Books
‘Truly, Madly’ full of dish, glam, and eccentricities
Exploring the fiery romance of Olivier and Vivien Leigh
‘Truly, Madly’
By Stephen Galloway
c.2022, Grand Central Publishing
$30/406 pages
“Real passion — I’ve only seen it that once,” actress Jill Esmond told her son Tarquin. “If you are ever hit by it, God help you.”
Esmond, the first wife of actor Laurence Olivier, was speaking of the fiery romance of Olivier and the actress Vivien Leigh.
Decades before paparazzi trailed the tempestuous trysts of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, there was the love-struck coupling of Hollywood royalty Olivier and Leigh.
You might think love and passion are only dramatic in Shakespeare or movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age. But “Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century” by Stephen Galloway, former executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter, tells a story as steamy and spellbinding as any of Will’s tales or Tinseltown’s plots.
Much has been written about Olivier, who lived from 1907 to 1989, and Leigh, who died in 1967 at age 53, – from Donald Spoto’s superb 1992 biography of Olivier to Alan Strachan’s engaging Leigh bio “Dark Star.” Olivier wrote two memoirs “Confessions of an Actor” and “On Acting.”
Yet Galloway, now dean of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, provides a fresh take on this well-trod ground.
It’s tempting to view Olivier and Leigh as Tinseltown mavens who had it all. But Galloway makes it clear that there was much pain in the midst of the glittering surface of their relationship.
Olivier, born in Dorking, Surrey, England, was renowned for his work on stage and screen. “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Entertainer” were among his many acclaimed productions in the theater. He received numerous honors, including a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Hamlet.” In 1947, he was knighted.
Leigh was born in India. After studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she married Leigh Holman. She took her stage name “Leigh” from him. Leigh and Holman had a daughter named Suzanne.
Leigh is remembered most for her portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind” and her performance as Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She won the best actress Oscar for both movies.
Olivier became transfixed by Leigh when he saw her perform on stage in 1935. For two years, “Day in and day out, they would sneak off the set of their new movie,” Galloway writes, “or sit lost amid a swirl of dreams, real-life versions of the lovers they would later play, Romeo and Juliet.”
In 1937, Olivier and Leigh ran away together, though they were both married to other people. The couple carried out their affair at a time when divorce wasn’t common. Then, Hollywood wanted its stars’ extra-marital liaisons to be kept secret.
After Esmond and Holman divorced them, Olivier and Leigh got married in 1940.
Katharine Hepburn was the maid of honor and writer Garson Kanin was the best man at their wedding. Kanin’s account of the nuptials (Hepburn says she’s a “prude” – the newlyweds talk is too “racy” for her) is laugh-out-loud funny.
“Truly, Madly” is full of dish, glam and eccentricities. Celebs from Noel Coward to Marilyn Monroe appear. Along with a lemur named Tony. Olivier gives Tony to Esmond to cheer her up when their marriage is on the rocks.
Galloway doesn’t shy from or overly emphasize speculations about sexuality. Friends talk of Esmond having “liaisons” with women. Despite Olivier’s denials, Spoto and others claim that Olivier had affairs with Danny Kaye and Noel Coward.
Though they adored each other, Olivier and Leigh’s marriage wasn’t a Coward cocktail party.
Leigh had bipolar disorder. At that time, there wasn’t the treatment for this condition that there is today, and there was much stigma around mental illness. It’s easy to romanticize or sensationalize mental illness. By talking with Kay Redford Jamison and other mental health experts, Galloway avoids these pitfalls.
A friend visited Olivier shortly before he died, Galloway reports. Olivier was watching Leigh in one of her movies. “This, this was love,” Olivier told his friend.
“Truly, Madly” is a fab read. Warning: have a handkerchief in hand.
Books
Celebrating and understanding Ballroom culture
Book explores fearlessness in reinventing oneself in front of a crowd
“And the Category Is”
By Ricky Tucker
c.2021, Beacon Press $25.95 248 pages
You love Bette Davis.
Always have, always will. Ever since Madonna vowed that she did, too, you’ve voiced your passion while you Vogued, white-gloved hands splayed, slap the floor, frame, pose, pose, pose. It’s not “All About Eve” this time; it’s all about you when you dance like that. And in the new book “And the Category Is…” by Ricky Tucker, you know where you do it.
The culture known as Ballroom is a little hard to define.
