World
State Department releases 2021 human rights report
Anti-LGBTQ persecution, violence remains commonplace around the world
The State Department’s annual human rights report that was released on Tuesday notes anti-LGBTQ persecution and violence remains commonplace in many countries around the world.
The report notes consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Jamaica and dozens of other countries. Iran and Afghanistan are two of the handful of nations in which homosexuality is punishable by death.
The report specifically cites the case of Alireza Fazeli Monfared, an Iranian man whose relatives killed in in May 2021 after they discovered he was gay and non-binary. The report also notes the Taliban regaining control of Afghanistan in August 2021 “increased fears of repression and violence among LGBTQI+ persons, with many individuals going into hiding to avoid being captured by the Taliban.”
“Many fled the country after the takeover,” reads the report. “After the takeover, LGBTQI+ persons faced increased threats, attacks, sexual assaults, and discrimination from Taliban members, strangers, neighbors and family members.”
The report includes statistics from Associação Nacional de Travestis e Transexuais, a Brazilian transgender rights group, that indicate 80 trans people — most of whom were Brazilians of African descent who were younger than 35 — were reported killed in the first six months of 2021. The report also cites Cattrachas, a lesbian feminist human rights group in Honduras that noted 17 “violent deaths of LGBTQI+ persons” in the country between January and August 2021.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out to reporters there are more than 1 million political prisoners in 65 countries. These include Yoav de la Cruz, a gay Cuban man who was sentenced to six years in prison last month after he livestreamed the first anti-government protest that took place on the island on July 11, 2021.
The report notes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s continued efforts to rollback LGBTQ rights, which include a decree his government issued on Aug. 6, 2021, that restricted the sale of children’s books with LGBTQ-specific themes. The report also includes incidents of anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and hate speech in Poland.
This report focuses on 2021, and does not include details of human rights abuses that Russian forces have carried out against Ukrainian civilians during the ongoing war in their country. Blinken nevertheless criticized Russia throughout his remarks.
“In many years running, we have seen an alarming recession in democracy, in rule of law, respect for human rights in many parts of the world,” said Blinken. “In the time since releasing our previous report, that backsliding has, unfortunately, continued. In few places have the human consequences of this decline have been as stark as they are in the Russian government’s brutal war on Ukraine.”
Blinken also described human rights as “universal.”
“People of every nationality, race, gender, disability and age are entitled to these rights, no matter what they believe, who they love, or any other characteristics,” he said. “This is especially important as a number of governments continue to claim, falsely, that human rights need to be applied based on global context. It’s no coincidence that many of the same governments are among the worst abusers of human rights.”
The report also notes LGBTQ rights advances around the world.
The Botswana Court of Appeals in November 2021 upheld a previous ruling that decriminalized homosexuality in the country. The report also notes the European Commission sanctioned Hungary over its efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights and Poland in response to so-called “LGBT-free zones.”
‘We do not claim a moral high ground’
President Biden in 2021 released a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.
The White House last June named then-OutRight Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad. The State Department on Monday began to issue passports with “X” gender markers.
The State Department released its report less than a month after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Lawmakers in dozens of other states across the U.S. have introduced similar measures and others that specifically target transgender children.
“We’re not trying to pretend that these are not issues that we are grappling with here in the United States,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Lisa Peterson in response to the Washington Blade’s question about the release of the report against the backdrop of anti-LGBTQ measures in the U.S. “This report, because it is very clearly focused on the rest of the world, we do dig in on other countries. We do not have a mandate to do a report on our own circumstances.”
“The universal nature of human rights also means that we have to hold ourselves accountable to the same standards,” said Blinken. “Even as this report looks outward at countries around the world, we’ve acknowledged from day one of this administration that we have challenges here in the United States.”
“We take seriously our responsibility to address these shortcomings and we know that the way we do it matters; together with citizens and communities, out in the open, transparent, not trying to pretend problems don’t exist, or sweeping them under a rug,” he added.
Peterson echoed Blinken before she took reporters’ questions.
“We can’t be credible advocates for human rights abroad if we don’t live up to the same principles at home,” said Peterson. “We do not claim a moral high ground, but we do, in the words of our Constitution, resolve to form a more perfect union, which means that we must continue to address the many human rights challenges in our own country.”
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson’s LGBTQ rights advisor criticizes advocacy groups over conference cancellation
Nick Herbert acknowledges episode damaged UK ‘global reputation’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advisor on LGBTQ issues on Sunday issued a lengthy statement in response to the boycott of the government’s Safe to Be Me Conference that prompted its cancellation.
Nick Herbert, a member of the British House of Lords, in his statement described the conference’s cancellation as “damaging to the government and to the U.K.’s global reputation.” Herbert added it is “also an act of self-harm by the LGBT lobby.”
The conference was to have taken place in London from June 29-July 1.
