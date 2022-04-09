Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner

Equality Virginia’s 19th Annual Commonwealth Dinner will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

This signature event is Virginia’s largest black-tie gala for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. In past years, over 1,000 guests including Virginia’s political, business, and non-profit leaders and influencers have attended from every region to celebrate each other’s successes.

The dinner will be hosted in-person, however, guests who wish to attend virtually can do so by watching a livestream of the event.

Early bird tickets are available for $125 until May 15 and can be purchased on Equality Virginia’s website.