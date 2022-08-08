Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
A Gaga afterparty and a cardboard boat regatta among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign
Monday, August 8
8-11 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar tonight at 8.
OMGaga Afterparty
Monday, August 8
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Did you catch the Gaga concert tonight? Whether you did or not, join the afterparty at Green Lantern. Show your ticket stub from the concert for a free drink on the dance floor.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, August 9
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Join Desiree Dik for a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday. Free to play.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, August 10
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
The Mistresses lead a night of Queer Trivia on all things gay at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Thirst Trap Thursdays
Thursday, August 11
10 p.m.
Pitchers DC/A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Venus Valhalla and Cake host the Thirsty Thursdays drag show at Pitchers/ALOHO on Aug. 11.
LGBTQ Social at Wild Days
Friday, August 12
7-9 p.m.
Wild Days Rooftop Bar at the Eaton Hotel
1201 K Street, N.W.
21+
Have some casual conversations with new friends in the LGBTQ community over drinks in a relaxed atmosphere. Hosted by Go Gay DC.
A Love Letter to RENT
Friday, August 12
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Free admission
Watch a drag show dedicated to the hit musical RENT. If you miss the first show on Friday, come by on Saturday at 4 p.m. for an encore performance.
Lights On, Barks Out! Disco Heat Drag Brunch
Saturday, August 13
Seating 11 a.m./show 12 p.m.
Astro Beer Hall
1306 G Street, N.W.
$15 cover
Join host Doming0 for the Disco Heat Drag Brunch on Saturday at Astro Beer Hall.
Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta
Saturday, August 13
2 p.m.
Lake Anne Plaza
1609 Washington Plaza
Reston, Va.
Watch a cardboard regatta race along Lake Anne in Reston, Va. Or, you could even participate (rules here)!
Mister & Miss AGLA Scholarship Fundraiser
Sunday, August 14
7-9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
$10 donation requested
Join a fundraiser for a good cause: a college scholarship for an outstanding Arlington County Public High School senior. Also, the 2022 Mr. and Miss AGLA will be crowned.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, dancing and drag in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Stonewall Kickball League Social and Registration
Monday, August 1
6-8 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Meet up with other new players and team captains on the second floor of Number Nine for a registration event.
Sleaze: Hot, Innit?
Thursday, August 4
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party blending the darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno. Hennessey and Jane Saw perform with music provided by DJs Room 12, Lemx and KeenanOrr.
OutWrite LGBTQ Book Festival
Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7
This year’s OutWrite Festival features 70 LGBTQ+ authors with a full weekend of readings, panels and workshops. All events are livestreamed free and open to the public.
Slay Them Drag Competition
Friday, August 5
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Desiree Dik hosts the drag competition “Slay Them” at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.
Trade Yard Sale
Saturday, August 6
2 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Trade participates in MidCity Dog Days 23rd annual Sidewalk Sale with its own yard sale on Saturday. Find some crafts, drag and art that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else!
United Night Out
Saturday, August 6
6:30-10 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
Join Team DC and the Federal Triangle Soccer Club for United Night OUT.
DC Rawhides: Country Dance
Saturday, August 6
7 p.m.
North Hall, Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5
21+
The DC Rawhides invite you for a night of country western dancing at Eastern Market.
Dawg Days of Summer Bar Night
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
The Highwaymen TNT of Washington, D.C. will take over the second floor of Uproar Lounge.
RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
National Harbor, Md.
Does this need an explanation? Get your tickets while you still can! More information here.
Dirtee Disco: Green Lantern Underwear Party
Sunday, August 7
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Enjoy disco music at this underwear party on Sunday.
Out & About
Silver Pride to return after two-year hiatus
Free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis
Whitman-Walker Health and Team Rayceen Productions will join forces to host the return of Silver Pride on Monday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Studio Theatre.
This event is to celebrate senior members of the LGBTQ community. This is a free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis. The celebration will include live music and an interactive exhibition featuring Whitman-Walker and Team Rayceen’s community partners.
To RSVP, visit Rayceen.com.
Out & About
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour to stop in D.C.
Queens to whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, “WERQ THE WORLD” will be in the D.C. area on Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanjie, Asia O’Hara, and Jaida Essence Hall, and season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous will be performing.
In this year’s live production, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022. The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.
Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased on Voss Events’ website.
