the federal judiciary, another choice could be U.S. District Judge Staci Michelle Yandle of Illinois, an Obama-appointed judge confirmed in 2014.
One LGBTQ strategist, who spoke on condition of anonymity for greater candor, said communications with the White House have taken place on naming a queer Black woman to the Supreme Court and “there’s not been a commitment, but there hasn’t been a not-commitment.”
The White House has received the names, the strategist said, and “acknowledged that they’re qualified.” The last conservation on potentially naming a queer Black woman to the Supreme Court, the strategist said, took place last week in the wake of the announcement of Breyer’s retirement.
“I think the last year shows a really strong commitment to the LGBTQ community and having representation from our community across the administration, and so they were happy to see us surfacing qualified names of Black LGBTQ women,” the strategist said.
The White House didn’t respond to the Washington Blade’s request for comment Wednesday on how LGBTQ issues may be factoring into Biden’s selection process for the Supreme Court.
Talk of a potential queer Black woman pick for the Supreme Court comes at a time when the LGBTQ legal group Lamdba Legal has issued a report on the dearth of LGBTQ people on the judiciary. According to the report, compared to estimates 5.6 percent of Americans who identify as LGBTQ, only 1.6 percent of the federal judiciary identifies as such. As of January 2022, that includes 11 openly lesbian or gay federal district court judges and three openly lesbian or gay judges in the federal circuit courts. There has never been an openly transgender, nonbinary, or bisexual nominee in the history of the judiciary, the report finds.
Scarcity of LGBTQ people, the report finds, is also present among Biden’s choices to fill vacancies on the court despite his pledge to value diversity, although that percentage appears more consistent with the population at large. Among the 81 Biden nominees, five percent are openly gay or lesbian, the report finds.
Sharon McGowan, legal director of Lambda Legal, said in a statement based on the report the current state of the federal judiciary “fails to reflect the diversity of the nation it serves, a reality that has devastating, real-life consequences for those on the margins of society,”
“The nomination and confirmation of more openly LGBTQ+ judges must be a priority for the Biden administration in order to enhance the quality of judicial adjudication and improve the credibility of the federal judiciary as a whole,” McGowan added.
LGBTQ legal groups, for their part, appear at this stage to be taking a wait-and-see approach to Biden’s potential choice and not weighing in with conclusions on any reviews of their backgrounds. Lambda Legal, for example, indicated via a spokesperson the organization is “doing our analysis now, but don’t have any comments to make on the subject as of yet.”
Christopher Vasquez, spokesperson for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said via email to the Blade the organization has yet to begin its evaluation, but has faith in the Biden administration on its eventual choice.
“NCLR has not yet evaluated any potential Supreme Court nominees to replace Justice Breyer,” Vasquez said. “However, during his first year in office, President Biden has shown a strong commitment to appointing judicial nominees who are pro-equality and represent the full diversity of the United States. We look forward to evaluating the president’s nominee when he names them and are confident he will choose a justice who is dedicated to LGBTQ equality as well as racial, gender, and economic justice, and has an unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”
National
Male same-gender couples have highest income: study
Opposite-gender couples in second place
An analysis released on Jan. 20 by the Hamilton Project of the D.C.-based Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy research organization, takes a closer look at recent U.S. Census data showing that same-gender male couples have the nation’s highest median family income among three types of couples.
The authors of a five-page report by the Hamilton Project point to U.S. Census Bureau data showing that same-gender female couples had the lowest median family incomes, even though they were more likely than opposite-gender couples to have two income earners, have higher education, and live in a densely populated area, which the study says are characteristics associated with higher incomes.
The report includes an analysis of data released in September 2020 by the U.S. Census Bureau of its 2019 American Community Survey that focused on same-gender couples.
“This release marks the first time researchers could look at federally collected nationally representative estimates of the number of same-gender relationship households in a post-Windsor world, where same-gender marriage is legalized in all states,” the report says.
It was referring to the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as U.S. v. Windsor, which overturned as unconstitutional a provision of the anti-gay U.S. Defense of Marriage Act that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriage. Two years later, the Supreme Court handed down its historic 2015 Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country.