It’s not a single song, although you can’t have Ballroom without music. It’s not one specific place; you can attend Ballroom classes in many places and dance wherever there’s a Ball. Ballroom is “a freedom, a fearlessness… in deconstructing and reinventing oneself in front of a crowd.” And it’s “a thriving arts-based culture founded over a century ago by LGBTQ African-American and Latinx people of Harlem.”
“In so many ways, house-Ballroom culture is… the invisible creating visibility for themselves,” says Tucker.
In his eyes, Ballroom is “smart, innovative, loving, and funny.” At its very basic, it’s pageantry, masquerade, and glitz, and awards are given in various categories that exhibit “realness.” Hand-movements are graded, as are spins, dips, and the way one walks; what you wear is as important as how you dance. And yes, taking a Ballroom class is better than making a fool of yourself and bringing shame to your House. That, by the way, could be a literal home led by a house mother or father and a multi-member, created family for anyone who might need one.
Ballroom gives trans and gay people a safe place to be themselves and maybe win a trophy for it. It also offers Black dancers a chance to unite “under one cause: freedom” and to display “a powerful performative act of defiance” toward rich, straight, white cis people – even though there are many cis people who are Ballroom fans.
There are two ways of approaching “And the Category Is…”: one, if you’re a Ballroom follower or participant. Another, if you’re not.
Aficionados of Ballroom will devour every page of this personal memoir-mixed-with-cultural-history. They’ll love author Ricky Tucker’s breathlessly told tale of finding Ballroom, and himself in it; his experiences in learning how to dance properly; and the sense of insider that he lends overall. Readers will also enjoy Tucker’s extensive interviews with LGBTQ BIPOC: Ballroom members, legends, organizers, activists, house parents, his own “fathers,” and other performers.
There, and in his analysis of the interviews, we see how defying racism is a large part of the essence of Ballroom, how HIV activism fits in, and how Ballroom has been appropriated for wider audiences.
On the other side of the dance floor, if you’re not into Ballroom, this book will take some getting used to. Tucker jumps in with both feet and very little preamble to prepare readers unfamiliar with Ballroom culture. Stick around; you’ll get it eventually, if you have patience.
If you don’t, then fasten those seatbelts. Reading “And the Category Is…” will make for a bumpy night.
Books
‘Unfortunately True Stories’ will tug at your soul
New book explores awkward memories of adolescence
‘How Do I Un-Remember This? Unfortunately True Stories’
By Danny Pellegrino
c.2022, Sourcebooks
$25.99/272 pages
Some things are better forgotten.
That time you had a wardrobe failure in gym class. Ugh, when your Mom revealed one of your childhood incidents to your best frenemy. The worst date everrr. Those are things you’d like to pretend never happened but they did and, as in “How Do I Un-Remember This?” by Danny Pellegrino, what have you learned from them?
Memories are funny things: You can reminisce with someone about something you both saw or experienced, but you won’t remember the exact same things in the same way. Says the host of the podcast “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino,” that’s when it’s perfectly OK to take a “little detour.”
Growing up in a small town in Ohio, Pellegrino remembers being an awkward kid. He had many friends, but they couldn’t always be trusted. At sleepovers, he generally preferred the company of the host’s mother because she could be counted on for good gossip. He liked girls sometimes, but he remembers how confusing that was because he liked boys, too. He recalls bad dates, good brothers, the process of coming out, and the fluster of being outed. Even his family could be awkward: he remembers family trips as being full of cheap motels, bad roads, and “stress wine” for his mother.
And what can you learn from this?
You learn that if your parents can embarrass you, they will, and that bruises last forever but they don’t always hurt that long. Know that there are days when it’s perfectly OK to say no but that anytime is a good time to discuss “The Trolley Song.” You’ll see why we should retire the young-white-cis-man trope in superhero movies. You’ll learn why it’s important to be careful of the things your cleaning lady has access to, and be thankful if you have parents who love you. And you’ll learn that sometimes, life is simply “about getting through the journey alongside the ones you love.”
Judging a book by its cover is something we’ve been told not to do, but still. Looking at the front of this memoir hints at the humor inside, and yep, humor is here but it isn’t the only thing. “How Do I Un-Remember This?” is warm and fuzzy, too.
That might be because this book is more like a conversation than a monologue. Author Danny Pellegrino includes his readers in his memories, and even when they’re not identical, they’re universal. Embarrassments during puberty, parents that make you red-faced, bad dates, public humiliation, fan obsessions, been there, done that, discussed and disgusted.
But then those things are put into perspective, in a way that seems like a gentle hand on your arm. Count your blessings, Pellegrino reminds readers, and look for the good and wise in what you recall. Even when – maybe especially when – those memories are full of barbs.
