Biden names lesbian Hispanic immigrant to serve on federal judiciary
Ana Reyes born in Uruguary, came U.S. in 1974
President Biden has nominated Ana Reyes, an attorney at the D.C-based law firm Williams & Connolly LLP, for a seat on federal court in D.C., making her the first Hispanic woman and the first out lesbian who would ever serve on the court, the White House announced Wednesday.
Reyes was among the five picks in the latest round of judicial nominees announced by the White House, which brings the total number of announced federal judicial nominees in the Biden Administration to 95. Reyes publicly identifies as a lesbian, a White House official said.
Reyes, who immigrated to the United States as a child, has worked as an attorney at Williams & Connolly LLP since 2001 and has been partner at the law firm since 2009, according to her White House bio. Reyes served as a law clerk for Judge Amalya Kearse on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2000 to 2001, her bio says.
A Washington Post profile on Reyes in 2020 reports she was born in Uruguay and shortly after moved to Spain, before her family came to Louisville in 1979 for her father to pursue a job as a civil engineer. Much of Reyes’s work is pro bono as she represents refugee organizations and challenges anti-asylum regulations, the Post reported.
“I often wonder whether this career would have been possible if I had not had someone spend her extra time to help me learn English and not fall behind or through the cracks,” Reyes was quoted as saying in the profile. “I would very much love to say thank you, and my life very likely wouldn’t have been possible, without you.”
Reyes obtained law degree in 2000 from Harvard Law School, where she graduated magna cum laude, and obtained her master’s degree in International Public Policy from the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies, with honors, in 2014. Reyes obtained her bachelor’s degree from Transylvania University in 1996.
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
Chantale Wong on groundbreaking role as U.S. director of Asian Development Bank
The first openly lesbian U.S. ambassador on Wednesday discussed her historic ambassadorship with the Washington Blade during an exclusive interview in D.C.
“It is a milestone for the United States,” said Chantale Wong, the U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank. “I’m hoping that it’s not too soon that I will be joined by others.”
Wong, whom the U.S. Senate confirmed in February by a bipartisan 66-31 vote margin, represents the U.S. at the Asian Development Bank, which seeks to promote economic and social development throughout the Asia-Pacific Region. Wong is also the first openly LGBTQ person of color to serve as a U.S. ambassador.
Interim Human Rights Campaign President Joni Madison said Wong’s confirmation “is one step closer to achieving a future where all members of the LGBTQ+ community can see themselves reflected at the highest levels of government.” Wong told the Blade that she feels “a huge weight of responsibility.”
“It’s a huge responsibility I carry with me because it is the hopes and dreams of those that want to be in my position, but also the issues that I will carry forward in terms of providing inclusive growth for our community in many of these countries where the community is really criminalized and targeted, and so that is going to be my burden and my responsibility to bring forth a better livelihood for these communities.”
Brunei and Singapore are among the bank’s member countries that continue to criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations. The bank itself is based in the Philippines, a country in which dozens of LGBTQ rights groups operate.
Wong between 1999-2002 was the acting U.S. executive director of the bank’s board of directors. Wong noted the Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Department granted her wife a diplomatic visa after the bank recognized their Vermont marriage.
“For me 20 years ago, it was really precedent setting,” said Wong. “I was there with my partner.”
Wong spoke with the Blade less than two weeks after a group of Democratic lawmakers in a letter they sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the State Department to do more to ensure countries recognize the same-sex partners of American diplomats. The interview also took place against the backdrop of efforts to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Asian Development Bank’s safeguards.
“In all the institutions, we come up with ensuring that any of our projects and our policies do no harm and maybe even improve the lives of the beneficiaries we try to serve,” said Wong. “Ultimately, it’s about economic development for these countries … we’ve always had labor standards, environmental standards, other social standards, social safeguards. You don’t go in and harm the people you’re trying to help.”
Wong further noted LGBTQ people “are the vulnerable of the vulnerable because of many of the laws in these countries are specifically targeting LGBTQ people.”
“We want to really advance that issue, that you’re also looking at that community to ensure that we do no harm, but also we talk about inclusive growth, that the economies of these countries cannot fully grow if you leave out any segments of the community. So that’s the push on the SOGIE (sexual orientation and gender identity and gender expression) safeguards.”
Wong said she expects the bank’s board in 2023 will decide whether to accept the proposed LGBTQ-specific safeguard. Wong told the Blade she expects the U.S. government will endorse it, noting the Biden administration’s executive order that bans discrimination against federal employees based on sexual orientation and gender identity and its commitment to promote LGBTQ rights abroad as part of U.S. foreign policy.
