Out & About

D.C. mayor to march in Pride parade

Route to honor historically LGBTQ neighborhoods

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mayor Muriel Bowser will again march in D.C.’s Pride parade on Saturday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Mayor Muriel Bowser will be present at Capital Pride’s “PRIDE Parade March” on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs.

The parade lineup with the Mayor begins at 1:30 p.m. for this 1.5-mile PRIDE parade route.

The parade route will honor our LGBTQ history and acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ neighborhoods in D.C., while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality.

Pride T-shirts, LGBTQ parade giveaways and flair, and water and light snacks will be provided.

For more details, visit capitalpride.org

Out & About

Blade fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday

Pride on the Pier held at The Wharf

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Pride on the Pier (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, will host the third annual “Pride on the Pier” on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at The Wharf DC- District Pier. 

The fireworks show will be presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.

Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment.

The District Pier will also offer music from local DJs Eletrox, Jai Syncere and Sean Morris and dancing and other entertainment.

VIP tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite

Out & About

Latinx Pride celebrates ‘Sweet 16’

Cooking, kayaking, dancing and more are on offer as the community celebrates the season

Published

6 days ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

DC Latinx Pride in the 2019 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The 16th annual Latinx Pride continues this year with several in-person events. Cooking, kayaking, dancing and more are on offer as the LGBTQ Latinx community celebrates the season. Here is a list of the various activities and how you can participate:

Orgullosamente Outdoors

Sunday, June 5
12 p.m.
Key Bridge Boathouse
3500 Water Street, N.W.
Free! (or $18 if you are running late)
Facebook

Latino Outdoors DMV and DC Latinx Pride invite you to head out on the Potomac for some queer kayaking. Organizers advise you to arrive early to secure a free one hour kayak. Though if you run late, you can still go kayaking for $18 an hour.

Official  DC Latinx Pride Party

DC Latinx Pride Fiesta. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, June 9
9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Howard Theatre
620 T Street, N.W.
$20-$75
Facebook | Tickets

The 16th annual DC Latinx Pride Fiesta will be held this year at the historic Howard Theatre. Come dance the night away and celebrate with the community.

La Cocina

Friday, June 10
12 p.m. | 2 p.m. | 4 p.m.
online event on Facebook Live

“Cooking has never been just about food,” the organizers tell us. Join Kraig, Dee and Jose in one of three sessions on Friday on Facebook Live as they take us into their homes to prepare their favorite foods.

La Platica

(Photo courtesy of the Rainbow Railroad)

Wednesday, June 15
6 p.m.
online event on Facebook Live

Latinx Pride continues with a talk about mental health and the importance of speaking about the current challenges in the economy and violence directed towards BIPOC.

Papi Brunch

Sunday, June 19
12 p.m.
Los Hermanos Dominican Restaurant
1428 Park Road, N.W.
Facebook

Celebrate Pride Month Dominican edition at the Papi Brunch on Sunday.

Out & About

Awesome Con kicks off on June 3

Region’s premier comic, pop culture convention starts Friday

Published

6 days ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

Awesome Con (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Awesome Con, the capital region’s premier comic and pop culture convention, will start Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This will be a three-day event.

This event is a celebration of geek culture, bringing over 70,000 fans together with their favorite stars from across comics, movies, tv, toys, games, and more!

Badges to attend the event start at $50 and can be purchased on Awesome Con’s website