Have fun reading this book, but don’t be surprised if “How Do I Un-Remember This?” tugs on your soul, too. Indeed, some things are better forgotten. This book isn’t one of them.
Books
Few books are timelier than ‘Woman’
A rite of passage for generations of LGBTQ folk
‘Woman: The American History of an Idea’
By Lillian Faderman
c.2022, Yale University Press
$32.50/571 pages
Until, I read “Woman: The American History of an Idea,” the fascinating new book by Lillian Faderman, the groundbreaking LGBTQ feminist scholar, I didn’t know that women who were hoboes felt more free during the Depression.
“For thousands of women, the Depression was oddly liberating,” Faderman, professor emerita at California State University, Fresno, writes. “They were poor and footloose, and they found a fresh way to snub conventions about how a woman ought to live.”
That’s just one of the many things that I learned from “Woman.”
I had no clue that housewives and mothers — June Cleaver, Harriet Nelson and Donna Reed — weren’t the only images of women on 1950s TV. Who knew that, as Faderman writes, “television offered up a few surprising counterimages?”
In the 1950s, women’s roller derby matches were on TV. “Reportedly 70 percent of the viewers were female,” she writes, “attracted perhaps by the bracingly bold image of woman as polar opposite to what she was supposed to be.”
“Woman” makes it clear that America has been freaked out by women having sex outside of procreation in a hetero marriage since the Puritans arrived here in the 1600s.
“It’s “sex o’clock in America,” declared William Marion Reedy, a newspaper editor, in 1913. He worried that sex was everywhere – from theaters to the movies. “He opined that the purity of woman was being maligned,” Faderman writes.
“Woman” is a comprehensive history of the concept of woman in this country from the days of the Puritans to our #MeToo, gender fluid, non-binary era.
Few books are timelier than “Woman.”
In this age of Amy Coney Barrett,” when the future of Roe v. Wade is shaky, there is much to be learned from “Woman.”
“Woman” doesn’t tell us how we can overcome the backlash against feminism and civil rights movements (from Black civil rights to LGBTQ rights). No book, no matter how comprehensive could do that.
But “Woman“ gives us knowledge and perspective.
The belief that a woman’s role is to marry and have children didn’t begin with Phyllis Schlafly, the lawyer who led the campaign against the Equal Rights Amendment.
In the 1600s, the Europeans who came to America believed that women’s place was in the home. In 1645, Faderman reports, Massachusetts Bay colony governor John Winthrop lamented in his journal that Edward Hopkins, governor of the Connecticut colony, had let his wife who had borne him no children, stray from “the place where God had set her.” He’d allowed her to “give her herself wholly to reading and writing,” Winthrop wrote.
There have been advances in and backlashes against feminism as the idea of woman has changed throughout American history.
Take World War II. During the War, Rosie the Riveter encouraged women to work. When the war ended, women were exhorted to change from their work clothes into aprons and return to their kitchens at home ASAP.
Too often, indigenous women, women of color, working class and immigrant women have been (and still are) excluded by white feminists from feminism and women’s history.
Thankfully, “Woman” goes a long way toward breaking this pattern of exclusion.
Faderman writes of the cruelties inflicted on enslaved women by plantation owners, Asian-American feminist leaders, the racism of many white suffragettes and of how white people forced indigenous women to relinquish their culture.
Faderman, 81, who is white, writes movingly about her experience as a Hollenbeck Junior High School student in East Los Angeles. She was, Faderman writes, the daughter of an immigrant, “an unwed Jewish woman from Eastern Europe who made a living sewing dresses in a downtown LA garment factory.”
She felt a connection with her Mexican-American classmates, many of them, like herself, daughters of immigrants. In response to the “stifling mores” of their parents, many of them “engaged in petty out-lawry,” Faderman writes.
“I too was a juvenile delinquent of sorts,” Faderman, who is a lesbian, writes, “because I had already discovered my outlaw sexuality and would soon be going to gay-girls bars, flashing a fake ID that said I was an adult.”
I have two quibbles with “Woman.” Throughout American history, disabled women have lived with sexism and ableism. I wish “Woman” had included disabled women in its mosaic of women’s history.
I would have liked to have seen in “Woman” more about what’s happening now with gender and its impact on America’s idea of women. But perhaps, Generation Z and its historians will be best able to speak to this.
Faderman’s books from “Surpassing the Love of Men” to “Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death” are touchstones for the LGBTQ community. “Woman,” too, will be a rite of passage for generations of LGBTQ folk.
