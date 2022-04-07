Opinions
DC Web Fest celebrates 10 years
The 10th Annual DC Web Fest will return to last year’s, highly praised, 8-bit, video-game style virtual world!
I’m Otessa Ghadar, the Director/Founder of DC Web Fest and also a digital pioneer, having made one of the earliest and longest running web series, “Orange Juice in Bishop’s Garden”. DC Web Fest is now in its 10th year and has grown into a truly global phenomenon, representing the best in digital media in all forms (web series, VR, podcast, shorts, etc…). During the pandemic, we transitioned to entirely digital programming, workflow, and beyond. We kept going even when Disney and the NBA shut down.
The pandemic has taught me to appreciate the location agnosticism of our new normal. I’ve also developed a visceral reaction to the word “unprecedented”, from which I could use a break. In seriousness though, we’ve been through trauma and lost loved ones, so I hope for healing. I hope we can continue the inclusion/possibilities from this destination-non-specific time, and pair this with greener practices for our online (and IRL) habits. Our internet usage has implications for the climate and CO2 emissions — so I hope for healing for all of us and for the planet.
We are pleased to introduce you to our official selection, whose work we will feature at the festival. We interviewed them about what they learned from creating during the pandemic and here is what they had to say:
Question: What have you learned from creating in a pandemic?
Sassy Mohen (Writer, Director, Producer, and Editor of How to Hack Birth Control [web series])
- My main takeaway is learning how much of the pre-production and post-production process we don’t need to do in person. The pandemic has forced all of us to look at what is most important to us personally and how we value ourselves and those around us.
Kerry Drumm (Writer and Director of Incoming: Words of War [web series])
- Filming during a pandemic made us realize how much we could achieve with very little! Creating content during the pandemic was a bumpy journey, but we felt a great sense of collaboration.
Gustavo Arruda Lins (Director, Writer, Editor of Recife is an egg [web series]
- Our challenge was to make it without pushing the story to a pandemic subject. In “Recife is an egg”, if there’s any line related to pandemic issues, we tried to make it so it would help the narrative to flow, without getting too much attention.
Donald Harris (Producer, Press X To Start [podcast])
- The pandemic has taught us a lot about ourselves. It required us to do research and think outside the box. The pandemic pushed us to grow as creatives, by forcing us to be creative, flexible, and adapt to change. Check out our content at PressX2Start.com
Morgan Ermter (Writer, Director, Editor of Abracadavers [web series])
- Creating during a pandemic has given our team an extra layer of resilience. The idea that someone could test positive and stall the entire production was nerve wracking but also we kept really tightly knit and open during filming, so we were more connected with the material on screen.
Tserruya Nili (Creator, Producer [One Woman])
- I had produced One Woman before the pandemic and started distributing it a week before. I’ve stretched the distribution efforts to more than a year, so I might have actually gained many viewers, but I did lose the fun part of having to celebrate some live screenings here and abroad.
For more information on DC Web Fest visit dcwebfest.org.
Opinions
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
Let’s refocus on what matters and try to do something about it
We are spending inordinate amounts of time focused on Will Smith and his outrageous behavior at the Oscars. I guess we do it because it’s easy and takes our minds off really important things like Ukraine, attacks on the LGBTQ community, and the violence occurring in our neighborhoods.
It is easier to focus on Smith than the problems around educating our children, homelessness, or the uptick in mental health issues in our society; maybe that is also Smith’s problem.
I am as guilty of this as anyone else. Since the incident occurred it has generated endless conversation in my morning coffee group. We all agree Smith was wrong but that hasn’t stopped the conversation. After all, aren’t we all just sitting on pins and needles wondering what the Academy will do about Smith at their board meeting on April 18?
I joke, but in fact we often escape the real issues facing the world by focusing on the easy ones. How many have had a recent conversation about the children of Ukraine who are suffering from cancer and had their medical care cut short? We have seen St. Jude’s bring some to the United States, but that is just a drop in the bucket considering the need.
