‘Secret City’ reveals long hidden stories of gay purges in federal gov’t
Gay journalist uncovers reports of closeted officials serving under 10 presidents
A new book released this week called “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington” is drawing the attention of LGBTQ rights activists and longtime Washington insiders alike for its never-before-told stories about dozens of closeted mostly gay men and at least one lesbian who worked for 10 U.S. presidents beginning with Franklin Roosevelt through George H.W. Bush.
The book ends with the role LGBTQ people played under the 11th president it covers — Bill Clinton — by pointing out that Clinton was the first president to appoint openly gay or lesbian people to high-level administration positions.
The book’s author, gay journalist James Kirchick, says he chose to end the book with his coverage of Clinton because Clinton, for the most part, ended the restrictions against gays and lesbians serving in sensitive civilian government jobs by lifting the longstanding ban on approving government security clearances for gays.
In an interview with the Blade, Kirchick said he began his research for the book over a decade ago in his role as a Washington reporter with a longstanding interest in the Cold War and the U.S. government’s struggle to address the perceived threat of communism promoted by the then Soviet Union at the conclusion of World War II.
He said that prior to that time homosexuality was perceived as a “sin, a very bad sin,” but not a threat to the safety and security of the country. But that changed at the start of World War II when the country developed what Kirchick calls a bureaucracy for managing military and governmental secrets needed to protect the country from outside threats.
“From the Second World War until the end of the Cold War that followed, the specter of homosexuality haunted Washington,” Kirchick writes in the introduction to his book. “Nothing posed a more potent threat to a political career or exerted a more fearsome grip on the nation’s collective psyche, than the love expressed between people of the same sex,” he writes.
Kirchick notes the development widely observed by historians and LGBTQ activists that homosexuals in important government positions were perceived to be a threat to national security because societal bias and official government restrictions forced them to hide their sexual orientation and made them susceptible to blackmail by foreign government agents seeking to uncover U.S. military secrets.
In his 2006 book, “The Lavender Scare,” gay historian David K. Johnson reports how large numbers of gays were denied security clearances and forced out of their jobs because of fears of security breaches that Johnson said were never shown to have happened.
Kirchick, who said he was inspired by Johnson’s book, expands on “Lavender Scare’s” reporting by providing detailed stories of dozens of individual gay people or people incorrectly thought to be homosexual who became ensnared in investigations into their alleged sexual orientation while working for at least 10 U.S. presidents.
The presidents the book covers include Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.
A statement announcing the release of the book says Kirchick obtained thousands of pages of declassified documents, interviewed more than 100 people, and viewed documents from presidential libraries and archives across the country to obtain the information he needed for “Secret City.”
Among those forced out of their job was Sumner Wells, a high-level State Department official and diplomatic adviser under Franklin Roosevelt. In “Secret City,” Kirchick tells how despite Wells’ reputation as an invaluable adviser to Roosevelt, the president made it clear Wells could not remain in the administration after word got out that he had solicited one or more young men for sex who worked as porters on passenger trains that Wells had taken to travel to different parts of the country.
Not all of the book’s stories involve government officials. In one story Kirchick tells about Oliver Sipple, a former U.S. Marine who saved the life of President Gerald Ford by deflecting the gun of a woman who attempted to shoot Ford as he emerged from an event in San Francisco. The widely publicized incident prompted some gay activists to publicly disclose that Sipple was gay and should be hailed as a hero.
The book reports that Sipple was not out publicly and became emotionally distraught after being outed. His parents reacted in a hostile way after learning from press reports that their son was a homosexual and told him he was no longer welcome to visit his parents, according to the book.
A far more positive story emerged during the administration of President Jimmy Carter. The book reports on a development reported by the Washington Blade and other media outlets at the time it became known in 1979 when Jamie Shoemaker, a gay man who worked as a linguist with the U.S. National Security Agency, or NSA, had his security clearance revoked and was told he would be fired after officials at the highly secretive agency discovered he was gay.