The British government cancelled it last week after more than 100 British LGBTQ rights groups announced they would boycott it in response to Johnson’s decision to exclude transgender people from a conversion therapy ban. LGBT Business Champion Iain Anderson on Tuesday resigned over the issue.
Here is Herbert’s entire statement.
The Safe To Be Me equality conference was to be a global first, bringing governments, businesses, parliamentarians, faith leaders and activists together to discuss how to advance LGBT rights across the world. Our focus was on ending violence, advancing decriminalization in the 71 jurisdictions where homosexual conduct is still a crime, ensuring access to HIV/AIDS treatments, and building the economic case for inclusion.
We had remarkable speakers lined up and exciting plans for a new public-private fund to support LGBT groups in countries where they need our help. There was enthusiasm from governments and organizations planning to attend, often indicating they would bring new announcements or commitments to progress LGBT rights. We aimed to drive real action globally, and one major government had already indicated that they would hold a successor event to take agreed initiatives forward.
The conference’s cancellation is damaging to the government and to the U.K.’s global reputation. But it is also an act of self-harm by the LGBT lobby. Having orchestrated the boycott which brought the event down, Stonewall now claims to be “truly sad that the government does not feel in a position to run the UK’s first global LGBT+ conference,” adding that this shows a lack of concern for equal rights. Crocodile tears will be of little consolation to brave human rights defenders in countries where the right to wave a rainbow flag without being arrested is a distant dream.
LGBT groups were understandably dismayed, as was I, when a promised conversion therapy ban was suddenly dropped and then only partially reinstated just hours later. The bill will no longer extend to trans people, reflecting concern that more time is needed to ensure that legitimate therapies to help young people with gender dysphoria are not inadvertently criminalized. I believe such concerns can be allayed. Helping people come to terms with who they are is not the same as setting out to take them in one direction or the other — that is not therapy, it is ideology, and it can do irreparable harm.
It is quite possible that Parliament will decide to include trans people in the new law, as many other countries have done, for instance in Canada, where Conservative MPs unanimously supported the fast-tracking of a ban. But we must address the concerns and make the case for change, deploying the evidence and reassuring parliamentarians that a ban which include trans people is a safe and justifiable course to take.
Some of those who have raised their voices in Parliament about trans rights are reactionaries who opposed reforms such as equal marriage. But others are not. They are decent, middle-of-the-road politicians who supported gay rights but have genuine concerns that gender ideology may have gone too far, and that women’s rights and children must be protected.
Opinion research tells us that the public is sympathetic to trans people, and wishes to be kind, but has concerns about certain issues such as the safety of women in single sex spaces and especially the fairness of trans women competing in elite women’s sports. Our laws already allow for sensible balances to be struck to meet these concerns: Exemptions to the Equality Act allow single sex spaces to be protected, trans women prisoners to be placed in special wings, and sports bodies to set rules which may exclude trans competitors. Calm explanation of the facts and discussion on the right boundaries of these compromises is needed.
But social media, the rise of identity politics and the bitter polarization of every issue does not lend itself to rational discussion. When the prime minister expresses concerns, in reasonable terms, about issues such as fairness in sport, he is not being “transphobic”, as Stonewall immediately branded him. Nor is he alone, and growing disquiet across the political spectrum cannot sensibly be swept aside.
In the days when it was winning, the LGBT lobby made a compelling case for change, engaging successive governments and briefing parliamentarians. Now it is organizing boycotts and shouty protests. A fortnight ago in Manchester, a protester held up a trans flag with the words “some women have penises.” It is hard to imagine a surer way to lose a public argument. For days afterwards, politicians struggled to say whether they agreed, or could define what a woman is. A sensitive, complex debate is being reduced to ugly, dehumanizing talk about body parts.
Some may tell the government that this is a political opportunity for a wedge issue, but this would be deeply unwise. It is one thing to make an issue of statue-toppling and historical revisionism, another to appear to be attacking minorities and vulnerable people. It is also a misreading of public opinion. People want to hear solutions: they don’t see these issues through an ideological lens.
We must not allow a descent into a political mire which is dominated by extremes and which suffocates the reasonable middle ground. Across the Atlantic, this debate has become toxic, with hideous and persecutory anti-trans laws being passed by state legislatures. That is not who we are. We have to find a way to take the heat out of this debate.
I believe we now need a Royal Commission to examine these issues dispassionately. Its members would have to be truly neutral for such an inquiry to work: It could be led by a senior judge. It would need to be set up with cross-party support and without predetermination of its direction or outcome. Weighing the evidence on contested areas such as sport, safe spaces for women, and gender identity services for children and young people — building on the work of the independent Cass review — would be a better way to detoxify the debate, protect trans people from being caught in the political crossfire, and find the common ground we need.
No one will win from a culture war on these issues, and those most harmed will be trans people who already feel stigmatized, people who are different yet just like us, human beings who deserve greater kindness than today’s politics will permit.
