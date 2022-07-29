Connect with us

Out & About

Silver Pride to return after two-year hiatus

Free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis

Published

3 hours ago

on

Rayceen Pendarvis hosts a dance party at Silver Pride next month. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health and Team Rayceen Productions will join forces to host the return of Silver Pride on Monday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Studio Theatre. 

This event is to celebrate senior members of the LGBTQ community. This is a free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis. The celebration will include live music and an interactive exhibition featuring Whitman-Walker and Team Rayceen’s community partners.

To RSVP, visit Rayceen.com

Out & About

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour to stop in D.C.

Queens to whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 29, 2022

By

(Image courtesy of Voss Events)

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, “WERQ THE WORLD” will be in the D.C. area on Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor. 

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanjie, Asia O’Hara, and Jaida Essence Hall, and season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous will be performing.

In this year’s live production, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022. The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.

Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased on Voss Events’ website.

Out & About

Annual LGBTQ literary festival to return in August

This year’s series to feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 29, 2022

By

OutWrite’s annual LGBTQ Literary Festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 5, and end on Sunday, Aug. 7. The festival will take place virtually on the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s YouTube page.

This year’s festival will feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors including poets, novelists, playwrights, and activists. Participants will enjoy multiple educational, entertaining, and enlightening events including eight readings, seven panel discussions, and four workshops. All events are free and open to the public.

For the full festival schedule and to register for events, visit the DC Center’s website

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

Sports, parties and a pageant all in the days to come

Published

5 days ago

on

July 24, 2022

By

From left, drag performer Molassas is being honored at the Haus Award Ceremony on Tuesday, Stonewall Kickball is recruiting new players for the fall and catch Lady Gaga's greatest hits at 'Gaga-Rama' on Saturday. (Blade file photos by Michael Key)

JR’s Christmas in July Showtunes

Monday, July 25
8-12 p.m.
JR’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Celebrate the “holidays” with JR’s live performances hosted by Citrine. Sing along to holiday showtunes. Music by Landon Cox.

Party & Prance

Tuesday, July 26
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Join the Haus of Bambi for a free ballet class and kiki. You can learn some ballet fundamentals with a drink in your hand.

HAUS Award

Tuesday, July 26
8-10:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Keep the party going at Trade with Haus of Bambi for the second annual HAUS Award honoring the 2022 recipient Molasses as well as 2021 recipient Greg David.

LGBTQ+ Social in Alexandria

Thursday, July 28
7-10 p.m.
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite

Meet new friends and network at this extended happy hour in Alexandria, Va. hosted by Go Gay DC.

Friday Night Lights

Friday, July 29
7-9 p.m.
Bundy Field
470 P Street, N.W.
$5
Facebook

Friday Night Lights is a monthly open scrimmage with the Federal Triangles Soccer Club. Everyone is welcome to come and kick around the ball and make new friends. Bring a white and dark shirt and a soccer ball if you have one.

LGBTQ+ Social in the City

Friday, July 29
7-9 p.m.
Moxy Washington
1011 K Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite

Hang out at the Moxy Hotel lobby lounge with new friends in the LGBTQ+ community hosted by Go Gay DC.

Stonewall Kickball New Player Registration

Saturday, July 30
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Raymond Recreation Center
3725 10th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Meet up in Petworth to register for the fall season of Stonewall Kickball. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to As You Are Bar at 500 8th Street, S.E.

Sweat Dance Party

Saturday, July 30
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$5 cover
Facebook

Join ONYX Mid-Atlantic, a leather organization for gay and bisexual men of color, at the Sweat Dance Party at Green Lantern. Attire includes jocks, briefs, singlets, shorts, leather, etc. Dance music provided by DJ Kudjo.

GAGA-RAMA: The Lady Gaga Party

Saturday, July 30
10 p.m.
JR’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Dress in your best Lady Gaga costume for a chance to win a ticket to the Chromatica Ball on August 8. DJs will be spinning Gaga hits all night and there will be performances by Chata, Hennessey, Princeza and Sirene.

Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant 2022

Sunday, July 31
Doors 4 p.m. / Show 4:30
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$30 general admission
Facebook | Tickets

Venus Valhalla hosts this year’s Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday. Four contestants compete for the crown. All proceeds will be donated to Keshet.