Shoemaker contested the effort to dismiss him and retained D.C. gay rights pioneer Frank Kameny, who was a recognized expert in helping gays contest efforts to revoke government security clearances, to represent him. In a development that surprised many political observers, former Admiral Bobby Ray Inman, who Carter had appointed as director of the NSA, determined that Shoemaker was not a threat to the agency’s secrets and could retain his security clearance and his job.
Inman made that determination after Kameny and Shoemaker made it clear that Shoemaker was an out gay man who had no problem disclosing his sexual orientation at work if doing so did not jeopardize his job. Shoemaker became the first known gay person to be allowed to retain a high-level security clearance at a U.S. government intelligence agency such as the NSA and possibly at any government agency or department.
Shoemaker, who has since retired, told the Blade that in recent years, an LGBTQ employee group at the NSA has invited him to return to the agency’s headquarters as a guest speaker for the group’s LGBTQ Pride event with the full approval of NSA officials. The welcoming of Shoemaker at the NSA in recent years is viewed by activists as a development illustrating the dramatic changes that have taken place in support of LGBTQ workers at security agencies like the NSA, the CIA, and the FBI.
But Kirchick includes in his book a slightly less positive story about one of Carter’s White House aides, Midge Costanza, who Kirchick says was known by political insiders to be a lesbian who never publicly acknowledged her sexual orientation. Costanza became widely known and praised by LGBTQ activists when she invited LGBTQ leaders from across the country to the White Houses to provide her and the Carter administration with a briefing on LGBTQ issues. The meeting became the first known time that gay and lesbian rights advocates had been invited to the White House for an official meeting.
Carter himself was out of town at the time of the meeting for a pre scheduled visit to the presidential retreat at Camp David, White House officials said at the time.
Kirchick reports that in the following year or two, during Carter’s first and only term in office as president, higher up White House officials who Kirchick says were known as the “Georgia Mafia” because of their association with Carter at the time he was Georgia governor, disparaged Costanza over claims that she was pushing positions too far to the left. Among other things, the White House officials moved Costanza’s office from a prestigious location near the Oval Office to an out of the way basement space. Costanza a short time later resigned and returned to Rochester, New York, where she began her political career.
Despite what Kirchick said was a setback of sorts for the LGBTQ cause by the outcome of Costanza’s tenure at the White House, he writes in his book that the situation soon improved for gay people working in the federal government in Washington.
“The story of the secret city is also the story of a nation overcoming one of its deepest fears,” Kirchick writes in the concluding chapter of “Secret City.”
“Only when gay people started living their lives openly did the hysteria start to become plain for what its was,” he writes. “Across the broad sweep of American history, no minority group has witnessed a more rapid transformation in its status, in the eyes of their fellow citizens, than gay people in the second half of the twentieth century,” Kirchick concludes.
‘Dot & Ralfie’ explores lives of lesbian seniors
Who will care for us when we only have older friends to rely on?
‘Dot & Ralfie: A Novel’
By Amy Hoffman
c.2022, University of Wisconsin Press
$16.95/147 pages
There is one alternative to growing older.
Never mind, though, it’s not on your radar. You’re more focused these days on not groaning when you get up each morning, and keeping your joints oiled enough to work. Years don’t really mean much when you’ve got places to go and people to see before that alternative happens but in the new novel “Dot & Ralfie” by Amy Hoffman, keep one eye on that calendar.
Neither Dot nor Ralfie could agree on how they met, except that it was back when good lesbian bars still existed, before the Internet. Dot recalled, but Ralfie denied, that they met over a pool game and Ralfie wandered away. They both remember a cocktail party when Ralfie first took Dot home with her.
These days, though, “home” is a third-floor walk-up in a Boston neighborhood. It’s been a great place and Dot and Ralfie like the neighbors and all, but Dot’s 68 and Ralfie’s over 70 and three floors of steps are a problem. A big problem, especially when you’ve had knee surgery like Ralfie’s had. Especially when you’ve had a teensy little heart attack and walking makes you winded, as it does Dot.
And so, Dot’s sister, Susan, has been pushing Dot and Ralfie to move to a senior living complex, which Ralfie refers to as Maple Grave because that’s what’s next, isn’t it? Yeah, and Susan is so determined to have Ralfie and Dot move into senior housing that she buys a way-off-the-beaten-path Maple Grave apartment of her own, for her and her lover, Germaine.