“The president is very clear,” said Wong. “The question how to go about making sure that this safeguard is protective of the community. That’s the discussion that’s going on.”
Ambassador fled China as a child
Wong was born in Shanghai in 1954. Mao Tse-tung in 1958 launched the Great Leap Forward that sought to transform China into an industrial economy. Wong said the famine that resulted from the campaign killed upwards of 55 million people.
Wong told the Blade her parents in 1960 “made the ultimate sacrifice to allow me to escape” China in the bottom of a boat that brought her and her grandmother to Hong Kong, which at the time was a British colony. Wong lived in Hong Kong with her aunt and uncle. They enrolled her in a Catholic boarding school in Macau, which at the time was a Portuguese territory.
She was baptized and given the name Chantale after St. Jane Frances de Chantal, who Wong noted is the patron saint of “forgotten people.” Wong said the first English word she learned to say and write was her name, which she practiced while taking the ferry between Hong Kong and Macau.
Wong, her aunt and uncle moved to the Japanese island of Okinawa in the mid-1960s.
President Nixon in 1972 traveled to China, and Japan the same year established diplomatic relations with the country. Wong, her aunt and uncle received Taiwanese passports that allowed them to travel to Guam, a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean.
Wong attended an all-girls Catholic high school in Guam. The island’s governor later endorsed her for a scholarship that allowed her to enroll at the University of Hawaii. Wong later studied at the University of California, Berkeley and Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Wong in 1982 returned to Shanghai, where she reunited with her parents who she had not seen in 21 years. Wong also met her brother whom she had never met.
Wong’s brother left China five years later and now lives in the U.S. with his family. Their parents arrived in the U.S. in 1990, a year after the Chinese government massacred pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Wong pointed out her parents were in their 60s when they left China.
“Those are the models I adhere to,” she said.
Wong further added her “journey is not unlike many of the people that we’re trying to help and nurture and economically develop.”
“I’m very mindful of my journey and what we’re trying to help,” she said.
Trump ‘fueled the fire of anti-Asian hate’
Wong throughout her career has worked to expand opportunities for people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.
She founded the Conference on Asian Pacific American Leadership, a group that seeks to “empower” members of those communities to enter public service, in 1990. New York Congresswoman Grace Meng is among the organization’s alumni.
Wong also documented the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) during the final years of his life.
Wong during the interview wore a gray hoodie with the hashtag #StopAsianHate.
She noted the Chinese Exclusion Act, an 1882 law that prohibited Chinese people from entering the U.S., and Japanese internment camps during World War II. Wong also referenced Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man who two white autoworkers in Detroit murdered in 1982.
Wong added “the rhetoric of the last administration fueled the fire of anti-Asian hate” during the pandemic.
“It’s a huge issue for the community,” she said. “There’s also hate against gays and lesbians.”
Musk’s Twitter takeover riles some LGBTQ users
Concerns about hate speech under new ownership
The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk is garnering headlines over the unprecedented nature of the entrepreneur acquiring an influential social media platform, but also causing anxiety among many LGBTQ users who fear the new owner’s stated commitment to free speech will leave them vulnerable to hateful discourse online.
Much of the concern is from progressives worried about Musk, who as the world’s richest person has made political contributions to both Democrats and Republicans. Some have threatened to bolt the platform in protest — and a few have made good on that promise.
Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of the LGBTQ media watchdog GLAAD, said in a statement Monday upon the purchase her organization will be watching to see whether Twitter will maintain its commitment to combating hate speech on the platform.
“Twitter should hold to its principles and the industry standard of prohibiting speech that endangers people, spreads misinformation and incites harassment and abuse,” Ellis said. “LGBTQ people are at disproportionate risk for harassment online and violence in real life. The cost of hate speech further erodes basic safety and civility across society. Elon Musk and his investors should prioritize content moderation to create spaces where truth is elevated over harmful and inaccurate opinions and where public figures are held accountable.”
One statement from Musk that has prompted concerns among users was a tweet he issued last year criticizing the concept of identifying one’s personal pronouns on messaging or personal bios. Musk wrote: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” The comment drew consternation from critics who said the complaint was an assault on LGBTQ-inclusivity.
Despite the offending line, Musk doesn’t have a history of aligning himself with anti-LGBTQ causes. Additionally, Tesla, the car company owned by Musk, has won a perfect “100” score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index, which includes requirements for an LGBTQ-inclusive workplace.
