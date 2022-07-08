DC Center to open new art exhibition about nudity

The Pines, an LGBTQ restaurant and bar in Rehoboth Beach will host the first “Hair and Heels” weekend on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday with a dance party featuring DJ Chord. Pop-up performances and dancing from Eddie Danger and The Boys are slated to fill the remainder of the night. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Celebrations will continue into Sunday with Delaware’s largest drag brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Dana St. James, Andora Tetee, Tatiyanna Voche, Mona Lotts and Kristina Kelly will star in a morning of fun.

To cap off the weekend, stop by the Hair and Heels closing party Sunday night, featuring stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Roxxxy Andrews and Tatianna. Doors open at 8 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets in advance, visit The Pines’s website.