But Germaine’s not happy; she’s more than a decade younger than Susan and besides, she’d miss her friends back in the city, just as Ralfie would miss the guys at her job at the DPW, and Dot would miss the kids at the school library where she worked. And it would be such a hassle for Dot to see the older librarian that she had a little affair with not long ago. Viola was ailing, and needed Dot’s help.
Still, those stairs. What was the next step?
The meme is correct: Old Age Ain’t for Sissies. But what are ya gonna do about it? You’re gonna read “Dot & Ralfie,” that’s what.
That’s because this is an adorable book. It’s funny in all the right parts, good-naturedly grumpy where it needs to be, and wonderfully, wryly sarcastic, but author Amy Hoffman also nudges her readers to think about their own futures and what each might entail. Who will care for us when we only have similarly aged friends to rely on?
To soften the soberness of that question, Hoffman gives readers a handful of charming characters that fuss at one another, argue, make up, scheme, and fuss some more. It’s a little like a lesbian “Honeymooners” episode, only much sweeter and better.
There aren’t a lot of novels specific to lesbian seniors who want something reflective of their lives so seek out “Dot & Ralfie.” If you’re tired of the usual literature, it’s the perfect alternative.
A timely read for middle schoolers about book banning
‘Answers in the Pages’ a ripped-from-the-headlines summer treat for kids, adults
‘Answers in the Pages’
By David Levithan
c.2022 Alfred A. Knopf
$17.99/176 pages
Ages 8 to 12
In “Answers in the Pages,” the acclaimed queer children’s and young adult author David Levithan’s newest novel for middle-schoolers, just one sentence (less than a paragraph) in a book disrupts the lives of the students in Mr. Howe’s fifth-grade class.
In this book-banning age, few books (for children, parents, teachers, librarians and all who cherish the freedom to read) are more timely than “Answers in the Pages.”
Mr. Howe has assigned the class to read “The Adventurers,” an action-adventure middle-school novel about three kids. (“The Adventurers” is a fictitious novel that Levithan has conjured.)
As you’ve likely guessed, the sentence that creates the uproar implies that, maybe, there’s a queer quotient involved in the love that Rick and Oliver in “The Adventurers” have for each other.
“At that moment Rick knew just how deeply he loved Oliver,” the sentence says, “and Oliver knew just how deeply he loved Rick, and the understanding of this moment would lead them to much of the happiness and adventure that came next.”
This sentence is, as Donovan Johnson, a fifth-grader in the class, says, “a bit long.”
Few people would have paid attention to this sentence “if it had been said during a TV show,” Donovan says, “or appeared as a quote in the middle of a newspaper article.”
But the sentence appears at the end of “The Adventurers,” and because fifth-graders were required to read it, everybody’s buzzing about it.
Neither Mr. Howe, who’s gay, nor his students are worried that Rick and Oliver might be gay. But Donovan’s mom is.
Donovan brought “The Adventurers” home to read. After reading for a while, he got up and had a snack. While he was snacking, Donovan left the book on the kitchen counter. That was a big mistake, but it jumpstarts the narrative of “Answers in the Pages.”
Donovan’s mom finds the book. She’s a good person who loves her son. But like many kind people, she’s homophobic.
Mrs. Johnson glances through “The Adventurers.” Like many who browse a book, she doesn’t read the whole thing. Her eyes land on the sentence about the love Rick and Oliver feel for each other.
Mrs. Johnson believes that “The Adventurers” is “inappropriate” for fifth graders and challenges the book.
As so often happens in these situations, the kids involved are caught in the middle. Do they side with their parents who challenge a book? Or with their teacher and the kids who support the book?
This is tough for Donovan. His mom won’t tell him why she doesn’t want his class to read the book. She just says “The Adventurers” is inappropriate. Donovan is fairly sure he’s not queer. But he likes the book and has gay friends. One of the girls in his class has two moms.
Book banning is so much in the news. It would be easy to tune out “Answers in the Pages,” if it had been written by an author without Levithan’s prodigious talent. Levithan tells Donovan’s story in an engaging, nuanced fashion.
