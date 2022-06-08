D.C. mayor to march in Pride parade

Mayor Muriel Bowser will be present at Capital Pride’s “PRIDE Parade March” on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs.

The parade lineup with the Mayor begins at 1:30 p.m. for this 1.5-mile PRIDE parade route.

The parade route will honor our LGBTQ history and acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ neighborhoods in D.C., while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality.

Pride T-shirts, LGBTQ parade giveaways and flair, and water and light snacks will be provided.

For more details, visit capitalpride.org.