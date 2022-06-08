Blade fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday

The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, will host the third annual “Pride on the Pier” on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at The Wharf DC- District Pier.

The fireworks show will be presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.

Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment.

The District Pier will also offer music from local DJs Eletrox, Jai Syncere and Sean Morris and dancing and other entertainment.

VIP tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.