Donovan’s mom, though homophobic, isn’t an ogre. Through Donovan’s first-person narration, you learn what it’s like for the people in the school community to go through a book challenge.
Most important for young readers, Donovan and his classmates fight against the book challenge. They learn that you can take action when faced with censorship. Levithan intertwines two other narratives with Donovan’s story.
Excerpts from “The Adventurers” are deftly spliced throughout “Answers in the Pages.” Rick and Oliver’s adventures may not be interesting if you’re over 12, but they’ll entertain middle schoolers.
A third narrative of first love runs through “Answers in the Pages.” A generation before Donovan and his classmates, two fifth-graders, Roberto Garcio and Gideon White become friends when they’re assigned to work on a project related to “Harriet the Spy,” the iconic children’s book by queer author Louise Fitzhugh.
Roberto and Gideon, who love turtles, chocolate and each other, experience their first love.
“Answers in the Pages” is a fab, ripped-from-the-headlines summer read for kids and the adults in their lives.
‘Queer Country’ explores origins of growing genre of music
Tracing an evolution, from k.d. lang to Lil Nas X
‘Queer Country’
By Shana Goldin-Perschbacher
c.2022, University of Illinois Press
$110 hardcover; $24.95 paperback/288 pages
Two steps.
This way, two more that way, tap your heels together, step-and-bow left, step-and-bow right, turn and again. Eventually, you’ll get the hang of doing this and you won’t bump into everybody on the dance floor. Also eventually, you’ll see that country music has a place for you even when, as in the new book “Queer Country” by Shana Goldin-Perschbacher, you never thought you had a place for it.
Usually, when one thinks about country music, rural living comes to mind: cowboys, pick-ups, Christian values, conservatism, heartbreak and honky tonks. Stereotypically, few of those things have seemed LGBTQ-inclusive and listeners might have felt unwelcome, were it not for today’s boundary-breakers and “queer country,” which, says Goldin-Perschbacher, is becoming more of a music category with fans.
Goldin-Perschbacher is quick to say that “queer country” is not a genre on its own. Some out musicians might closer identify themselves with Americana or folk music; k.d. lang’s music is more countrypolitan, but with humor; and you can attend queer Bluegrass festivals, if you want. None of this defines the various artists: In many ways, LGBTQ artists have really had no other options than to embrace all labels.
Then there’s the issue of how to do queer country: Goldin-Perschbacher refers often to Patrick Haggerty, who was the first gay artist to officially record the album “Lavender Country.” He recorded it in Seattle, shortly after Stonewall; at that time, Haggerty was especially determined that his album be honest and sincere in its reflection of gay life – things that continue to concern queer artists who use irony, drag, and camp in their work.
And there’s that struggle to go mainstream. Goldin-Perschbacher writes about k.d. lang’s career and how it progressed. You’ll read about Chely Wright and Lil Nas X and how they used non-traditional ways to rise to stardom. And you’ll read about many artists who do what seems best for them, and count LGBTQ listeners and cis audience members among their fans.
There really is no way “Queer Country” could ever be considered a “beach read.”
This isn’t the relaxed, rangy kind of book you want to sunbathe with; instead, author Shana Goldin-Perschbacher speaks to the academic, rather than the casual listener, with language that seems to fit better in school, than in sand. The analyses border on the high brow just a bit, with some amount of repetition to underscore various points.
Even so, this is an important work.
In writing about this almost-hidden branch of country music, Goldin-Perschbacher also tells of the efforts she’s made to help some artists to gain a wider audience. This lends more of an insider feel; the intimately extensive interviews with artists, and excerpts from other works, let readers know that they should keep their eyes (and ears!) open.
Give yourself some room to absorb, if you tackle this book. It’s not for everyone, but C&W listeners and “queer country” fans may find it necessary. Step one is to find somewhere comfortable to sit. Reading “Queer Country” is step two.
Peru continues to lag behind other Latin American countries on LGBTQ rights
Another new high reached in support for same-sex marriage: poll
Ride Alto in DC during Pride month
Federal Triangles to host IGLFA 2022 World Championships
Appreciating lesbian thinker, activist Urvashi Vaid