How many discussions have occurred about the elderly in Ukraine who suffered through the Nazis when they were children and now, when their lives should be easy and safe, are suffering again?
Then there’s the politics in our own country and what the mid-term elections could mean for our democracy. I am amazed every time I read a poll on President Biden and see people blame him for the cost of gas more than they do Putin and the war. There’s a disconnect given how our economy is doing with unemployment at an all-time low at 3.6% and new jobs are being created by the millions. Inflation is, of course, the focus and people are blaming it all on Joe Biden. They easily forget much of it can be blamed on the pandemic and how Trump handled that, but that is too long ago to remember. In our 24-hour news cycles everything is about today with little memory of what happened over 24 hours ago — except for Will Smith.
When things like the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection go on for months, they tend to lose any impact on people’s thinking. Those who do think about it wonder if Donald Trump will ever be held to account for any of the illegal things he has done. Republicans have Fox News, which brainwashes so much of the population and left-leaning Democrats have MSNBC. I have given up watching all cable news, which has become entertainment. I have gone back to getting my news from ABC World News with David Muir, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and the PBS NewsHour. Then I read the Washington Post and New York Times to round out my news gathering. I feel comfortable I am getting a mostly honest report of what is happening in the world each day.
Contrary to many Europeans, most Americans feel confident the war will never reach us. We watch the war in Ukraine on TV, iPad, or cell phone. The United States is more energy self-sufficient than most European countries that still rely on Russia for their oil and gas. Our gas prices, while high, are nowhere near what Europeans are paying. When President Biden talks about protecting every inch of NATO soil, he is really talking about European soil, knowing another world war will likely be fought ‘over there’ and not here in the United States.
Knowing this, Americans can still be comfortable talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock over our coffee in the morning. When I write this we are wondering if there will be an incident at Sunday’s Grammy Awards that will move us away from Smith and the Oscars. By the time you read this we will know if Kanye jumped back on stage, like he did when he interrupted Taylor Swift, or if someone else created a scene and took over the headlines. There is a saying in the public relations community: “It doesn’t matter what they write about you as long as they spell your name right.”
Maybe soon we can all refocus on what is really important and try to do something about it; the world would be better for it.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Historic Oscar moment wasn’t the slap
Let’s celebrate queer, disabled visibility in film
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27 wasn’t just entertaining. It was historic! Especially for queer people and Deaf/disabled people.
We’ve seldom seen ourselves portrayed authentically on the silver screen, and queer and/or Deaf/disabled actors have rarely been honored by Tinsel Town.
At this year’s Academy Awards we saw ourselves among the Oscar winners. That’s a high greater than sex or booze.
First, let’s get past The Slap.
Unless you’ve exited this planet, you’ll know that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian told an ableist joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Her head is shaved. She has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
It’s ironic that Smith hit Rock on the same night when Jane Campion won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog,” a movie about toxic masculinity, based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, a closeted gay author. Campion is only the third woman to win the best director Oscar.
Despite all the social media buzz, here’s what’s historic about this year’s Oscars.
Ariana DeBose, who identifies as a Black-biracial queer Afro-Latina, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of the 1961 movie “West Side Story.” She is the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar.
I’m a queer white woman. I can’t begin to imagine how much DeBose’s Oscar win means to women of color. Yet I believe her historic Oscar moment makes all LGBTQ people feel more seen.
“I hope LGBTQ youth around the world saw her win,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement about DeBose, “heard her speak and recognize that they too should dream big.”
In this “Don’t Say Gay” era, DeBose’s acceptance speech speaks volumes to the LGBTQ community and our allies.
“Imagine this little girl at the back seat of a white Ford Focus. When you look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art,” DeBose said as she accepted her Oscar, “So to anybody who’s ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”
DeBose’s words so resonate with LGBTQ folk at a time when many would prefer that there would be no place for our community.