Africa
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian
Case underscores violence against LGBTQ people
Wednesday’s sentencing of two men for raping a 19-year-old lesbian in 2020 has caused mixed reactions among South African LGBTQ rights groups.
The judgment against Getwin Moloto, 30, and Lebohang Makola, 35, which was handed down by the Atteridgeville Regional Court in Pretoria, will see both men serving one life term each.
“On the evening of 16 Dec. 2020, the victim was trying to open a gate at her house, coming from accompanying her partner,” said Lumka Mahanjana, a spokesperson for the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions. “The two, working with a third accomplice, grabbed her and carried her to a shack where they raped her.”
“While Moloto was raping her, he kept on asking her why she was taking their women. However, in the process of raping her, Makola continued to ask her to be his girlfriend,” added Mahanjana. “After the incident, the victim asked if she could use the toilet outside and they agreed, but allowed her to only wear pants. When she got to the door, she ran to her home three houses away and told her mother what had happened. Upon their return, they found the victim’s underwear in the yard which was left at Moloto’s shack. Moloto was linked to the crime after he was identified by the victim since she recognized his voice when he was raping her.”
Sibongile Mzinyathi, an advocate for the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, said crimes that are influenced by hatred towards the LGBTQ community would not be tolerated, and will be prosecuted.
Reacting to the development, Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride said there was need not to grant anyone parole before serving at least 25 years.
“There must be a minimum of life with no early release for 25 years because the courts and police do not take this seriously,” said Walker. “I think if we lobby for the minimum sentence this will make the courts to take cases like these more seriously.”
At the same time, Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project said they welcomed the verdict but added the courts needed to do more.
“We are happy with the sentencing as it shows that the courts are factoring in the intolerance we have for sexual violence, which is out of control in this country,” said Maseko. “What we do hope for is some prison reform. People who are serving prison sentences such as these should be educated and informed on the issues of gender-based violence, sexual assault, murder or whatever the crime may be.”
“However, the outcomes of cases are very often dependent on the quality of the investigations and what is put forward to the court,” added Maseko. “One then has to hope that there is a state prosecutor who understands these types of crimes. Sadly, none of this is going to ensure that these crimes stop happening. People’s attitudes need to change, but sentences like these are sending a strong message that these crimes will not be tolerated.”
Although South Africa is considered to be the most progressive country in Africa when it comes to the LGBTQ community, violence continues to be perpetrated towards them due to religious, cultural and societal norms. It often takes place in the concentrated and marginalized areas of the country such as townships and rural areas, as a result, most that identify as LGBTQ have to conform to the “homogenous” norms or face punitive measures as a result of their gender identity, from their community, peers, family and other sects.
World
Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group
José Antonio Kast is president of Political Network for Values
A Hungary-based group that opposes LGBTQ rights around the world has named a former Chilean congressman and far-right presidential candidate as its next president.
The Political Network for Values on March 29 announced José Antonio Kast as its next president. The announcement notes Kast succeeds former Hungarian Family Minister Katalin Novák, who is the country’s current president.
“José Antonio Kast is a consolidated reference for politicians and civic activists in Latin America for his consistent performance over two decades in the defense and promotion of human dignity, life, family and fundamental freedoms,” reads the announcement. “His consistent, courageous and firm position has also earned him the active opposition of radical political and pressure groups.”
Kast, a prominent opponent of abortion and marriage rights for same-sex couples, was a member of the Chilean House of Representatives from 2002-2014.
President Gabriel Boric defeated Kast in the second round of Chile’s presidential election that took place on Dec. 19, 2021. Boric, a vocal LGBTQ rights supporter, took office on March 11, a day after Chile’s marriage equality law took effect.
The Political Network for Values, among other things, backs CitizenGo, an anti-LGBTQ group in Spain that brought its “Liberty Bus” campaign to Chile in 2017. Rolando Jiménez, the long-time director of Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Movilh), a Chilean LGBTQ advocacy group, on Wednesday noted to the Washington Blade that Kast supports CitizenGo and welcomed it to the South American country.
“It does not surprise me at all that Kast receives funding from far-right groups and foundations with ecclesiastical ties to Europe and the U.S. that have as an agenda to block advances in LGBT human rights and gender equality,” said Jiménez.
Andrés Ignacio Rivera Duarte, a transgender activist who lives in Santiago, the Chilean capital, echoed Jiménez.
“Kast has to remain relevant one way or another and make his power known,” Rivera told the Blade on Wednesday. “His platform is now recognized for his nefarious actions, his human rights violations and statements against LGBTIQA+ sexual diversity.”
“This appointment is, without a doubt, an invitation to we human rights defenders to continue educating, sensitizing, strengthening spaces and opening spaces (that guarantee) dignity,” added Rivera.
State Department releases 2021 human rights report
TikTok suspends Human Rights Campaign ‘Gay’ comment
‘Politics’ and ‘politician’ have become dirty words
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian
