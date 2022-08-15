Connect with us

Reel Affirmations to screen new film

‘Sweetheart’ to run at Landmark Theaters E Street Cinema

Published

3 hours ago

on

A scene from 'Sweetheart.' (Production still courtesy of Reel Affirmations)

Reel Affirmations, a branch of the DC Center for the LGBT Community that platforms LGBTQ film, will screen “Sweetheart” on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Landmark Theaters E Street Cinema. This film will be screened as part of its monthly series. 

“Sweetheart” is a coming-of-age film about a socially awkward and environmentally conscious teenager who meets a carefree lifeguard while on holiday with her family. 

In-person tickets cost $15 and virtual tickets cost $10. Virtual tickets can be purchased on this link. 

10 LGBTQ events this week

Parties abound with Silver Pride, the ASANA Series and more

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 15, 2022

By

From left, join the Nice Jewish Boys for a happy hour, watch Brooklyn Heights host the Miss Gay Eastern States pageant and catch a drag show hosted by Rickey Rosé this week. (Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Silver Pride

Rayceen Pendarvis hosts Silver Pride. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 15
4-7 p.m.
Studio Theatre
1501 14th Street, N.W.
Website

Join host Rayceen Pendarvis for ‘Back for the First Time: Silver Pride 2022″ at Studio Theatre this afternoon for a celebration of senior members of the LGBTQ+ community.

ASANA Series Opening Party

Tuesday, August 16
6:30-11 p.m.
Pitchers / ALOHO
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook

The Amateur Sports Alliance of North America kicks off its ASANA World Series in D.C. with a party at Pitchers/ALOHO on Tuesday. The event is hosted by Ba’Naka and features special guests DJ Tracy Young, Tatiyanna Voché and E-Cleff.

NJB Hot Boy Summer Happy Hour

Nice Jewish Boys held the “Mr. Nice Jewish Boy” competition last month. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, August 18
6:30-9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook

The Nice Jewish Boys hold a happy hour on Thursday at Number Nine.

Kaftan Couture Happy Hour

Thursday, August 18
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

The D.C. Boys of Leather mix it up with a kaftan party at Trade on Thursday.

LGBTQ+ Speed Friending

Friday, August 19
7-9 p.m.
Moxy Washington
1011 K Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite

Go Gay DC! hosts a meet-and-greet at Moxy on Friday. Come by to make some new friends in the LGBTQ community.

We The Kingz: Wet n’ Wild

Ricky Rosé (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, August 19
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover
21+
Facebook

Rickey Rosé hosts the We The Kingz show featuring Artemis Demon, Atom Glambert, Baphomette and Phoenix King at JR.’s on Friday.

discoVERS Anniversary

Friday, August 19
10 p.m.
SAX
734 11th Street, N.W.
$30-$50
Facebook

discoVERS returns to SAX for its one year anniversary with DJs Robbie Leslie and Alexis Tucci. There will be a special performance by KC B. Yoncé. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.

ASANA Series Closing Party

Saturday, August 20
5:30-11 p.m.
DC Brau Brewing Company
3178 Baldensburg Road, N.E., Suite B
Facebook

The ASANA World Series finishes with a bang. The Closing Party will be held at DC Brau on Saturday.

Miss Gay Eastern States America

Saturday, August 20
7-11 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
$20
Eventbrite

Are you in Rehoboth this weekend? Catch a drag competition at the Convention Center on Saturday.

The Trailer Park Ball

Sunday, August 21
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

The Trailer Park Ball will be held on Sunday at Freddie’s. All Tips and donations are to benefit the Imperial Court of Washington and Reign X Charities.

Award-winning gay comedian returning to D.C.

Sampson McCormick performs at Comedy Loft

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 15, 2022

By

Sampson McCormick brings his latest comedy show to D.C. later this month. (Photo courtesy Kola for 510 Media)

D.C. native and award-winning comedian Sampson McCormick will perform in a series of shows from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27 at the DC Comedy Loft. 

The themes of the shows will include cancel culture and sensitivity —especially as they relate to the rise in violence against comedians — LGBTQ issues and probe many of the other current topics that have been circulating in the news and in conversations on social media and among the public.

Tickets are available on DC Comedy Loft’s website.  

Blade, Baltimore Banner explore state of LGBTQ community

‘State of the Community: LGBTQ+ Edition’ at Center Stage

Published

5 days ago

on

August 10, 2022

By

A fire that destroyed this home in Baltimore is being investigated as a hate crime. This and other community concerns will be addressed at a community event Wednesday in Baltimore. (Photo by Jim Becker)

The Washington Blade and the Baltimore Banner will join forces to host “State of the Community: LGBTQ+ Edition” on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Center Stage, The Head Theater, in Baltimore.

The event is a platform for the LGBTQ community to express concerns about recent developments with the Supreme Court, the current political climate, monkeypox, and other issues. 

The event will be hosted by John-John Williams IV, DEI reporter for the Baltimore Banner, and feature Andre K. McDaniels, managing editor of the Baltimore Banner and Kevin Naff, editor-in-chief of the Washington Blade. 

The event is free but registration is required. Beer and refreshments will be on sale. For more details, visit Eventbrite