Deaf and disabled people, LGBTQ and our allies, are also celebrating another historic moment at this year’s Oscars.
Troy Kotsur became the first male Deaf actor to win an Oscar for his role in “CODA.” He won the Academy Award for best supporting actor.
Kotsur’s win, more than 20 years after Marlee Matlin became the first Deaf actress to win an Oscar for her performance in “Children of a Lesser God, is thrilling to we who are disabled! (I’m low vision.)
Hollywood, historically, has represented us in inauthentic ways. Way too often disabled/Deaf characters have been played by non-disabled, hearing actors. Non-disabled actors have won Oscars for their often inauthentic portrayals of disabled/Deaf characters. This is known as “disability mimicry” in the disabled community.
“I can’t believe I’m here,” Kotsur signed in his acceptance speech.
Kotsur dedicated his Oscar to “the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community.”
“This is our moment,” he added.
Here’s why this matters:
When I was a child, I thought I’d only live until I was nine or 10. Because the only disabled people I saw in the movies were either blind beggars or blind singers. These weren’t career options for me. I couldn’t sing and my parents would have frowned on my panhandling.
As a teen who liked girls, I saw no girls like me on screen. (The girls in movies liked boys.)
Thankfully, things are better than they were when I was young, though there’s a long way to go before queer, disabled, people of color, and others on the margins are represented authentically on the silver screen.
We need to keep working for change. But let’s enjoy our moment!
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Opinions
Haas Fund’s tone-deaf message to the LGBTQ community
Ending its funding programs will harm many grassroots groups
In state legislatures across the nation, LGBTQ people are under attack as never before. Hundreds of bills have been introduced to sanction anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, hurt trans kids and athletes, ban books with LGBTQ content, and even prohibit the discussion of LGBTQ people in public schools, like the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that was signed this week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In the midst of this carnage, what did the Evelyn & Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, a leading supporter of state-based LGBTQ equality work, decide to do? Shut down its LGBT Equality program!
For more than 20 years, organizations across our movement have relied on the Haas, Jr. Fund in San Francisco to help fuel the fight for equality. Over that time, it has contributed more than $105 million toward repealing “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” enacting marriage equality (a big chunk of which went to work here in California), pushing litigation leading to groundbreaking Supreme Court decisions, and more recently, state-based efforts to win federal nondiscrimination protections.
While I appreciate the Haas, Jr. Fund’s commitment over the years, I’m dismayed and angry over its decision to pull out now, for which it offered no explanation. This is wrong and must be reconsidered.
Obviously, the struggle for equal rights and dignity for LGBTQ people is far from over. Beyond the staggering number of hateful bills now under consideration, murders of trans people continue to rise, LGBTQ people in 29 states still lack basic civil right protections, health and economic disparities for LGBTQ people of color remain shockingly high.
But the Haas, Jr. Fund’s tone deaf announcement sends a very different message to other foundations: the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t need philanthropic support. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. A study by Funders for LGBTQ+ Issues found that “for every $100 awarded by U.S. foundations, only 28 cents specifically support LGBTQ+ issues.”
Moreover, the Haas, Jr. Fund has been a top funder of state-based advocacy, including giving significant grants to LGBTQ+ equality groups in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia. These groups need support more than ever to push back against attacks by well-funded right-wing forces.
They are all understaffed, operating on shoestring budgets, and simply cannot afford to lose a grant of $50,000, $100,000 or more. Given the lack of foundation funding I just described, it will be impossible for them to find some other funder to take Haas, Jr.’s place over the next year.
So why did Haas, Jr. pull out now when its help is needed the most? It can’t be money concerns. Its most recent tax return shows that its assets grew by $30 million from 2019 to 2020 to $492 million.
It’s not too late for the Haas, Jr. Fund to reverse course, salvage its reputation, and get other foundations to join the fight. I hope they do so, immediately.
Troy Masters is publisher of the Los Angeles Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
