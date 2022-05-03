First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next

Based on some of the legislation being passed by various states it is clear their legislators and governors were educated in schools that either didn’t teach critical thinking or they failed it. In Virginia and Florida, Govs. Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis are pandering to the worst in our society without any real thought to the implications of what they are doing.

In Virginia, Youngkin promotes a ban on critical race theory, which has never been taught in a Virginia school. In Florida, DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the height of stupidity and it only hurts teachers and children. He is now fighting back against Disney, the state’s largest employer, for opposing the bill with the result being removal of Disney’s special district. That will hurt all Floridians especially those in all the surrounding counties more than Disney. They will now have to pay for all the services Disney currently pays for.

Other bills banning abortion only create havoc in our society. They are clearly not thought out but are a response by elected officials to a loud constituency with the hope it will get them reelected. Sadly, at the moment it just may. But as we have seen in our history, in the long run Americans tend to do the right thing even if it takes much longer than it should. I refuse to give up the fight for logic and the use of critical thinking.

It has become clear the Jan. 6 insurrection was part of this lack of critical thinking when you listen to most of the people who have now been charged with a crime. They have excuses of not knowing what they were doing, just following Trump’s orders, etc. Many charged were caught by their own videos, or members of their own family and friends who turned them in. Clearly not a thought-out plan.

We are now hearing the audio of calls made by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which he clearly should have known were there, countering what he told everyone about his thoughts about Trump. Clearly he wanted him to resign. Looks like Trump has enough to blackmail him with to feel he can continue to support him. It is reported “One of Meadows’s top aides, Cassidy Hutchinson, told congressional investigators she recalled Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official who also held the role of a political adviser at the White House, coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on the 6th. And Mr. Meadows said: All right. Let’s talk about it.”

Investigators also have found evidence that “Meadows repeatedly communicated with GOP Reps. Scott Perry (Pa.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio) before and on Jan. 6, 2021. Hutchinson identified Perry, Jordan, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as the leading proponents in Congress “who were raising the idea of the Vice President doing anything other than just counting electoral votes on January the 6th.” Hard to believe these people were so stupid, but the reality is they came close to getting away with it. As disgusting as he is in so many ways, it appears more and more we owe much to Mike Pence for standing up to them and defending our democracy.

Now we have Marjorie Taylor Green testifying in front of a judge as she tries to stay on the ballot. She told “a lawyer for voters seeking to disqualify her from running for re-election that she did not know how to answer a question about whether she advocates violence against people with whom she disagrees.” I don’t think the lawsuit will succeed as it’s reported to be based on her violating a U.S. Constitution provision called the “Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause” by supporting an incendiary rally that preceded last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.” I am keeping my fingers crossed for a miracle as she is beyond being a disgusting individual, she is a really dangerous one.

We live in this netherworld where the unthinkable is happening everyday spurred on by elected politicians who clearly have given up on any critical thinking and just deal with their own emotional response to an issue or those of their constituents. They have a total disregard for democracy and how our country has managed to exist since the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

My prediction is in the long run we will continue to exist and the names of these clowns will be found on the trash heap of history.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.