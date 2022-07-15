Howard County to host annual LGBTQ picnic

Howard County Pride will host its annual “PFLAG HOCO Annual Picnic” on Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m. at 5453 Harpers Farm Rd.

Guests are encouraged to join the county’s LGBTQ community, family, and allies for a day of food, games and fun for the entire family.

PFLAG HoCo picnics are traditionally potluck. However, this year, Howard County Pride will provide food and also welcome families to bring any store-bought side, dessert or snack.

More details are available on Eventbrite.