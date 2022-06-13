Turkish police violently break up university Pride march

Turkish police officers carrying clear-plastic riot shields, wielding batons and deploying pepper powder balls as well as tear gas violently broke up a Pride parade organized by Middle East Technical University students in Ankara on Friday.

The annual LGBTQ Pride event, marking its 10th year, was condemned by the university’s officials who had sent an email to all students earlier in the week, declaring the campus-based Pride march on June 10 “categorically banned,” and threatened participants with police intervention.

The email also noted that university has a “peaceful, productive and creative academic environment, and that its reputation is being threatened by their students demonstrating in a nonviolent manner during Pride Month.”

Amnesty International said in a press release that; “On May 10, 2019, the last time METU’s students and academic staff attempted to hold a peaceful Pride March in the campus, they were met with excessive police force, forbidden from marching and charged with ‘participating in an unlawful assembly’ and ‘refusing to disperse despite being warned.’ At least 21 students and staff were detained and 19 among them were prosecuted in a trial that ended with their acquittal in October 2021.”

In Friday’s march, multiple videos emerged on Twitter that showed Turkish police officers attacking the participants and detaining dozens as they broke up the event.

Amnesty International’s Nils Muižnieks, the organization’s director of its Regional Office for Europe issued a statement condemning the actions of the police.

“The footage showing the police responding to students participating in the peaceful Pride Parade on the METU campus with pepper powder balls and excessive use of force is quite disturbing; especially considering that this is a repetition of the violence we witnessed here three years ago.”

Today is a dark day when the university administration has called the police to disperse students who are marching only for their rights to dignity and equality. Anyone detained by the police must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Police intervention into the 10th METU Pride is going on. At least one student is seen being detained by the police during the intervention.



No one should be detained due to exercising the right to peaceful assembly. All students under detention must be released immediately. pic.twitter.com/TWdscTAWsK — Amnesty Turkey (@aforgutu) June 10, 2022

One student told to have been pushed against the ground, had their hair torn and beaten by the police when recording the intervention.



METU academicians are talking to the police to get them release the students who have been detained. #OnuncuODTÜOnurYürüyüşü pic.twitter.com/akiJjXKTPh — Amnesty Turkey (@aforgutu) June 10, 2022