One example of a recent incident on Twitter over the divide between free speech and hate speech was a post by the satirical website Babylon Bee mocking Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, the first transgender presidential appointee to obtain Senate confirmation, as “Man of the Year.” Babylon Bee was suspended in March for the tweet amid consternation from conservatives who said their discourse was impaired.
Under new ownership pledging a greater commitment to free speech on Twitter, questions remain about how a similar incident would play out. (That said, Twitter has always been a place where vitriol often runs freely, so a greater commitment to free speech may not change much on that front.)
Progressives who bolted Twitter in response to the purchase include Shaun King, a Black Lives Matter activist who appears to have quit the platform, and Erik Larsen, a comic book artist for “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Other progressives, including political consultant Neera Tanden, have complained they’ve lost followers upon the announcement of the sale.
The anxieties among LGBTQ people over Musk’s purchase, however, may be overstated. After all, Musk has built a reputation as a colorful and visionary entrepreneur who has even made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as guest host. A look at the social media accounts of many gay men reveals appreciation and reverence for Musk over his deal to acquire Twitter.
Charlotte Clymer, a transgender progressive activist, wrote in her Substack newsletter on Monday she has no intention of leaving Twitter, despite having concerns about Musk and skepticism of his view of free speech.
“Even if Musk’s goal would be an inclusive website for all communities — and let’s be clear, that doesn’t seem to be the case — his primary objective (so-called “free speech”) will almost certainly lead to a proliferation of harassment, doxxing, death threats, etc. against marginalized people on Twitter,” Clymer said.
Musk, in response to criticisms over his purchase of Twitter, posted a statement to his own account on Monday outlining his stated goal in moving the platform toward his vision for enabling free speech online.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement announcing the deal. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.”
Twitter didn’t respond to the Washington Blade’s request to comment via email to concerns and questions about how Musk’s direction for the company will affect LGBTQ users, whether it will maintain a policy of no hate speech and whether the new ownership will refuse to censor LGBTQ content in countries with prohibitions on free speech, including in China and Russia.
Comings & Goings
Fryer appointed manager in U.S. Travel Association
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
Congratulations to Eric Fryer on his appointment as Manager, Grassroots and PAC with the U.S. Travel Association.
“I’m proud of the work that the Dulles Area Association of Realtors (DAAR) has done to advance homeownership opportunities for all in Loudoun County,” he said. “It’s been an honor to lead the Association’s advocacy and DEI initiatives with our members, president, and CEO. I’m thrilled to take these next steps in my career with the U.S. Travel Association, where I’ll be supporting the growth of their grassroots program and increasing political involvement across the travel industry.”
Prior to working with the Dulles area Association of Realtors, Fryer was a U.S. Public Affairs Intern; and Communication/Membership Intern with the Public Affairs Council; legislative intern, Office of Congressman John Sarbanes (D-MD); and an intern working as Deputy Field Organizer for State Sen. Rich Madaleno’s campaign for Maryland governor in 2018.
Congratulations also to Ted Jackson on his appointment as Executive Director of the The Center for Independent Living-Berkeley (TheCIL). In his new role as Executive Director, Jackson will prioritize independent living programs and disability rights and justice initiatives, while working to build partnerships with other local social justice and service organizations that value individual dignity and agency.
Board Co-Chair Caleb van Docto said, “Ted’s demonstrated leadership skills showed the board he has a real understanding of organizational management and movement building to make sure that TheCIL continues to grow the scope of its Independent Living services.” Co-Chair Josh Halstead added “He’ll work in collaboration with allies; his commitment to bring an intersectional focus to our work will keep the center oriented toward the values that created it 50 years ago.”
Upon accepting the position, Jackson said, “I lived half my life under the stigmatic pressure of a medical model that denied my disabilities, discovering myself as a disabled person was freedom. I want that freedom for TheCIL’s consumers and community members. I have personally navigated difficult healthcare systems, confusing government programs for food, housing assistance and jobs and encountered accessibility obstacles at work. I know the reality of these barriers and I commit to work every day to provide programs that empower people with disabilities to achieve equity in the community.”
Jackson began his professional life as a theater artist and teacher. When he encountered roadblocks to continuing this profession because of his disability and his sexual orientation, he began working as a political and community organizer to change the systems that perpetuated these obstacles to inclusion.
Jackson has served in multiple roles at cross-community social justice organizations and on initiatives to create change. These include Equality California, California Foundation for Independent Living Centers (CFILC); the Democratic National Committee (Senior Advisor-Disability); accessibility and political staff roles at The Women’s March, Inc.; and as an organizer at the American Association for People with Disabilities and the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies. This year he joined the American University School of Public Affairs faculty as an adjunct professor teaching a disability focused political curriculum.