“Since making information on same-gender households available, the Census Bureau has released multiple reports providing demographic data on same-gender married couples,” the Hamilton-Brookings report says. “They find that on average, same-gender married couples have higher median household incomes and higher rates of dual employment than opposite-gender couples,” it says.
“We extend the Census Bureau’s analysis with the following differences. We separate same-gender families into those with two male and two female partners, as we would expect their labor market experiences and incomes to differ from each other and that of different-gender couples,” the report continues.
It says that when same-sex male and same-sex female couples are lumped together, the census data show they have a higher median income than opposite-gender couples.
“In the Census Bureau’s report, they found that, on average, the median household income of same-gender households is $107,200 compared to $97,000 for opposite-gender married couples,” the report says. But it says its own analysis shows that the median incomes of male and female same-gender couples “are quite different” from each other.
“Adult men in same-gender couples have the highest family incomes regardless of marriage status,” the report says. “On average, the family income for married men in same-gender relationships is 31 percent higher than married women in same-gender relationships, and 27 percent higher than opposite-gender married couples,” it says. It adds, “The income gap for men in unmarried partnerships is 36 percent higher than unmarried women in same-gender partnerships, and 38 percent higher than opposite-gender unmarried couples.”
The report doesn’t provide a direct reason why same-sex male couples have a higher income than same-sex female couples.
The report concludes by saying “there are limitations to our study,” among other things, because the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey whose data it uses does not ask questions about sexual orientation.
“We are not able to address other factors that impact income which we do not observe, including discrimination by gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” the report states. It adds “those who identify as LGBTQ+ report experience of workplace discrimination which include being fired, passed over for employment opportunities, or experiencing harassment resulting from their sexual orientation.”
The full report, ‘Examining the Economic Status of Same-Gender Relationship Households,” can be accessed at the Brookings Institution site.
Virginia
Two anti-LGBTQ bills die in Va. Senate
Democrats maintain 21-19 majority in chamber
Two anti-LGBTQ bills died in the Virginia Senate on Thursday.
A Senate Education subcommittee voted against state Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell County)’s Senate Bill 20, which would have eliminated the requirement that school districts must implement the Virginia Department of Education’s transgender and non-binary student guidelines.
The Senate General Laws and Technology Committee in an 8-7 vote tabled state Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg)’s Senate Bill 177, a religious freedom measure that critics contend would have allowed anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing.
Virginia’s statewide nondiscrimination law includes sexual orientation and gender identity. Peake’s bill would have removed “the provision of the exemption for religious organizations under the Virginia Fair Housing Law that denies such exemption where the membership in such religion is restricted on account of race, color, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, or disability.”
The General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session began on Jan. 12 with Republicans in control of the House of Delegates. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office three days later.
Democrats, who maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate, have vowed to block any anti-LGBTQ bill.
‘El activismo contra el Código de las Familias va a hacerse sentir’
What to expect on LGBTQ issues if one of these Black women is named to Supreme Court
D.C. Black Pride to resume in May
Cuba necesita policías lesbianas, gays y trans, general Álvarez Casas
South Dakota House of Representatives passes first anti-Trans bill of 2022
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
President Biden joins Cher & others to honor Betty White
Arrest made in murder of Honduran transgender activist
Estate planning for the future of your home
A fascinating tale of Paris and literature in early 20th century
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Movies6 days ago
At 15, restored ‘Shortbus’ is still a movie ahead of its time
-
Africa2 days ago
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
-
Maryland7 days ago
Hyattsville mayor dies by suicide
-
Opinions6 days ago
DeSantis doesn’t want racism, LGBTQ topics taught in schools
-
World5 days ago
Two arrested for lesbian couple’s murder, dismemberment in Mexico border city
-
Arts & Entertainment7 days ago
Amy Schneider’s Jeopardy! winning streak ends at 40 games
-
Virginia6 days ago
Two anti-LGBTQ bills die in Va. Senate
-
Russia6 days ago
State Department reiterates concerns over Chechnya human rights record